Millennia-Old Toilet Depths Reveal What Plagued the Guts of Jerusalem's Nobles In Biblical Times

Eggs of parasites such as tapeworm, roundworm, pinworm and whipworm were reportedly found underneath the outhouse on the site of what was once a palace or... 04.01.2022, Sputnik International

An archaeological discovery made in the depths of a cesspit beneath a 2,700-year-old toilet in Jerusalem offers a glimpse of an insidious affliction that plagued the nobility in the Kingdom of Judah, Haaretz reports.According to the newspaper, a new study conducted by Dafna Langgut of the Tel Aviv University and the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History suggests that the ancient kingdom’s elites, including possibly even monarchs from the Davidic dynasty, suffered from intestinal parasites.Although tapeworm can be contracted from consuming raw or undercooked beef and pork – “apparently ancient Israelites occasionally ate pork”, the newspaper notes – Langgut suggests that the spread of roundworm and whipworm, usually contracted when people ingest their eggs while coming into contact with feces, may have been related to the kingdom’s subjugation by the Assyrians in 701 BC.The Assyrian invasion resulted in Judah developing an economy focused on production of wine and oil – commodities not widely available in the heartland of the Assyrian Empire who demanded tribute from the kingdom.Such a move, she reportedly said, would result in “widespread parasite contamination of water and food sources, affecting all social strata in the area,” the newspaper notes, though at present this is just a hypothesis.

