Keanu Reeves Donated Most of His Earnings From First 'The Matrix' to Cancer Research

Keanu Reeves Donated Most of His Earnings From First 'The Matrix' to Cancer Research

The veteran actor is being called 'the nicest guy in Hollywood' for a reason. 04.01.2022, Sputnik International

Keanu Reeves has donated about $31.5 million - ie 70 percent of how much he received from the first 'Matrix' blockbuster film which was launched in 1999 - to cancer research, according to a report in British digital publisher LADbible.Dubbed the "nicest guy in Hollywood", the 57-year-old is well-known for his generosity although the charity was at the time close to him personally: his younger sister had suffered from leukemia since 1991. However, even after she made a complete recovery in 2001, the Canadian actor continued to donate large sums to research secretly. He has always been silent about his donations - likewise the foundation he opened to help children with cancer in 2009.Despite his impressive list of roles and the wealth they have brought him since his debut in 1986 in 'Youngblood', he continues to be more than a meme on the internet, known for being one of the most generous and humble actors in Hollywood: among his good deeds, for example, are the 12 Harley Davidsons he gave to each of the dozen coordinators who worked with him on 'Matrix: Reloaded' in 2003. The Matrix franchise has recently returned to the big screen as the film 'The Matrix Resurrections' was released in December starring, of course, Keanu Reeves.

