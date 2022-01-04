Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20220104/johnson-confident-uk-can-ride-out-omicron-wave-without-another-covid-19-lockdown-1092019777.html
Johnson Confident UK Can 'Ride Out' Omicron Wave Without Another COVID-19 Lockdown
Johnson Confident UK Can 'Ride Out' Omicron Wave Without Another COVID-19 Lockdown
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said that the UK has a chance to “ride out” the Omicron wave without another lockdown.
2022-01-04T18:26+0000
2022-01-04T18:27+0000
boris johnson
uk
omicron covid strain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/04/1092019749_0:17:2981:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_1f8f07a0fb2ad1b4ae6006adcbd6e1be.jpg
“We have a chance to ride out this Omicron wave without shutting down our country once again,” Johnson told a press conference, as UK health authorities reported that 218,724 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the last 24 hours.The prime minister, who has resisted calls to increase social distancing measures in view of the surge in infections caused by the Omicron variant, said the Plan B, which includes mandatory mask-wearing in certain places, working from home where possible and the use of vaccine passports to enter some venues, is offering a good chance of overcoming the new wave without tighter restrictions.Johnson admitted, however, that the upcoming weeks will be “challenging,” so he announced that 100,000 critical workers from the food sector to transport and border force will be asked to take a lateral flow test every day from January 10 to minimize service disruptions.He also encouraged people to take the COVID-19 vaccine, pointing out that up to 90% of the COVID-19 patients currently in intensive care units have not had their booster and up to 60% are unvaccinated.
Now why in God's name does he think we would believe one word that spills from his lying mouth? Gobshite!!!
0
Herbal Medication is the Best solution to most health Issues , especially viral sickness ,, I can tell of a great Professional doctor, Dr Ahmed Usman who have cured so many people from different disease and infections including i respectively; And He also has herbal cure for the Following DISEASES, Eczema, Urethra wart, chronic problems. Herpes, Cancer, Als, Hepatitis, Diabetes, HPV ,Infections, Asthma, Ulcer ETC Contact Doctor Ahmed Usman and be cured via E-mail: drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or WhatsApp +12143027366.
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/04/1092019749_163:0:2894:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5404cd1ec1bc3ca59e5960cfe91e1d59.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, uk

Johnson Confident UK Can 'Ride Out' Omicron Wave Without Another COVID-19 Lockdown

18:26 GMT 04.01.2022 (Updated: 18:27 GMT 04.01.2022)
© JACK HILLBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a virtual press conference to update the nation on the status of the Covid-19 pandemic, in the Downing Street briefing room in central London on January 4, 2022.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a virtual press conference to update the nation on the status of the Covid-19 pandemic, in the Downing Street briefing room in central London on January 4, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2022
© JACK HILL
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said that the UK has a chance to “ride out” the Omicron wave without another lockdown, so he stressed there is no need for further COVID-19 restrictions apart from the ones already implemented.
“We have a chance to ride out this Omicron wave without shutting down our country once again,” Johnson told a press conference, as UK health authorities reported that 218,724 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the last 24 hours.
The prime minister, who has resisted calls to increase social distancing measures in view of the surge in infections caused by the Omicron variant, said the Plan B, which includes mandatory mask-wearing in certain places, working from home where possible and the use of vaccine passports to enter some venues, is offering a good chance of overcoming the new wave without tighter restrictions.
Johnson admitted, however, that the upcoming weeks will be “challenging,” so he announced that 100,000 critical workers from the food sector to transport and border force will be asked to take a lateral flow test every day from January 10 to minimize service disruptions.
He also encouraged people to take the COVID-19 vaccine, pointing out that up to 90% of the COVID-19 patients currently in intensive care units have not had their booster and up to 60% are unvaccinated.
003000
Discuss
Popular comments
Now why in God's name does he think we would believe one word that spills from his lying mouth? Gobshite!!!
Lin Wren
4 January, 21:39 GMT
000000
Herbal Medication is the Best solution to most health Issues , especially viral sickness ,, I can tell of a great Professional doctor, Dr Ahmed Usman who have cured so many people from different disease and infections including i respectively; And He also has herbal cure for the Following DISEASES, Eczema, Urethra wart, chronic problems. Herpes, Cancer, Als, Hepatitis, Diabetes, HPV ,Infections, Asthma, Ulcer ETC Contact Doctor Ahmed Usman and be cured via E-mail: drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or WhatsApp +12143027366.
JBJudith Bradley
4 January, 22:43 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:19 GMTUS President Biden & Vice President Harris Being Briefed on Omicron
19:04 GMTSection of Interstate 95 in Virginia Becomes a Trap for Thousands of Motorists – Photo, Video
19:03 GMTKeep Calm et Continuer? ‘New’ Covid Variant Found in France Not So New After All, Scientists Say
18:59 GMTMillennia-Old Toilet Depths Reveal What Plagued the Guts of Jerusalem's Nobles In Biblical Times
18:26 GMTJohnson Confident UK Can 'Ride Out' Omicron Wave Without Another COVID-19 Lockdown
18:17 GMTUS Senator Rob Portman Quarantines After Testing Positive for COVID
18:12 GMTUS Court Holds Session on Prince Andrew's Alleged Involvement in Epstein Sex Trafficking Scandal
18:08 GMTTrump State Department Adviser Urges Biden to Choke Off Syria’s Emergency Iranian Oil Lifeline
17:48 GMTPrince Andrew’s Lawyers Say US Judge Should Dismiss Case Due to Epstein Settlement
17:44 GMTWoman Allegedly Behind 'Bulli Bai' App Auctioning Muslim Women Detained in India's Uttarakhand
17:35 GMTAnti-Daesh Coalition Strikes in Syria's Deir-ez-Zor Reportedly Targeted 'Imminent Threat'
17:31 GMTMelania Trump to Auction Off Worn Hat, NFT Commemorating Macron’s Visit to US
17:24 GMTPoll: Biden Disapproval Rating Hits Record High of 56% Amid Economic Downturn, COVID-19
17:19 GMTBiden Lauds Verizon, AT&T for Delaying 5G Push in Interest of Air Safety
17:16 GMTBoris Johnson Has Not Earnt Right to Get Knighted, Says Labour Party Head
16:42 GMTIsraeli Ex-Official Points to Iran's ‘Mammoth, Frightening’ Tool to Answer Attacks on Nuclear Sites
16:35 GMTAlbany Top Prosecutor to Drop Harassment Charge Against Former New York Governor Cuomo
15:59 GMTPurple Fox Virus Attack: Fake Telegram Messenger Apps Hack Devices With Lethal Malware
15:52 GMTSuper Spreaders? Several Indian Politicians Test Positive For COVID During Polling Season
15:41 GMTMore Than 300,000 People Without Power After Snowfall in US Capital Area, Tracker Shows