Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Snowstorm in Washington DC Causes Travel Chaos and Power Outages
https://sputniknews.com/20220104/israel-relies-primarily-on-pfizer-and-moderna-overlooking-other-jabs---heres-why-1092014002.html
Israel Relies Primarily on Pfizer and Moderna, Overlooking Other Jabs - Here's Why
Israel Relies Primarily on Pfizer and Moderna, Overlooking Other Jabs - Here's Why
For 2021-2022 the Jewish state has purchased 60 million doses of both inoculations, something that cost the country nearly $2 billion.
2022-01-04T13:55+0000
2022-01-04T13:55+0000
israel
covid-19
vaccine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/17/1082160646_0:12:3072:1740_1920x0_80_0_0_67ce78cf96e39ce8e0b01847af8ccc0f.jpg
On Monday, Israel started administering a fourth dose to people above 60 and those with health problems, as daily coronavirus cases continue to sore. Yesterday registered more than 6,500 new cases, a record high in the past several months. And experts are already ringing the alarm bells, saying Israel is galloping towards disaster.Safe Protection?However, the country has protection. Recently, it was reported that for the years 2021-2022 the Jewish state has purchased some 60 million doses, forking out around $2 billion.Most of these vaccines are coming from the American Big Pharma manufacturer Pfizer. Some are provided by their competitor, Moderna, and Dr. Ian Miskin, a physician and infectious disease specialist, says the decision to go ahead with those two was dictated by their proven record."At the end of the day, we look at numbers. The more we use these vaccines, the more we see that they are actually working."mRNA vaccines -- such as Pfizer and Moderna -- deliver a tiny piece of genetic code from the SARS CoV-2 virus to host cells in the body, giving them instructions to make copies of spike proteins.Those proteins are aimed at stimulating an immune response, and producing antibodies that will respond if the body ends up being infected.Trials of the two vaccines have shown that their efficacy was higher than 95, percent although it dropped to below 90 percent six months after its administration.They also revealed that while the inoculations were effective against the Alpha and the Beta variants, with the Delta strain it showed less efficacy.Israel to Check Other Options?It was because of these studies that some in Israel started saying that the Jewish state should not rush to administer a fourth dose to its citizens. Instead, it should wait until Pfizer comes up with a more developed vaccine able to protect the population from all the possible variants of COVID-19.Others have also said Israel should be eyeing other vaccinations too, including those produced in India and Russia.So far, India has eight vaccines, two of which have been introduced lately to fight the Omicron strain. They use a spike protein similar to what COVID-19 has and once injected, it is expected to trigger a response in the body.The Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, uses two harmless viruses that deliver the genetic code to our cells to make a protein from the coronavirus. More than 70 states recognise this vaccine, including all of Israel's neighbours, but Israel is not among them.In October, it was reported that Israel would recognise the vaccine as a gesture to Russian President Vladimir Putin and would let Russian tourists who had gotten the jab enter Israel. But with the emergence of the Omicron strain, these plans have been put on hold for now."We have a big problem with the Russian vaccine," says Miskin. "The research was not transparent, and we don't know how much we can rely on it".Russia has repeatedly argued that its vaccine is safe and effective. It proved to have no serious adverse effects or vaccination-related deaths. In addition, it produced protective neutralising antibody titers against such variants as Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Omicron and its high efficacy rates were confirmed by the Lancet, a leading medical journal. Yet, despite this success, it hasn't yet received approval from either the World Health Organisation or from the European Medicines Agency, and many are asking why.Some have already linked it to politics. For the West, the recognition of a Russian vaccine has become a tool to pressure Moscow, but Miskin says that he doubted that was the case in Israel."I doubt the decision was political. If it was, I don't know about it."
Total bs. Thumbs down.
4
After 95% efficacy to below 90% After six months. Maybe big censorship has attacked this article. The point of 4 repeated booster vaccinations and WHO brickwalling Sputnik. I really don't know.
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Elizabeth Blade
Elizabeth Blade
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/17/1082160646_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a912d8c72cb4994e0e15e9128ef70773.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, covid-19, vaccine

Israel Relies Primarily on Pfizer and Moderna, Overlooking Other Jabs - Here's Why

13:55 GMT 04.01.2022
© REUTERS / RONEN ZVULUNA man receives a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an IKEA store in Rishon Lezion, Israel February 22, 2021.
A man receives a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an IKEA store in Rishon Lezion, Israel February 22, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2022
© REUTERS / RONEN ZVULUN
Subscribe
Elizabeth Blade
All materials
For 2021-2022 the Jewish state has purchased 60 million doses of both inoculations, costing the country nearly $2 billion. But as the coronavirus kept developing, more and more started asking whether Israel should be trying out other products.
On Monday, Israel started administering a fourth dose to people above 60 and those with health problems, as daily coronavirus cases continue to sore.
Yesterday registered more than 6,500 new cases, a record high in the past several months. And experts are already ringing the alarm bells, saying Israel is galloping towards disaster.
Safe Protection?
However, the country has protection. Recently, it was reported that for the years 2021-2022 the Jewish state has purchased some 60 million doses, forking out around $2 billion.
Most of these vaccines are coming from the American Big Pharma manufacturer Pfizer. Some are provided by their competitor, Moderna, and Dr. Ian Miskin, a physician and infectious disease specialist, says the decision to go ahead with those two was dictated by their proven record.
"At the end of the day, we look at numbers. The more we use these vaccines, the more we see that they are actually working."
mRNA vaccines -- such as Pfizer and Moderna -- deliver a tiny piece of genetic code from the SARS CoV-2 virus to host cells in the body, giving them instructions to make copies of spike proteins.
Those proteins are aimed at stimulating an immune response, and producing antibodies that will respond if the body ends up being infected.
Trials of the two vaccines have shown that their efficacy was higher than 95, percent although it dropped to below 90 percent six months after its administration.
They also revealed that while the inoculations were effective against the Alpha and the Beta variants, with the Delta strain it showed less efficacy.
Israel to Check Other Options?
It was because of these studies that some in Israel started saying that the Jewish state should not rush to administer a fourth dose to its citizens. Instead, it should wait until Pfizer comes up with a more developed vaccine able to protect the population from all the possible variants of COVID-19.
Others have also said Israel should be eyeing other vaccinations too, including those produced in India and Russia.
So far, India has eight vaccines, two of which have been introduced lately to fight the Omicron strain. They use a spike protein similar to what COVID-19 has and once injected, it is expected to trigger a response in the body.
The Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, uses two harmless viruses that deliver the genetic code to our cells to make a protein from the coronavirus. More than 70 states recognise this vaccine, including all of Israel's neighbours, but Israel is not among them.
In October, it was reported that Israel would recognise the vaccine as a gesture to Russian President Vladimir Putin and would let Russian tourists who had gotten the jab enter Israel. But with the emergence of the Omicron strain, these plans have been put on hold for now.
"We have a big problem with the Russian vaccine," says Miskin. "The research was not transparent, and we don't know how much we can rely on it".
Russia has repeatedly argued that its vaccine is safe and effective. It proved to have no serious adverse effects or vaccination-related deaths. In addition, it produced protective neutralising antibody titers against such variants as Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Omicron and its high efficacy rates were confirmed by the Lancet, a leading medical journal.
Yet, despite this success, it hasn't yet received approval from either the World Health Organisation or from the European Medicines Agency, and many are asking why.
Some have already linked it to politics. For the West, the recognition of a Russian vaccine has become a tool to pressure Moscow, but Miskin says that he doubted that was the case in Israel.
"I doubt the decision was political. If it was, I don't know about it."
1191001
Discuss
Popular comments
Total bs. Thumbs down.
vtvot tak
4 January, 16:59 GMT4
000000
After 95% efficacy to below 90% After six months. Maybe big censorship has attacked this article. The point of 4 repeated booster vaccinations and WHO brickwalling Sputnik. I really don't know.
371961c
4 January, 17:33 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:01 GMTEighteen Dead From Omicron in Denmark, Reports Say
14:47 GMTThe Only Way to Stop COVID Pandemic? Russian Priest Urges People to Repent
14:40 GMTSnowstorm in Washington DC Causes Travel Chaos and Power Outages
14:04 GMTUS Politicians Flee From 'Draconian' COVID Policies to Florida to 'Enjoy Life', Gov. DeSantis Jokes
14:01 GMTBorussia Dortmund Set Erling Haaland Deadline Amid Reports of Europe's Top Clubs Eyeing to Sign Him
13:55 GMTIsrael Relies Primarily on Pfizer and Moderna, Overlooking Other Jabs - Here's Why
13:47 GMTTexas Attorney General Appeals Ruling Stripping OAG of Authority to Prosecute Election Fraud
13:20 GMTYou Snooze, You Lose: UK, US Media Fear Russia May ‘Outsmart’ EU With New Gas Mega Pipeline to China
13:05 GMTBoJo Accused of ‘Not Self-Isolating’ After Being ‘Face to Face’ With COVID-19 Positive Aide
12:21 GMTUS Retains Nuclear Weapons to ‘Preserve Peace And Stability’, Claims State Dep. Spokesman
12:19 GMTPabst Blue Ribbon's 'Try Eating A**' & 'Ask Your Mom' Tweets Leaves Netizens in Stitches
12:07 GMTTop-Ranked Novak Djokovic Set to Defend Australian Open Crown After COVID-19 Vaccine Exemption
10:55 GMTMissile Silos or Wind Turbines? China Asks US Not to Estimate PRC Nuke Arsenal Using Satellite Snaps
10:47 GMTMoscow Views Africa as Arena for Cooperation, Not Confrontation, Russian Foreign Ministry Says
10:28 GMTUK Hospitals Declare Critical Incidents, Urge ‘More Cautious Approach’ to COVID-19 Restrictions
09:58 GMTUS Court Bars Pentagon From Punishing Seamen for Vaccination Refusal
09:02 GMTElon Musk Again Hits $300Bln Mark After $30Bln Jump in Value in 24 Hours - Forbes
08:51 GMTTrump Blasts Twitter as a 'Disgrace to Democracy' For Booting Off Marjorie Taylor Greene
07:32 GMTOver 500,000 People Sign Petition Against Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair’s Knighthood
07:25 GMTHouse Dems Expect ‘More Decentralised, Younger And Diverse' Leadership in Post-Nancy Pelosi Era