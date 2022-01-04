https://sputniknews.com/20220104/former-uk-envoy-tales-about-hussein-soleimani-part-of-us-record-of-systematic-deception-1092005958.html

Former UK Envoy: Tales About Hussein, Soleimani Part of US Record of 'Systematic Deception'

Former UK Envoy: Tales About Hussein, Soleimani Part of US Record of 'Systematic Deception'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is establishing a record of systematic deception in its now-discredited public accounts of the capture of Iraqi leader... 04.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-04T01:53+0000

2022-01-04T01:53+0000

2022-01-04T01:54+0000

us

saddam hussein

peter ford

qasem soleimani

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1f/1091948574_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_51e6e973cd63d858e097ff46af021998.jpg

Monday marked two years since the US assassination of Soleimani, which comes less than a week after the 15-year anniversary of Hussein’s execution.On December 30, 2006, Hussein was executed after the United States invaded Iraq on the pretext of searching for weapons of mass destruction - which were never found.Following Hussein's arrest at the end of 2003, the Pentagon claimed that the former Iraqi president was found hiding in an eight-foot-deep hole under a farm. However, a former interpreter with US forces told Sputnik that Hussein was in a room and unconscious at the time of his arrest.With respect to Soleimani, killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020, Ford recalled that "no proof was ever provided" to support Washington's allegations that the Iranian commander was planning imminent operations against US troops."The same SOP was used, obviously, to justify the original invasion of Iraq with fabricated charges of production of weapons of mass destruction. Similarly Syria was framed with crisis actors for alleged use of chemical weapons," Ford said.Libyan ruler Muammar Qaddafi, he added, was liquidated after the United States invented a story that his troops were aiming at a bloodbath in Benghazi.Ford said the US government continues to fabricate these tales basically because "it gets away with it."

Richard Huge Revenge by US with Isreali's help they killed the great man from Iran. Time will come to hit the swines real hard, real hard. 2

Question All What annoys me, is these "former" people who were very happy to be part of the deception, oppression, drone strikes, CIA operations, knowing it is all done in the name of lies now becoming commentators and editorial experts as if the clear their consciences. 2

5

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, saddam hussein, peter ford, qasem soleimani