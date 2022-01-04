https://sputniknews.com/20220104/eighteen-dead-from-omicron-in-denmark-reports-say-1092016460.html

Eighteen Dead From Omicron in Denmark, Reports Say

18 deaths from Omicron COVID strain reportedly registered in Denmark.

According to the official broadcaster TV2, the Institute published the death toll from Omicron for the first time.The fatalities were among the 56,000 Omicron cases registered from 21 November- 28 December 28, 2021. Other variants of the virus claimed a total of 100 lives over the same period, the Institute said.The Omicron strain was first detected in Denmark in late November 2021, becoming the dominant variant in the country over December. However, according to the Institute, the hospitalization rate for Omicron patients has almost by half compared to that of the Delta strain.To date, Denmark has confirmed over 840,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 3,000 related deaths.

