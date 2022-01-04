Registration was successful!
Omicron COVID Strain
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
Eighteen Dead From Omicron in Denmark, Reports Say
Eighteen Dead From Omicron in Denmark, Reports Say
18 deaths from Omicron COVID strain reportedly registered in Denmark.
According to the official broadcaster TV2, the Institute published the death toll from Omicron for the first time.The fatalities were among the 56,000 Omicron cases registered from 21 November- 28 December 28, 2021. Other variants of the virus claimed a total of 100 lives over the same period, the Institute said.The Omicron strain was first detected in Denmark in late November 2021, becoming the dominant variant in the country over December. However, according to the Institute, the hospitalization rate for Omicron patients has almost by half compared to that of the Delta strain.To date, Denmark has confirmed over 840,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 3,000 related deaths.
Eighteen Dead From Omicron in Denmark, Reports Say

15:01 GMT 04.01.2022
People queue for a rapid test at a test centre set up at Budolfi Church in the center of Aalborg, Denmark on December 23, 2021, during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
People queue for a rapid test at a test centre set up at Budolfi Church in the center of Aalborg, Denmark on December 23, 2021, during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2022
© HENNING BAGGER
MURMANSK (Sputnik) – Denmark has registered 18 deaths linked to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus since it emerged in the country, media reported on Tuesday, citing data from the Statens Serum Institute.
According to the official broadcaster TV2, the Institute published the death toll from Omicron for the first time.
The fatalities were among the 56,000 Omicron cases registered from 21 November- 28 December 28, 2021. Other variants of the virus claimed a total of 100 lives over the same period, the Institute said.
The Omicron strain was first detected in Denmark in late November 2021, becoming the dominant variant in the country over December. However, according to the Institute, the hospitalization rate for Omicron patients has almost by half compared to that of the Delta strain.
To date, Denmark has confirmed over 840,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 3,000 related deaths.
