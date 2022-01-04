Registration was successful!
Democrats Attempt to Memorialize Jan. 6th... Will It Work?
Democrats Attempt to Memorialize Jan. 6th... Will It Work?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the increasing social divide driven by partisan politics, Ghislaine... 04.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-04T07:19+0000
2022-01-04T10:21+0000
radio
russia
ukraine
ghislaine maxwell
jeffrey epstein
democrats
fault lines
covid-19
omicron strain
Democrats Attempt to Memorialize Jan. 6th... Will It Work?
Democrats Attempt to Memorialize Jan. 6th... Will It Work?
Guests:Faran Fronczak - Anchor for RT America | Just the Tip of the Iceberg in Ghislaine Maxwell Case?Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Doctor | Narrative Shift as Leaders Struggle to Contain OmicronIn the first hour, Jamarl and Shane talked about today’s biggest stories, the increasing social divide driven by partisan politics, and took your calls.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Faran Fronczak for a discussion on the biggest stories of 2021, including latest tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction for involvement in Epstein’s child sex ring, and January 6th commemorations.In the third hour, Dr. Mikhail Kogan joined the conversation to talk about the decision schools face in whether or not to reopen in face of the highly contagious Omicron variant and the narrative shift as it’s revealed many COVID hospitalizations in children are incidental.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Jamarl Thomas
Jamarl Thomas
Democrats Attempt to Memorialize Jan. 6th... Will It Work?

07:19 GMT 04.01.2022
Democrats Attempt to Memorialize Jan. 6th... Will It Work?
Jamarl Thomas
Jamarl Thomas
Shane Stranahan
Shane Stranahan
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the increasing social divide driven by partisan politics, Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction and what comes next, and the changing tone in mainstream media as leaders struggle to contain COVID-19 spread.
Guests:
Faran Fronczak - Anchor for RT America | Just the Tip of the Iceberg in Ghislaine Maxwell Case?
Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Doctor | Narrative Shift as Leaders Struggle to Contain Omicron
In the first hour, Jamarl and Shane talked about today's biggest stories, the increasing social divide driven by partisan politics, and took your calls.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Faran Fronczak for a discussion on the biggest stories of 2021, including latest tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction for involvement in Epstein's child sex ring, and January 6th commemorations.
In the third hour, Dr. Mikhail Kogan joined the conversation to talk about the decision schools face in whether or not to reopen in face of the highly contagious Omicron variant and the narrative shift as it's revealed many COVID hospitalizations in children are incidental.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
