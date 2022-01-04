Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: US Court Holds Session on Prince Andrew's Alleged Involvement in Epstein Sex Trafficking Scandal
https://sputniknews.com/20220104/boris-johnson-has-not-earnt-right-to-get-knighted-says-labour-party-head-1092017379.html
Boris Johnson Has Not Earnt Right to Get Knighted, Says Labour Party Head
Boris Johnson Has Not Earnt Right to Get Knighted, Says Labour Party Head
Arguing that Tony Blair deserves the honour bestowed upon him by the Queen, Starmer said that his predecessor had been “a very successful prime minister”. 04.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-04T17:16+0000
2022-01-04T17:16+0000
tony blair
boris johnson
knighthood
keir starmer
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1e/1083276760_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d8c9321551d1cf2b9d2256990212efac.jpg
In the wake of a row that has erupted over the bestowing of a knighthood on former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair by the Queen, UK Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer has declared that, although he thinks Blair deserves that honour, he could not say the same about the present Prime Minister Boris Johnson, The Mirror reports.Blair has been appointed a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter in the New Year's Honours list; unlike most other honours, this title is the gift of the Queen and not awarded on the advice of the government.Starmer went on to criticise Johnson further, insisting that politics is hardly a “branch of entertainment industry".He did add, however, that "this is not just about the flaws of one individual", but rather about the Conservative Party, saying: "It’s about the flaws of a whole style of government, the flaws of an ideology, of a political party that has been in power too long."Earlier, Starmer said while speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain that he does not regard Blair’s knighthood as a “thorny issue".The Most Noble Order of the Garter was founded in 1348 by Edward III and is bestowed on members of the royal family and other prominent individuals. Its number is limited to 24 and it has customarily been an award for a retiring prime minister - apart from Harold Macmillan and Alec Douglas Home (who was awarded the Scottish equivalent, the Order of the Thistle) all the Queen's prime ministers from Sir Winston Churchill to Sir Tony Blair, have been elevated to the Garter.Blair’s knighthood has already elicited a tremendous backlash, with critics of the former prime minister pointing at his decision nearly two decades ago to drag the United Kingdom into the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.A petition on change.org calling for Blair to be stripped of the honour bestowed upon him by the Queen has attracted more than 600,000 signatures as of the time of this article’s writing.
https://sputniknews.com/20220102/its-not-about-politics-commons-speaker-defends-tony-blair-knighthood-1091972632.html
Who cares anymore, in Great Britain they are persecuting those exposing war crimes while war criminals are knighted. Anyway, similar is happening for instance with sodomy all over the world. ..Isaiah 5:20 - Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!
1
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1e/1083276760_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6e8e44e869912d6efece98df2cb3862d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tony blair, boris johnson, knighthood, keir starmer, uk

Boris Johnson Has Not Earnt Right to Get Knighted, Says Labour Party Head

17:16 GMT 04.01.2022
© REUTERS / UK PARLIAMENT/JESSICA TAYLORBritain's Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer attends a session in Parliament, in London
Britain's Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer attends a session in Parliament, in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2022
© REUTERS / UK PARLIAMENT/JESSICA TAYLOR
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Arguing that Tony Blair deserves the honour bestowed upon him by the Queen, Starmer said that his predecessor had been “a very successful prime minister”.
In the wake of a row that has erupted over the bestowing of a knighthood on former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair by the Queen, UK Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer has declared that, although he thinks Blair deserves that honour, he could not say the same about the present Prime Minister Boris Johnson, The Mirror reports.
Blair has been appointed a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter in the New Year's Honours list; unlike most other honours, this title is the gift of the Queen and not awarded on the advice of the government.
"No I'm sorry, I do not think that this Prime Minister has earnt the right to have an honour,” Starmer said when asked by the media outlet whether Johnson should receive an accolade similar to Blair’s.
Starmer went on to criticise Johnson further, insisting that politics is hardly a “branch of entertainment industry".
"I think [politics] is the serious business of getting things done," he remarked. "We have a Prime Minister who thinks the rules apply to anyone but him. Just when trust in government has become a matter of life and death, for the Prime Minister it has become a matter of what he can get away with."
He did add, however, that "this is not just about the flaws of one individual", but rather about the Conservative Party, saying: "It’s about the flaws of a whole style of government, the flaws of an ideology, of a political party that has been in power too long."
Earlier, Starmer said while speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain that he does not regard Blair’s knighthood as a “thorny issue".
"Tony Blair deserves the honour, he won three elections, he was a very successful Prime Minister," he said.
The Most Noble Order of the Garter was founded in 1348 by Edward III and is bestowed on members of the royal family and other prominent individuals. Its number is limited to 24 and it has customarily been an award for a retiring prime minister - apart from Harold Macmillan and Alec Douglas Home (who was awarded the Scottish equivalent, the Order of the Thistle) all the Queen's prime ministers from Sir Winston Churchill to Sir Tony Blair, have been elevated to the Garter.
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair arrives at the presidential palace for a meeting with Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2022
'It's Not About Politics': Commons Speaker Defends Tony Blair Knighthood
2 January, 06:22 GMT
Blair’s knighthood has already elicited a tremendous backlash, with critics of the former prime minister pointing at his decision nearly two decades ago to drag the United Kingdom into the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.
A petition on change.org calling for Blair to be stripped of the honour bestowed upon him by the Queen has attracted more than 600,000 signatures as of the time of this article’s writing.
000001
Discuss
Popular comments
Who cares anymore, in Great Britain they are persecuting those exposing war crimes while war criminals are knighted. Anyway, similar is happening for instance with sodomy all over the world. ..Isaiah 5:20 - Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!
CountTo5Manual
4 January, 20:40 GMT1
100000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:17 GMTUS Senator Rob Portman Quarantines After Testing Positive for COVID
18:12 GMTUS Court Holds Session on Prince Andrew's Alleged Involvement in Epstein Sex Trafficking Scandal
18:08 GMTTrump State Department Advisor Urges Biden to Choke Off Syria’s Emergency Iranian Oil Lifeline
17:48 GMTPrince Andrew’s Lawyers Say US Judge Should Dismiss Case Due to Epstein Settlement
17:44 GMTWoman Allegedly Behind 'Bulli Bai' App Auctioning Muslim Women Detained in India's Uttarakhand
17:35 GMTAnti-Daesh Coalition Strikes in Syria's Deir-ez-Zor Reportedly Targeted 'Imminent Threat'
17:31 GMTMelania Trump to Auction Off Worn Hat, NFT Commemorating Macron’s Visit to US
17:24 GMTPoll: Biden Disapproval Rating Hits Record High of 56% Amid Economic Downturn, COVID-19
17:19 GMTBiden Lauds Verizon, AT&T for Delaying 5G Push in Interest of Air Safety
17:16 GMTBoris Johnson Has Not Earnt Right to Get Knighted, Says Labour Party Head
16:42 GMTIsraeli Ex-Official Points to Iran's ‘Mammoth, Frightening’ Tool to Answer Attacks on Nuclear Sites
16:35 GMTAlbany Top Prosecutor to Drop Harassment Charge Against Former New York Governor Cuomo
15:59 GMTPurple Fox Virus Attack: Fake Telegram Messenger Apps Hack Devices With Lethal Malware
15:52 GMTSuper Spreaders? Several Indian Politicians Test Positive For COVID During Polling Season
15:41 GMTMore Than 300,000 People Without Power After Snowfall in US Capital Area, Tracker Shows
15:01 GMTEighteen Dead From Omicron in Denmark, Reports Say
14:47 GMTThe Only Way to Stop COVID Pandemic? Russian Priest Urges People to Repent
14:40 GMTSnowstorm in Washington DC Causes Travel Chaos and Power Outages
14:04 GMTUS Politicians Flee From 'Draconian' COVID Policies to Florida to 'Enjoy Life', Gov. DeSantis Jokes
14:01 GMTBorussia Dortmund Set Erling Haaland Deadline Amid Reports of Europe's Top Clubs Eyeing to Sign Him