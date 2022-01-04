Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220104/beijing-says-aukus-pact-undermines-nuclear-non-proliferation-1092009395.html
Beijing Says AUKUS Pact Undermines Nuclear Non-Proliferation
Beijing Says AUKUS Pact Undermines Nuclear Non-Proliferation
The AUKUS trilateral defense agreement between the United States, the UK and Australia could lead to the collapse of the nuclear non-proliferation regime
2022-01-04T06:33+0000
2022-01-04T06:33+0000
world
aukus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083448122_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_feee5104f2a27679bf1f31766aa65d81.jpg
"AUKUS, the trilateral agreement on the development of nuclear submarines, is an extremely serious matter. The crux of the problem is that if this plan is implemented, it would mean that the United States and Britain, being two nuclear states, will hand over to Australia, which is not a nuclear country, weapon-grade uranium," the diplomat said at a briefing.Cong stressed that the current International Atomic Energy Agency’s safeguards system does not provide any way to verify that Australia will not use the materials to create nuclear weapons.In mid-September, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia unveiled their trilateral defence pact, which saw Canberra ditch a bilateral $66 billion submarine deal with Paris, which condemned the move as a betrayal of trust between the states. On December 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, agreed that the AUKUS partnership undermines nuclear balance and increases tensions in the region.
I remember that if the President of US said let us move to right.... really he move to left
0
Australian pursuit of nuclear device delivery potential: - "[Australian] Strategic analyst Hugh White has reignited a debate in media and security circles about building nuclear weapons...... He is outlining an entire agenda, including what would be needed to build nuclear weapons and the necessary delivery systems. He advocates creating a nuclear arsenal along the lines of Britain and France, based on submarine-launched missiles." (Prominent Australian academic suggests building nuclear weapons, By Peter Symonds, 11 July 2019)…… By seeking to attain domestic nuclear device delivery potential (US Virginia-class or UK Astute-class submarines; MK-41 VLS/MK-14 launch canisters, etc.) and by hosting US nuclear-capable military assets, Australia has reinforced the concept that it is a legitimate target in certain warfare scenarios.
0
3
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083448122_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8a6c95e805dcadcb0a9debca5cd5e27b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, aukus

Beijing Says AUKUS Pact Undermines Nuclear Non-Proliferation

06:33 GMT 04.01.2022
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov / Go to the photo bankThe Chinese Foreign Ministry's building in Beijing
The Chinese Foreign Ministry's building in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2022
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The AUKUS trilateral defence agreement between the United States, the UK and Australia could lead to the collapse of the nuclear non-proliferation regime, Director-General of the Arms Control Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Fu Cong said on Tuesday.
"AUKUS, the trilateral agreement on the development of nuclear submarines, is an extremely serious matter. The crux of the problem is that if this plan is implemented, it would mean that the United States and Britain, being two nuclear states, will hand over to Australia, which is not a nuclear country, weapon-grade uranium," the diplomat said at a briefing.
Cong stressed that the current International Atomic Energy Agency’s safeguards system does not provide any way to verify that Australia will not use the materials to create nuclear weapons.
"We believe that this would be a malicious exploitation of a loophole in the nuclear nonproliferation treaty, and if many countries do it, it would mean the collapse of the nuclear nonproliferation regime," Cong said, accusing the UK and the US of double standards.
In mid-September, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia unveiled their trilateral defence pact, which saw Canberra ditch a bilateral $66 billion submarine deal with Paris, which condemned the move as a betrayal of trust between the states. On December 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, agreed that the AUKUS partnership undermines nuclear balance and increases tensions in the region.
600000
Discuss
Popular comments
I remember that if the President of US said let us move to right.... really he move to left
Sim Nyla
4 January, 09:59 GMT
000000
Australian pursuit of nuclear device delivery potential: - "[Australian] Strategic analyst Hugh White has reignited a debate in media and security circles about building nuclear weapons...... He is outlining an entire agenda, including what would be needed to build nuclear weapons and the necessary delivery systems. He advocates creating a nuclear arsenal along the lines of Britain and France, based on submarine-launched missiles." (Prominent Australian academic suggests building nuclear weapons, By Peter Symonds, 11 July 2019)…… By seeking to attain domestic nuclear device delivery potential (US Virginia-class or UK Astute-class submarines; MK-41 VLS/MK-14 launch canisters, etc.) and by hosting US nuclear-capable military assets, Australia has reinforced the concept that it is a legitimate target in certain warfare scenarios.
VVVincit Veritas
4 January, 10:00 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:32 GMTOver 500,000 People Sign Petition Against Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair’s Knighthood
07:25 GMTHouse Dems Expect ‘More Decentralised, Younger And Diverse' Leadership in Post-Nancy Pelosi Era
06:34 GMTUS Judge Dismisses Charges Against Jeffrey Epstein’s Jail Guards
06:33 GMTBeijing Says AUKUS Pact Undermines Nuclear Non-Proliferation
06:31 GMT'Miracle Worker': Piers Morgan Blasts Ralf Rangnick as Man United Suffers Shocking Loss to Wolves
06:22 GMTIndian Police Detain Engineering Student in 'Online Sale' of Muslim Women Case
06:02 GMTQuadrantids Meteor Shower Lights Up Sky Over Tenerife
05:28 GMT‘Worrying’ New COVID-19 Strain With 46 Mutations Found in France May Be More Jab-Resistant
05:24 GMTUS Registers Over 1Mln COVID Cases in 24 Hours
04:11 GMTFormer New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to Avoid Charges Over Nursing Home Death Count
03:48 GMTOntario Court Awards $107 Million to Families of Victims From Downed Ukrainian Flight 752
03:42 GMTSplit Screen Day
03:17 GMTVerizon, AT&T Agree to Delay 5G Rollout for Two Weeks After Plea From Airline Industry
03:00 GMTApple Hits $3 Trillion in Market Capitalization as World’s Most Valuable Firm
02:40 GMTTerrorists Carry Out Five Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center
02:20 GMTEcuador Shifts 50% of Public Sector Employees to Remote Work Over COVID-19 - Minister
02:20 GMTOntario Implements Emergency Measures to Curb Spread of Omicron Variant - Premier’s Office
01:53 GMTFormer UK Envoy: Tales About Hussein, Soleimani Part of US Record of 'Systematic Deception'
01:10 GMTIsrael’s Mossad Bombed German, Swiss Firms in 1980s Aiding Pakistan’s Nuclear Program, Paper Claims
01:02 GMTBiden Stranded on Air Force One After Severe Snowstorm Strikes US Mid-Atlantic