https://sputniknews.com/20220104/apple-hits-3-trillion-in-market-capitalization-as-worlds-most-valuable-firm-1092006416.html
Apple Hits $3 Trillion in Market Capitalization as World's Most Valuable Firm
Apple Hits $3 Trillion in Market Capitalization as World’s Most Valuable Firm
Shares of iPhone phone maker and consumer tech giant Apple hit record highs, crossing $3 trillion in market capitalization to become the world's most valuable company, trading data showed.
2022-01-04T03:00+0000
2022-01-04T03:00+0000
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1e/1082486115_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_393070d2d2de95f1637e8e83515e0ae0.jpg
Apple’s stock hit a lifetime high of $182.87 on Monday to exceed the $3 trillion valuation, data tabulated from New York’s Nasdaq platform for Big Tech stocks showed.The tech powerhouse reached the milestone on the first trading day of the New Year after Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives provided a positive outlook on the company for 2022.Ives said in a research note that demand outstripped supply for Apple in December sales. The analyst added that he believes Apple sold over 40 million iPhones during the holiday season, a record number despite chip shortages. He added that China remains a major source of strength for the company.That aside, Apple’s upcoming iPhone SE 5G has potential to attract nearly 1.4 billion low- to mid-end Android users and about 300 million users of older iPhone models, analysts have said.As Apple's stock climbed in the past several months, analysts have also raised their price targets, with J.P.Morgan and BofA Global Research upping their expectations to $210 a share. Such a target would put Apple's market capitalization at about $3.5 trillion.
03:00 GMT 04.01.2022

03:00 GMT 04.01.2022
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Shares of iPhone phone maker and consumer tech giant Apple hit record highs, crossing $3 trillion in market capitalization to become the world's most valuable company, trading data showed.
Apple's stock hit a lifetime high of $182.87 on Monday to exceed the $3 trillion valuation, data tabulated from New York's Nasdaq platform for Big Tech stocks showed.
The tech powerhouse reached the milestone on the first trading day of the New Year after Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives provided a positive outlook on the company for 2022.
Ives said in a research note that demand outstripped supply for Apple in December sales. The analyst added that he believes Apple sold over 40 million iPhones during the holiday season, a record number despite chip shortages. He added that China remains a major source of strength for the company.
That aside, Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 5G has potential to attract nearly 1.4 billion low- to mid-end Android users and about 300 million users of older iPhone models, analysts have said.
As Apple's stock climbed in the past several months, analysts have also raised their price targets, with J.P.Morgan and BofA Global Research upping their expectations to $210 a share. Such a target would put Apple's market capitalization at about $3.5 trillion.
