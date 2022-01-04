https://sputniknews.com/20220104/anti-daesh-coalition-airstrikes-in-syrias-deir-ez-zor-reportedly-targeted-imminent-threat-1092018702.html

Anti-Daesh Coalition Strikes in Syria's Deir-ez-Zor Reportedly Targeted 'Imminent Threat'

Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), the US-led coalition against Daesh*, said on Tuesday it had carried out airstrikes against several sites in Syria that posed an "imminent threat."

Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), the US-led coalition against Daesh*, said on Tuesday it had carried out airstrikes against several sites in Syria that posed an "imminent threat."According to Reuters, a coalition spokesperson said on Tuesday that strikes by an unnamed coalition partner had targeted rocket sites spotted engaging in indirect fire on Tuesday afternoon near the Green Village, a housing complex in Syria's eastern Deir-ez-Zor Governorate, near the border with Iraq. The rocket fire was reportedly aimed at the US base adjacent to the Omar Oil Field, one of the country's largest.The coalition formally contains dozens of nations, but only a handful have actually engaged in combat operations, including the US and UK.The launches come a day after the second anniversary of the US assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who led Iran-Iraq-Syria coalition against Daesh. The US killed him in an airstrike at Baghdad International Airport in Iraq; the same strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, commander of the militia Kata'ib Hezbollah and deputy commander of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).Ahead of the anniversary of Soleimani's killing, Washington warned there might be an uptick on attacks on coalition forces in the region. An Iraqi security source told Sputnik several attacks have been foiled, including the downing of several small explosives-laden drones on Monday and Tuesday near US bases in central Iraq which had "Revenge for Soleimani" inscribed on the side.The roughly 900 US forces in eastern Syria are not present with the permission of the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, but instead to support Kurdish militias that control much of eastern Syria in defiance of Damascus. Another 2,500 US troops are present in Iraq with the tacit permission of the Iraqi government, although the country's parliament voted to ask them to leave in January 2020, following Soleimani's killing.*A terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.

