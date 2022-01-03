Registration was successful!
Washington DC Hit by First Snowstorm in 2022
Washington DC Hit by First Snowstorm in 2022
Watch a live broadcast from Washington DC as the US capital has been hit by the first snowstorm in 2022.
2022-01-03T14:38+0000
2022-01-03T14:38+0000
snowstorm
washington dc
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/03/1091998164_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8473243e5b8e4d4f55b867e51f96ba60.jpg
Watch a live broadcast from Washington DC as the US capital has been hit by the first snowstorm in 2022. Earlier, meteorologists issued a winter storm warning for DC, adding that it will be snowing heavily and temperatures will be between -7 and 2 degrees Celsius.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
snowstorm, washington dc

Washington DC Hit by First Snowstorm in 2022

14:38 GMT 03.01.2022
According to the National Weather Service, "heavy snow is possible" up to 17 centimetres, with temperatures between -7 and 2 degrees Celsius.
Watch a live broadcast from Washington DC as the US capital has been hit by the first snowstorm in 2022.
Earlier, meteorologists issued a winter storm warning for DC, adding that it will be snowing heavily and temperatures will be between -7 and 2 degrees Celsius.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
