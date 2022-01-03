Registration was successful!
Washington DC Hit by First Snowstorm in 2022
Washington DC Hit by First Snowstorm in 2022
Watch a live broadcast from Washington DC as the US capital has been hit by the first snowstorm in 2022.
Earlier, meteorologists issued a winter storm warning for DC, adding that it will be snowing heavily and temperatures will be between -7 and 2 degrees Celsius.
According to the National Weather Service, "heavy snow is possible" up to 17 centimetres, with temperatures between -7 and 2 degrees Celsius.
Watch a live broadcast from Washington DC as the US capital has been hit by the first snowstorm in 2022.
Earlier, meteorologists issued a winter storm warning for DC, adding that it will be snowing heavily and temperatures will be between -7 and 2 degrees Celsius.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.