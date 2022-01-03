https://sputniknews.com/20220103/vessel-attacked-off-yemen-coast-reports-say-1091988190.html

Vessel Attacked Off Yemen Coast, UKMTO Says

Late Sunday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) announced that it had received reports of an attack on a ship near the Yemeni port of Ras Isa in the Red Sea.

Late Sunday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations announced that it had received reports of an attack on a ship near the Yemeni port of Ras Isa in the Red Sea.The attacked vessel was around 23 nautical miles west of the Ras Isa oil terminal on the Red Sea, according to the Dryad Global.The identity of who owns the vessel is not reported.An investigation of the incident is being conducted.The last time an incident involving ships near Ras Isa took place was in late 2019. At the time, the Houthis seized two South Korean ships and a ship flying the Saudi flag, which led to the creation of an anti-terrorist coalition.Yemen has long been gripped by an armed conflict between government forces led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and Houthi rebels. Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis. The conflict has triggered one of the world's largest humanitarian crises.

