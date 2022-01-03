US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Tests Positive for COVID-19

Austin announced on January 2 that, despite testing positive for the contagious disease, he intends to virtually attend "key meetings and discussions" that are necessary "to inform my situational awareness and decision making." Kathleen Hicks, deputy secretary of defense, has been tapped to represent Austin, if needed.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed in a Sunday memo that he tested positive for COVID-19 after a test was administered at his request.
"My symptoms are mild, and I am following my physician’s directions," said the head of the US Department of Defense. "In keeping with those directions, and in accordance with CDC guidelines, I will quarantine myself at home for the next five days."
