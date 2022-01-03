https://sputniknews.com/20220103/us-defense-secretary-lloyd-austin-tests-positive-for-covid-19-1091985850.html

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Tests Positive for COVID-19

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed in a Sunday memo that he tested positive for COVID-19 after a test was administered at his request. 03.01.2022, Sputnik International

Austin announced on January 2 that, despite testing positive for the contagious disease, he intends to virtually attend "key meetings and discussions" that are necessary "to inform my situational awareness and decision making." Kathleen Hicks, deputy secretary of defense, has been tapped to represent Austin, if needed.

