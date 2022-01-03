Registration was successful!
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Tests Positive for COVID-19
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Tests Positive for COVID-19
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed in a Sunday memo that he tested positive for COVID-19 after a test was administered at his request.
lloyd austin
covid-19
Austin announced on January 2 that, despite testing positive for the contagious disease, he intends to virtually attend "key meetings and discussions" that are necessary "to inform my situational awareness and decision making." Kathleen Hicks, deputy secretary of defense, has been tapped to represent Austin, if needed.
lloyd austin, covid-19

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Tests Positive for COVID-19

00:37 GMT 03.01.2022 (Updated: 00:52 GMT 03.01.2022)
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed in a Sunday memo that he tested positive for COVID-19 after a test was administered at his request.
Austin announced on January 2 that, despite testing positive for the contagious disease, he intends to virtually attend "key meetings and discussions" that are necessary "to inform my situational awareness and decision making."

"My symptoms are mild, and I am following my physician’s directions," said the head of the US Department of Defense. "In keeping with those directions, and in accordance with CDC guidelines, I will quarantine myself at home for the next five days."

Kathleen Hicks, deputy secretary of defense, has been tapped to represent Austin, if needed.
