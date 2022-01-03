Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220103/uk-likely-to-agree-on-migrant-crisis-with-france-only-after-april-election---reports-1091987269.html
UK Likely to Agree on Migrant Crisis With France Only After April Election - Reports
UK Likely to Agree on Migrant Crisis With France Only After April Election - Reports
LONDON (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom expects to find a resolution to the Channel migrant crisis after the French presidential election, set for April this... 03.01.2022, Sputnik International
france
english channel
migrant crisis
uk
Senior Home Office staff told the newspaper on Monday that proposals on a migrant crisis deal could be tabled "once the heat of the election is over" and the British government expects the new leader of France to respond with their own "realistic" plans on dealing with the issue.The Times said that the UK has "all but given up" hope of reaching an agreement on the migrant issue before the April election.According to the newspaper, all British proposals on the migrant crisis have been refused by the French side so far.More than 25,600 people illegally crossed from France to the UK in 2021, according to official figures. In November, at least 27 people died in the English Channel after their boat capsized.
france
english channel
france, english channel, migrant crisis, uk

UK Likely to Agree on Migrant Crisis With France Only After April Election - Reports

03:44 GMT 03.01.2022
© AP Photo / Louis Witter
French police officers patrol on the beach in the searcher migrants in Wimereux, northern France, Wednesday, Nov.17, 2021. Several migrants died and others were injured Wednesday Nov.24, 2021 when their boat capsized off Calais in the English Channel as they tried to cross from France to Britain, authorities said. British and French authorities were searching the area using helicopters and coast guard vessels, according to the French maritime agency for the region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2022
© AP Photo / Louis Witter
LONDON (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom expects to find a resolution to the Channel migrant crisis after the French presidential election, set for April this year, The Times reports.
Senior Home Office staff told the newspaper on Monday that proposals on a migrant crisis deal could be tabled "once the heat of the election is over" and the British government expects the new leader of France to respond with their own "realistic" plans on dealing with the issue.
The Times said that the UK has "all but given up" hope of reaching an agreement on the migrant issue before the April election.
According to the newspaper, all British proposals on the migrant crisis have been refused by the French side so far.
More than 25,600 people illegally crossed from France to the UK in 2021, according to official figures. In November, at least 27 people died in the English Channel after their boat capsized.
