UK Likely to Agree on Migrant Crisis With France Only After April Election - Reports

03.01.2022

2022-01-03T03:44+0000

2022-01-03T03:44+0000

2022-01-03T03:44+0000

Senior Home Office staff told the newspaper on Monday that proposals on a migrant crisis deal could be tabled "once the heat of the election is over" and the British government expects the new leader of France to respond with their own "realistic" plans on dealing with the issue.The Times said that the UK has "all but given up" hope of reaching an agreement on the migrant issue before the April election.According to the newspaper, all British proposals on the migrant crisis have been refused by the French side so far.More than 25,600 people illegally crossed from France to the UK in 2021, according to official figures. In November, at least 27 people died in the English Channel after their boat capsized.

