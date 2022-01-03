Registration was successful!
Trump Endorses Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for Re-Election
Trump Endorses Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for Re-Election
Former US President Donald Trump endorsed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for re-election this spring in a statement shared by spokesperson Liz Harrington on Monday.
"Viktor Orban of Hungary truly loves his country and wants safety for his people," Trump said in the statement. "He is a strong leader and respected by all. He has my Complete support and Endorsement for reelection as Prime Minister!"Orban has done a "powerful and wonderful job" stopping illegal immigration and creating jobs and trade, Trump said.Orban should be allowed to continue doing so in the upcoming election, Trump added.Hungary holds parliamentary election every four years and the next vote will take place April of 2022.Orban first served as Prime Minister from 1998 to 2002. He was reelected in 2010 and has served since.
Trump Endorses Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for Re-Election

18:28 GMT 03.01.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump endorsed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for re-election this spring in a statement shared by spokesperson Liz Harrington on Monday.
"Viktor Orban of Hungary truly loves his country and wants safety for his people," Trump said in the statement. "He is a strong leader and respected by all. He has my Complete support and Endorsement for reelection as Prime Minister!"
Orban has done a "powerful and wonderful job" stopping illegal immigration and creating jobs and trade, Trump said.
Orban should be allowed to continue doing so in the upcoming election, Trump added.
Hungary holds parliamentary election every four years and the next vote will take place April of 2022.
Orban first served as Prime Minister from 1998 to 2002. He was reelected in 2010 and has served since.
