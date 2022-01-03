Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220103/terraforming-mars-venus-not-out-of-the-question---retiring-nasa-chief-scientist-1092002275.html
Terraforming Mars, Venus Not Out of the Question - Retiring NASA Chief Scientist
Terraforming Mars, Venus Not Out of the Question - Retiring NASA Chief Scientist
While the scientist’s proposal for Mars involves a magnetic shield that would help stop the planet’s atmosphere being stripped by the solar wind, his... 03.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-03T21:43+0000
2022-01-03T21:44+0000
nasa
tech
mars
venus
terraforming
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107809/36/1078093625_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_d3eb77d65978ee5e45033eec6c428f0c.jpg
While manned outposts on other planets still remain the premise of bold science fiction, NASA’s retiring chief scientist, James Green, suggested that making Mars habitable may be deceptively straightforward.In 2017, Greene brought up the prospects of terraforming Mars at the NASA Planetary Science Vision 2050 Workshop, arguing that a “magnetic shield” could protect the Red Planet from high-energy solar particles and prevent the solar wind from stripping the Martian atmosphere, a move that would improve the climate.In a recent interview with The New York Times, Green also observed that the task of terraforming Mars is “doable”.Greene noted that being able to walk on the planet’s surface without a spacesuit would afford humans “flexibility and mobility”, while increasing the atmospheric pressure and temperature would enable humankind to “begin the process of growing plants in the soils.”He acknowledged, however, out that the “first level of terraforming”, which he set at 60 millibars – “the Armstrong limit, where your blood doesn’t boil if you walked out on the surface” – is still “a factor of 10 from where we are now.”The retiring scientist also speculated that another planet in our solar system, Venus, could be terraformed as well, with the help of a “physical shield that reflects light”, which would lower the second planet's extremely high atmospheric temperature.
https://sputniknews.com/20211219/significant-amounts-of-water-found-hidden-on-mars-by-esa-roscosmos-mission-1091644758.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107809/36/1078093625_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_a12abd491c8e5e783547eabfbc978ff4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nasa, tech, mars, venus, terraforming

Terraforming Mars, Venus Not Out of the Question - Retiring NASA Chief Scientist

21:43 GMT 03.01.2022 (Updated: 21:44 GMT 03.01.2022)
CC0 / / Mars
Mars - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
While the scientist’s proposal for Mars involves a magnetic shield that would help stop the planet’s atmosphere being stripped by the solar wind, his suggestion regarding Venus involves a “physical shield that reflects light”, which would cool that world.
While manned outposts on other planets still remain the premise of bold science fiction, NASA’s retiring chief scientist, James Green, suggested that making Mars habitable may be deceptively straightforward.
In 2017, Greene brought up the prospects of terraforming Mars at the NASA Planetary Science Vision 2050 Workshop, arguing that a “magnetic shield” could protect the Red Planet from high-energy solar particles and prevent the solar wind from stripping the Martian atmosphere, a move that would improve the climate.
“The solar system is ours, let’s take it,” he said at the time. “And that, of course, includes Mars. But for humans to be able to explore Mars, together with us doing science, we need a better environment.”
In a recent interview with The New York Times, Green also observed that the task of terraforming Mars is “doable”.
“Stop the stripping, and the pressure is going to increase. Mars is going to start terraforming itself. That’s what we want: the planet to participate in this any way it can,” he said. “When the pressure goes up, the temperature goes up.”
Greene noted that being able to walk on the planet’s surface without a spacesuit would afford humans “flexibility and mobility”, while increasing the atmospheric pressure and temperature would enable humankind to “begin the process of growing plants in the soils.”
Artist’s impression provided by the European Space Agency, ESA, depicting the separation of the ExoMars 2016 entry, descent and landing demonstrator module, named Schiaparelli, center, from the Trace Gas Orbiter, TGO,left, and heading for Mars - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2021
'Significant Amounts' of Water Found Hidden on Mars by ESA-Roscosmos Mission
19 December 2021, 12:17 GMT
He acknowledged, however, out that the “first level of terraforming”, which he set at 60 millibars – “the Armstrong limit, where your blood doesn’t boil if you walked out on the surface” – is still “a factor of 10 from where we are now.”
The retiring scientist also speculated that another planet in our solar system, Venus, could be terraformed as well, with the help of a “physical shield that reflects light”, which would lower the second planet's extremely high atmospheric temperature.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:43 GMTTerraforming Mars, Venus Not Out of the Question - Retiring NASA Chief Scientist
21:39 GMTRamped Up US Sanctions Sending Cuba Closer to Russia & China, Moscow’s Trade Rep Says
20:26 GMTVideos: Three Pulled From Wreckage After Helicopter Crashes Off Israel's Haifa Coast
20:06 GMTSaudi Coalition Intercepts Five Drones Launched by Yemen's Houthis From Sana'a
19:05 GMTFederalising Elections? Dems Signalled Readiness to Change Senate's Rules to Pass Voting Rights Bill
19:03 GMTIran’s President Says ‘Main Violator and Murderer’ Trump Must Face Trial for Soleimani Assassination
18:43 GMTLove it or Hate it, This is Me: Legendary Artist Janet Jackson is Ready to Tell Her Lifetime Story
18:28 GMTTrump Endorses Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for Re-Election
18:18 GMTArmed Teams With Shoot-to-Kill Authority Reportedly Stationed in DC Days Ahead of Capitol Riot
18:18 GMTSecret Legal Deal Between Epstein and Prince Andrew's Accuser Virginia Giuffre Laid Bare
18:16 GMTMexican President Reiterates Asylum Offer to WikiLeaks' Assange
17:37 GMTSon of India's Home Minister Charged as Main Culprit in Lakhimpur Massacre
17:02 GMTNew York Attorney General Reportedly Subpoenas 2 of Trump's Children in Fraud Inquiry
16:56 GMTFuture CIA Chief Dulles May Have Inspired Nazis to Spread Myth of Secret Fortress, Historian Claims
16:42 GMTK-Pop Girl-Band Momoland to Collaborate With Natti Natasha in Looming Comeback
16:27 GMTPhoto Cock-Up Mistaking Emma Watson For Emma Roberts in Harry Potter Reunion Leaves Fans in Stitches
16:03 GMTUS Authorises Pfizer’s COVID-19 ‘Booster’ Vaccine for 12-15-Year-Old Adolescents
16:02 GMTTexas 2020 Election Audit Found About 12,000 Potential Non-Citizens Suspected of Registering to Vote
15:49 GMTWhite House Cancels Press Briefing Monday Due to First Snowfall in US Capital in 2022
14:57 GMTFire Breaks Out Again at South Africa Parliament - Photo, Video