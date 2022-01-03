Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220103/son-of-indias-home-minister-charged-as-main-culprit-in-lakhimpur-massacre-1091997800.html
Son of India's Home Minister Charged as Main Culprit in Lakhimpur Massacre
Son of India's Home Minister Charged as Main Culprit in Lakhimpur Massacre
Eight people died in the 3 October Lakhimpur Kheri violence, of which four were protesting farmers, allegedly run over by vehicles owned by India's Minister of... 03.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-03T17:37+0000
2022-01-03T17:37+0000
protests
delhi
narendra modi
farmers
reforms
uttar pradesh
elections
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089706085_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_98b2e538cddd9f46235f7621734e886e.jpg
Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed a 5,000-page chargesheet to the local court on Monday against 14 people, including Ashish Mishra, over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.Ashish Mishra, son of Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra Teni, is the main accused. The chargesheet stated that Ashish Mishra was present on 3 October, the day car ran down farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. The SIT claimed in its report that the incident was not the result of "negligence or callousness" but instead was a "planned conspiracy" and committed with the intention of killing. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case under "culpable homicide". The videos emerged after the incident sparked national outrage, leading the Supreme Court to confirm the loss of life in the violence. The opposition said the killing of the farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri was reminiscent of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre from the days of the British Empire.The SIT has registered a case against all the accused under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder. Thirteen accused, including Ashish Mishra, were arrested in the case. All of them are in jail. The 14th accused by the SIT is the minister's relation Virendra Shukla who is charged with having hidden evidence.The chargesheet was filed 88 days after the incident. The opposition has been demanding the resignation of Ajay Mishra, an influential upper caste leader of Uttar Pradesh which is soon to go to the polls.The incident took place on 3 October when hundreds of farmers had gathered for a demonstration in Lakhimpur Kheri district, when the junior home affairs minister Ajay Mishra and the Uttar Pradesh deputy chief, Keshav Prasad Maurya, were due to visit.Videos emerged on social media showing that fast vehicles mowed down protesting farmers.
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/indian-farmers-to-protest-nationwide-demanding-removal-of-federal-minister-over-lakhimpur-violence-1090197676.html
delhi
uttar pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089706085_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_80d797c3c050048b000ae872334ab292.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
protests, delhi, narendra modi, farmers, reforms, uttar pradesh, elections, india

Son of India's Home Minister Charged as Main Culprit in Lakhimpur Massacre

17:37 GMT 03.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / NARINDER NANUFarmers shout slogans as they burn an effigy of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a protest on the outskirts of Amritsar on October 6, 2021, days after 9 people died in violent clashes during a farmers protest in Lakhimpur Kheri district in Utta Pradesh
Farmers shout slogans as they burn an effigy of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a protest on the outskirts of Amritsar on October 6, 2021, days after 9 people died in violent clashes during a farmers protest in Lakhimpur Kheri district in Utta Pradesh - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / NARINDER NANU
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
Eight people died in the 3 October Lakhimpur Kheri violence, of which four were protesting farmers, allegedly run over by vehicles owned by India's Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra.
Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed a 5,000-page chargesheet to the local court on Monday against 14 people, including Ashish Mishra, over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
Ashish Mishra, son of Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra Teni, is the main accused. The chargesheet stated that Ashish Mishra was present on 3 October, the day car ran down farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.
The SIT claimed in its report that the incident was not the result of "negligence or callousness" but instead was a "planned conspiracy" and committed with the intention of killing.
Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case under "culpable homicide".
The videos emerged after the incident sparked national outrage, leading the Supreme Court to confirm the loss of life in the violence. The opposition said the killing of the farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri was reminiscent of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre from the days of the British Empire.
Farmers shout slogans as they burn an effigy of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a protest on the outskirts of Amritsar on October 6, 2021, days after 9 people died in violent clashes during a farmers protest in Lakhimpur Kheri district in Utta Pradesh - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
Indian Farmers to Protest Nationwide Demanding Removal of Federal Minister Over Lakhimpur Violence
25 October 2021, 18:41 GMT
The SIT has registered a case against all the accused under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder. Thirteen accused, including Ashish Mishra, were arrested in the case. All of them are in jail. The 14th accused by the SIT is the minister's relation Virendra Shukla who is charged with having hidden evidence.
The chargesheet was filed 88 days after the incident. The opposition has been demanding the resignation of Ajay Mishra, an influential upper caste leader of Uttar Pradesh which is soon to go to the polls.
The incident took place on 3 October when hundreds of farmers had gathered for a demonstration in Lakhimpur Kheri district, when the junior home affairs minister Ajay Mishra and the Uttar Pradesh deputy chief, Keshav Prasad Maurya, were due to visit.
Videos emerged on social media showing that fast vehicles mowed down protesting farmers.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:37 GMTSon of India's Home Minister Charged as Main Culprit in Lakhimpur Massacre
17:02 GMTNew York Attorney General Reportedly Subpoenas 2 of Trump's Children in Fraud Inquiry
16:56 GMTFuture CIA Chief Dulles May Have Inspired Nazis to Spread Myth of Secret Fortress, Historian Claims
16:27 GMTPhoto Cock-Up Mistaking Emma Watson For Emma Roberts in Harry Potter Reunion Leaves Fans in Stitches
16:03 GMTUS Authorises Pfizer’s COVID-19 ‘Booster’ Vaccine for 12-15-Year-Old Adolescents
16:02 GMTTexas 2020 Election Audit Found About 12,000 Potential Non-Citizens Suspected of Registering to Vote
15:49 GMTWhite House Cancels Press Briefing Monday Due to First Snowfall in US Capital in 2022
14:57 GMTFire Breaks Out Again at South Africa Parliament - Photo, Video
14:38 GMTWashington DC Hit by First Snowstorm in 2022
14:17 GMTChina Builds Bridge Across Pangong Lake to Speed Up Troop Movements Near India's Military Posts
13:53 GMTChina’s 'Artificial Sun’ Runs Five Times Hotter Than ‘Original’ in Quest For Clean Fusion Energy
13:51 GMT'Rejoice!': Joe Rogan Announces His Presence at GETTR, Complains About 'Sh*t Over at Twitter'
13:36 GMT'Catellite Dish': Elon Musk's Starlink Receivers Attract Cats on Cold Days - Photo
13:23 GMT'Thank You Rahane & Pujara': Fans Mock Cricket Stars After Their Latest Failures vs South Africa
13:12 GMTUS State Department Calls On Sudanese Military Authorities to Ensure Civilian Rule
13:09 GMTBig Five Nuclear Powers Release Joint Statement Saying Their Nukes Aren't Aimed at One Another
13:03 GMTFrench Health Minister Expects January to Be ‘Tough’ for Hospitals Due to Omicron Strain
12:47 GMTCalls Grow for Ronaldo to Captain Man Utd As Concerns Mount Over Harry Maguire's Form
12:46 GMTDistant ‘Cosmic Monster' Star Discovered Spitting Energy of a Billion Suns
12:27 GMTHouthis Say Seized UAE Vessel Had Military Equipment on Board