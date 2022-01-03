https://sputniknews.com/20220103/son-of-indias-home-minister-charged-as-main-culprit-in-lakhimpur-massacre-1091997800.html

Son of India's Home Minister Charged as Main Culprit in Lakhimpur Massacre

Son of India's Home Minister Charged as Main Culprit in Lakhimpur Massacre

Eight people died in the 3 October Lakhimpur Kheri violence, of which four were protesting farmers, allegedly run over by vehicles owned by India's Minister of... 03.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-03T17:37+0000

2022-01-03T17:37+0000

2022-01-03T17:37+0000

protests

delhi

narendra modi

farmers

reforms

uttar pradesh

elections

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089706085_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_98b2e538cddd9f46235f7621734e886e.jpg

Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed a 5,000-page chargesheet to the local court on Monday against 14 people, including Ashish Mishra, over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.Ashish Mishra, son of Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra Teni, is the main accused. The chargesheet stated that Ashish Mishra was present on 3 October, the day car ran down farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. The SIT claimed in its report that the incident was not the result of "negligence or callousness" but instead was a "planned conspiracy" and committed with the intention of killing. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case under "culpable homicide". The videos emerged after the incident sparked national outrage, leading the Supreme Court to confirm the loss of life in the violence. The opposition said the killing of the farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri was reminiscent of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre from the days of the British Empire.The SIT has registered a case against all the accused under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder. Thirteen accused, including Ashish Mishra, were arrested in the case. All of them are in jail. The 14th accused by the SIT is the minister's relation Virendra Shukla who is charged with having hidden evidence.The chargesheet was filed 88 days after the incident. The opposition has been demanding the resignation of Ajay Mishra, an influential upper caste leader of Uttar Pradesh which is soon to go to the polls.The incident took place on 3 October when hundreds of farmers had gathered for a demonstration in Lakhimpur Kheri district, when the junior home affairs minister Ajay Mishra and the Uttar Pradesh deputy chief, Keshav Prasad Maurya, were due to visit.Videos emerged on social media showing that fast vehicles mowed down protesting farmers.

https://sputniknews.com/20211025/indian-farmers-to-protest-nationwide-demanding-removal-of-federal-minister-over-lakhimpur-violence-1090197676.html

delhi

uttar pradesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

protests, delhi, narendra modi, farmers, reforms, uttar pradesh, elections, india