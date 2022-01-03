https://sputniknews.com/20220103/seoul-believes-fugitive-from-south-was-once-defector-from-north-korea-1091993975.html

Seoul Believes Fugitive From South Was Once Defector From North Korea

Seoul Believes Fugitive From South Was Once Defector From North Korea

A person who fled to North Korea from the South is presumed to be a North Korean who had previously crossed the border and entered the South, the country's Defence Ministry said to the media on Monday.

2022-01-03T10:58+0000

2022-01-03T10:58+0000

2022-01-03T10:58+0000

south korea

north korea

defector

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083130642_0:423:2889:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2a213092128ffee13b4bcae3f9eeed53.jpg

The person in question was spotted crossing the barriers to the North on Saturday night. His identity was not disclosed.“Regarding the border crossing, the authorities presume the person is a North Korean defector and are in the process of verifying related facts," the ministry was quoted as saying in a statement to the Yonhap news agency on Monday.The defector is reportedly believed to be a man who climbed over fencing in the same area of the common border and entered South Korea in November 2020.On Sunday, South Korea sent a message to the North at the border crossing by a military communication line.The incident led to concerns in Seoul, which pledged to tighten border security in late 2020 in an attempt to prevent illegal crossings, according to the agency.

https://sputniknews.com/20220102/unidentified-individual-crosses-from-south-into-north-korea---reports-1091970404.html

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

south korea, north korea, defector