Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220103/secret-legal-deal-between-epstein-and-prince-andrews-accuser-virginia-giuffre-laid-bare-1092000733.html
Secret Legal Deal Between Epstein and Prince Andrew's Accuser Virginia Giuffre Laid Bare
Secret Legal Deal Between Epstein and Prince Andrew's Accuser Virginia Giuffre Laid Bare
Lawyers for Prince Andrew reportedly argued that the settlement essentially prevents Giuffre from seeking legal action against Epstein’s associates such as... 03.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-03T18:18+0000
2022-01-03T18:28+0000
world
settlement
lawsuit
prince andrew
jeffrey epstein
virginia roberts giuffre
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0f/1083607127_0:949:2049:2101_1920x0_80_0_0_ef612c17e417197e00878751dec4f6f1.jpg
Details of a 2009 legal settlement between disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre (nee Roberts) were revealed on Monday amid the latter’s courtroom battle against Britain's Prince Andrew, according to a report in British daily newspaper, The Guardian.Giuffre, who filed a sexual abuse lawsuit against the royal in Manhattan federal court last year, insists that the late Epstein and his former associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was recently convicted on several charges of sex trafficking, forced Virginia into having sex with the prince when she was 17 – accusations that Prince Andrew denies.According to the newspaper, the settlement in question states that Giuffre (referred to under her maiden name there) agrees to “remise, release, acquit, satisfy and forever discharge the said second parties and any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant … from all, and all manner of, action and actions of Virginia Roberts, including state or federal, cause and causes of action”.Although the prince is reportedly not mentioned in the released settlement, his attorneys said in a 29 October court filing that Giuffre “settled her sex-trafficking and sexual-abuse claims against Epstein in 2009” and thus “provided Epstein with a general release of all claims against him and numerous other individuals and entities.”The attorneys insisted that, since Prince Andrew is a senior member of the British royal family, he “falls into one of the expressly identified categories of persons, ie royalty, released from liability under the release agreement, along with politicians, academicians, businessmen, and others allegedly associated with Epstein”.The newspaper also points out that the settlement contains no mention of Alan Dershowitz, a lawyer whom Giuffre also accused of sexual misconduct facilitated by Epstein, and who also denied the accusations brought against him.Prince Andrew’s lawyers, however, argued that Dershowitz, “as a third-party beneficiary of the 2009 settlement agreement, was entitled to rely upon and enforce the terms of that secret deal” as well.The unsealing of the agreement in question was ordered by judges in the Prince Andrew and Dershowitz cases on 29 December, with judges saying that no one “had made an adequate showing as to why it should remain under wraps,” as the newspaper reported.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0f/1083607127_0:757:2049:2293_1920x0_80_0_0_15fb0e8013fc2abfbfd0624b95792f6a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, settlement, lawsuit, prince andrew, jeffrey epstein, virginia roberts giuffre

Secret Legal Deal Between Epstein and Prince Andrew's Accuser Virginia Giuffre Laid Bare

18:18 GMT 03.01.2022 (Updated: 18:28 GMT 03.01.2022)
© AFP 2021 / JOHN THYSBritain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges on September 7, 2019 in Bruges
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges on September 7, 2019 in Bruges - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / JOHN THYS
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Lawyers for Prince Andrew reportedly argued that the settlement essentially prevents Giuffre from seeking legal action against Epstein’s associates such as their client.
Details of a 2009 legal settlement between disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre (nee Roberts) were revealed on Monday amid the latter’s courtroom battle against Britain's Prince Andrew, according to a report in British daily newspaper, The Guardian.
Giuffre, who filed a sexual abuse lawsuit against the royal in Manhattan federal court last year, insists that the late Epstein and his former associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was recently convicted on several charges of sex trafficking, forced Virginia into having sex with the prince when she was 17 – accusations that Prince Andrew denies.
According to the newspaper, the settlement in question states that Giuffre (referred to under her maiden name there) agrees to “remise, release, acquit, satisfy and forever discharge the said second parties and any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant … from all, and all manner of, action and actions of Virginia Roberts, including state or federal, cause and causes of action”.
Although the prince is reportedly not mentioned in the released settlement, his attorneys said in a 29 October court filing that Giuffre “settled her sex-trafficking and sexual-abuse claims against Epstein in 2009” and thus “provided Epstein with a general release of all claims against him and numerous other individuals and entities.”

“To avoid being dragged into future legal disputes, Epstein negotiated for this broad release, insisting that it cover any and all persons whom Giuffre identified as potential targets of future lawsuits, regardless of the merit – or lack thereof – to any such claims,” they said.

The attorneys insisted that, since Prince Andrew is a senior member of the British royal family, he “falls into one of the expressly identified categories of persons, ie royalty, released from liability under the release agreement, along with politicians, academicians, businessmen, and others allegedly associated with Epstein”.
“As a third-party beneficiary of the release agreement, Prince Andrew is entitled to enforce the general release contained therein,” they declared.
The newspaper also points out that the settlement contains no mention of Alan Dershowitz, a lawyer whom Giuffre also accused of sexual misconduct facilitated by Epstein, and who also denied the accusations brought against him.
Prince Andrew’s lawyers, however, argued that Dershowitz, “as a third-party beneficiary of the 2009 settlement agreement, was entitled to rely upon and enforce the terms of that secret deal” as well.
The unsealing of the agreement in question was ordered by judges in the Prince Andrew and Dershowitz cases on 29 December, with judges saying that no one “had made an adequate showing as to why it should remain under wraps,” as the newspaper reported.
401000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:05 GMTFederalising Elections? Dems Signalled Readiness to Change Senate's Rules to Pass Voting Rights Bill
19:03 GMTIran’s President Says ‘Main Violator and Murderer’ Trump Must Face Trial for Soleimani Assassination
18:28 GMTTrump Endorses Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for Re-Election
18:18 GMTArmed Teams With Shoot-to-Kill Authority Reportedly Stationed in DC Days Ahead of Capitol Riot
18:18 GMTSecret Legal Deal Between Epstein and Prince Andrew's Accuser Virginia Giuffre Laid Bare
18:16 GMTMexican President Reiterates Asylum Offer to WikiLeaks' Assange
17:37 GMTSon of India's Home Minister Charged as Main Culprit in Lakhimpur Massacre
17:02 GMTNew York Attorney General Reportedly Subpoenas 2 of Trump's Children in Fraud Inquiry
16:56 GMTFuture CIA Chief Dulles May Have Inspired Nazis to Spread Myth of Secret Fortress, Historian Claims
16:42 GMTK-Pop Girl-Band Momoland to Collaborate With Natti Natasha in Looming Comeback
16:27 GMTPhoto Cock-Up Mistaking Emma Watson For Emma Roberts in Harry Potter Reunion Leaves Fans in Stitches
16:03 GMTUS Authorises Pfizer’s COVID-19 ‘Booster’ Vaccine for 12-15-Year-Old Adolescents
16:02 GMTTexas 2020 Election Audit Found About 12,000 Potential Non-Citizens Suspected of Registering to Vote
15:49 GMTWhite House Cancels Press Briefing Monday Due to First Snowfall in US Capital in 2022
14:57 GMTFire Breaks Out Again at South Africa Parliament - Photo, Video
14:38 GMTWashington DC Hit by First Snowstorm in 2022
14:17 GMTChina Builds Bridge Across Pangong Lake to Speed Up Troop Movements Near India's Military Posts
13:53 GMTChina’s 'Artificial Sun’ Runs Five Times Hotter Than ‘Original’ in Quest For Clean Fusion Energy
13:51 GMT'Rejoice!': Joe Rogan Announces His Presence at GETTR, Complains About 'Sh*t Over at Twitter'
13:36 GMT'Catellite Dish': Elon Musk's Starlink Receivers Attract Cats on Cold Days - Photo