https://sputniknews.com/20220103/rookie-boy-band-p1harmony-do-it-like-this-in-recent-mv-1092000347.html

Rookie Boy Band P1Harmony 'Do It Like This' in Recent MV

Rookie Boy Band P1Harmony 'Do It Like This' in Recent MV

The promising branded entertainment group has returned with the new album, 'Disharmony: Find Out'. 03.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-03T18:47+0000

2022-01-03T18:47+0000

2022-01-03T22:25+0000

k-pop

south korea

music

boy band

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/03/1092002053_0:0:1976:1113_1920x0_80_0_0_f897202c07ec959730c0968e046657d9.jpg

FNC Entertainment dropped the MV 'Do It Like This' for their boy group brand P1Harmony on January 3. Hip-hop vibes spiced with the perfect visuals of a rookie, and bold members Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob claim their place among the most popular K-pop industry brands of their generation, according to press statements. The music video for the new song was filmed at multiple locations in Los Angeles, California, and the album 'Disharmony: Find Out' is now the latest chapter in the 'DIsharmony' content campaign, starting with the debut mini-album, 'Disharmony : Stand Out', in October 2020 and following 'Disharmony : Break Out' in 2021. After their debut the branded entertainment group immediately caught the attention of K-pop fans for big-ticket visuals. In 2021, members were invited to perform at the Korean Cultural Center in Los Angeles (KCCLA) and were a part of a program for 'Korean Day at Balboa Park' in San Diego, California.The fandom for the P1Harmony brand will be named P1ece, and representatives of the consumer-facing branch are reported to be excited for what is described as their 'beloved idols' and the accompanying new release of content.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

k-pop, south korea, music, boy band