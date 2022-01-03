Registration was successful!
'Rejoice!': Joe Rogan Announces His Presence at GETTR, Complains About 'Sh*t Over at Twitter'
'Rejoice!': Joe Rogan Announces His Presence at GETTR, Complains About 'Sh*t Over at Twitter'
Rogan has already attracted around 8.2 million followers on the social media platform, as of the time of this article's writing.
Popular American podcaster and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has recently announced his arrival at GETTR, a social media platform founded last year by Donald Trump’s former aide Jason Miller.In a 2 January post declaring his presence on GETTR, Rogan voiced his apparent displeasure with the current situation on Twitter, which seems to have played a role in him making this move.This declaration was met with cheers from Rogan’s audience on GETTR, with one netizen thanking him for “talking about the important stuff”.According to Rogan’s profile on GETTR, he already has some 8.2 million followers on the platform.This development comes as Twitter has permanently suspended the account of US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over apparent violations of the social media platform’s policy on COVID-19 misinformation.As The Post Millennial points out, one of Rogan’s recent interviews on his podcast was with Dr. Robert Malone, who was also banned on Twitter “for his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine.”Malone himself said at that time that he tries “really hard to give people the information and help them to think, not to tell them what to think”.GETTR was launched in July 2021, as a prospective alternative to mainstream social media platforms such as Twitter.The new platform’s mission was described by the company as “fighting cancel culture, promoting common sense, defending free speech, challenging social media monopolies, and creating a true marketplace of ideas”.
13:51 GMT 03.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / DOUGLAS P. DEFELICEJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 09: Announcer Joe Rogan reacts during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 09, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 09: Announcer Joe Rogan reacts during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 09, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / DOUGLAS P. DEFELICE
Andrei Dergalin
Rogan has already attracted around 8.2 million followers on the social media platform, as of the time of this article’s writing.
Popular American podcaster and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has recently announced his arrival at GETTR, a social media platform founded last year by Donald Trump’s former aide Jason Miller.
In a 2 January post declaring his presence on GETTR, Rogan voiced his apparent displeasure with the current situation on Twitter, which seems to have played a role in him making this move.
“Just in case sh*t over at Twitter gets even dumber, I’m here now as well,” he wrote. “Rejoice!”
This declaration was met with cheers from Rogan’s audience on GETTR, with one netizen thanking him for “talking about the important stuff”.
According to Rogan’s profile on GETTR, he already has some 8.2 million followers on the platform.
This development comes as Twitter has permanently suspended the account of US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over apparent violations of the social media platform’s policy on COVID-19 misinformation.
As The Post Millennial points out, one of Rogan’s recent interviews on his podcast was with Dr. Robert Malone, who was also banned on Twitter “for his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine.”
"They removed you for not going along with whatever the tech narrative is, because tech clearly has a censorship agenda when it comes to COVID in terms of treatment, in terms of the— whether or not you're promoting what they would call vaccine hesitancy, they can ban you for that, they can ban you for - in their eyes, what they think is a justifiable offense," Rogan told Malone during said interview.
Malone himself said at that time that he tries “really hard to give people the information and help them to think, not to tell them what to think”.
“But the point is if I'm not — if it's not okay for me to be part of the conversation, even though I'm pointing out scientific facts that may be inconvenient, then who is - who can be allowed?" he inquired.
GETTR was launched in July 2021, as a prospective alternative to mainstream social media platforms such as Twitter.
The new platform’s mission was described by the company as “fighting cancel culture, promoting common sense, defending free speech, challenging social media monopolies, and creating a true marketplace of ideas”.
