Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220103/prince-andrew-hopes-to-dodge-public-sex-assault-trial-as-court-to-unseal-secret-epstein-giuffre-1091987945.html
Prince Andrew Hopes to Dodge Public Sex Assault Trial as Court to Unseal Secret Epstein-Giuffre Deal
Prince Andrew Hopes to Dodge Public Sex Assault Trial as Court to Unseal Secret Epstein-Giuffre Deal
A New York court on Monday unseals a confidential 2009 deal between the late tycoon Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew accuser, Virginia Giuffre.
2022-01-03T05:45+0000
2022-01-03T06:09+0000
us
ghislaine maxwell
jeffrey epstein
virginia roberts giuffre
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/08/1083553787_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_a87f5de43d84dd903b4fe3b0095dae0c.jpg
Prince Andrew’s struggle to have the sex abuse civil lawsuit filed against him by an alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim thrown out continues, as a New York court on Monday unseals a confidential 2009 deal between the late tycoon and Virginia Giuffre (nee Roberts).The defence team of the Duke of York believe the agreement the accuser struck with the convicted pedophile could shield him from a public trial.In December, judges had ordered the unsealing of the settlement by 3 January unless there was "good cause" for it to remain secret. Epstein's estate had earlier agreed to let the Duke of York review the agreement, but court approval was required.Prince Andrew’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, has claimed the deal provided “a general release of all claims against him and numerous other individuals and entities”.He insisted that the Queen’s son was “axiomatically among the releasees”.Virginia Giuffre, currently 38, filed a civil lawsuit against the Duke of York in September, alleging she was trafficked out by Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with the Queen’s son on three occasions when she was 17, and a minor according to US law. The first time was purportedly at the London townhouse of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former lover and associate. “Sophisticated predator” Maxwell was convicted in a New York courtroom on 29 December of recruiting and grooming underage girls, some as young as 14, for sexual encounters with the disgraced financier between 1994 and 2004. She was found guilty on five out of six charges and faces up to 65 years in jail.The second time, in early 2001, was supposedly at Epstein's New York mansion, and the third time was on the tycoon's private island in the Caribbean. Giuffre is seeking unspecified damages.Epstein, a former friend of the Duke of York, was convicted of sex offences in 2008 and died in a Manhattan prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.Prince Andrew has to date denied all allegations against him. The Duke told the BBC in an 2019 interview that he had “no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever”.Settlement DealThe 2009 deal that is to be unsealed pertains to a Florida court filing made by Virginia Giuffre in relation to an Epstein case which did not involve Prince Andrew.Epstein and his lawyers, including Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, who crafted that 2009 settlement deal, were possibly seeking to protect close associates of the hedge fund manager in the pages of his “little black book’”, according to a report published in Forbes.After the unsealing of the deal, lawyers for Prince Andrew are reportedly set to argue to Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, at the US district court in Manhattan, that the agreement between Giuffre and Epstein absolves their client from liability. They have accused Giuffre for using the “baseless lawsuit against Prince Andrew to achieve another payday at his expense”. They have also claimed that the royal’s “sullied reputation” is fallout from the Epstein scandal.Lawyers for Giuffre have been dismissing the attempt to use the 2009 settlement deal by the Duke of York’s legal team as yet another “in a series of tired attempts by Prince Andrew to duck and dodge the legal merits of the case”.Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, insisted the clause in the settlement applied "at most" to people involved in underlying litigation in Florida and Prince Andrew should not use it as a "get out of jail free card".The unsealing of the deal comes ahead of a 4 January hearing in New York where lawyers for the British royal are expected to argue for a dismissal of Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit, reported The GuardianIn a recent setback for the royal, Judge Lewis A Kaplan rejected a motion by the royal’s attorneys to have the lawsuit dismissed on jurisdictional grounds as Giuffre no longer lives in the US. The defence, led by Andrew Brettler, argued that Virginia Giuffre has lived in Australia for all but two of the past 19 years.Meanwhile, Giuffre's lawyers are said to have been preparing to file evidence demands, including requesting that Prince Andrew provide medical proof that he is unable to sweat - a claim he made in his “car crash” Newsnight BBC interview in 2019.
https://sputniknews.com/20220102/too-broken-ghislaine-maxwell-sought-to-take-stand-in-trial-but-legal-team-urged-against-move-1091970700.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220101/buckingham-palace-paralysed-over-prince-andrews-case-royal-insiders-reportedly-claim-1091959411.html
What's stunning is not so much that 'Royalty' do this sort of thing & expect to get away with it, but that there is still so many people who are unable to see through the scam that is modern Royalty, even as the brittle, tattered facade crumbles.
1
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/08/1083553787_701:339:2978:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_866360cc95a3f3a524262a52fa2ba230.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, ghislaine maxwell, jeffrey epstein, virginia roberts giuffre

Prince Andrew Hopes to Dodge Public Sex Assault Trial as Court to Unseal Secret Epstein-Giuffre Deal

05:45 GMT 03.01.2022 (Updated: 06:09 GMT 03.01.2022)
© AFP 2021 / JOHN THYSBritain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges on September 7, 2019 in Bruges
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges on September 7, 2019 in Bruges - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / JOHN THYS
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Prince Andrew’s legal team insists that the 2009 Epstein-Giuffre agreement could shield him from the civil sexual abuse lawsuit filed by the alleged abuse victim, who claims she was trafficked out to engage in intimate relations with the royal against her will when she was a minor under US laws.
Prince Andrew’s struggle to have the sex abuse civil lawsuit filed against him by an alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim thrown out continues, as a New York court on Monday unseals a confidential 2009 deal between the late tycoon and Virginia Giuffre (nee Roberts).
The defence team of the Duke of York believe the agreement the accuser struck with the convicted pedophile could shield him from a public trial.
In December, judges had ordered the unsealing of the settlement by 3 January unless there was "good cause" for it to remain secret. Epstein's estate had earlier agreed to let the Duke of York review the agreement, but court approval was required.
Prince Andrew’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, has claimed the deal provided “a general release of all claims against him and numerous other individuals and entities”.
“Because Prince Andrew is a senior member of the British royal family, he falls into one of the expressly identified categories of persons, i.e., royalty, released from liability under the Release Agreement, along with politicians, academicians, businessmen, and others allegedly associated with Epstein,” the lawyer Andrew B. wrote in a memo on 29 October.
He insisted that the Queen’s son was “axiomatically among the releasees”.
Virginia Giuffre, currently 38, filed a civil lawsuit against the Duke of York in September, alleging she was trafficked out by Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with the Queen’s son on three occasions when she was 17, and a minor according to US law. The first time was purportedly at the London townhouse of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former lover and associate.
Ghislaine Maxwell watches as witness Eva Andersson is questioned by defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca during the trial of Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., December 17, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2022
'Too Broken': Ghislaine Maxwell Sought to Take Stand in Trial But Legal Team Urged Against Move
Yesterday, 04:02 GMT
“Sophisticated predator” Maxwell was convicted in a New York courtroom on 29 December of recruiting and grooming underage girls, some as young as 14, for sexual encounters with the disgraced financier between 1994 and 2004. She was found guilty on five out of six charges and faces up to 65 years in jail.
The second time, in early 2001, was supposedly at Epstein's New York mansion, and the third time was on the tycoon's private island in the Caribbean. Giuffre is seeking unspecified damages.
Epstein, a former friend of the Duke of York, was convicted of sex offences in 2008 and died in a Manhattan prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
© Photo : Florida Southern District CourtPrince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew
Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2022
Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew
© Photo : Florida Southern District Court
Prince Andrew has to date denied all allegations against him. The Duke told the BBC in an 2019 interview that he had “no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever”.
Settlement Deal
The 2009 deal that is to be unsealed pertains to a Florida court filing made by Virginia Giuffre in relation to an Epstein case which did not involve Prince Andrew.
Epstein and his lawyers, including Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, who crafted that 2009 settlement deal, were possibly seeking to protect close associates of the hedge fund manager in the pages of his “little black book’”, according to a report published in Forbes.
After the unsealing of the deal, lawyers for Prince Andrew are reportedly set to argue to Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, at the US district court in Manhattan, that the agreement between Giuffre and Epstein absolves their client from liability. They have accused Giuffre for using the “baseless lawsuit against Prince Andrew to achieve another payday at his expense”. They have also claimed that the royal’s “sullied reputation” is fallout from the Epstein scandal.
Lawyers for Giuffre have been dismissing the attempt to use the 2009 settlement deal by the Duke of York’s legal team as yet another “in a series of tired attempts by Prince Andrew to duck and dodge the legal merits of the case”.
Britain's Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, looks on during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2022
Buckingham Palace 'Paralysed' Over Prince Andrew's Case, Royal Insiders Reportedly Claim
1 January, 12:05 GMT
Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, insisted the clause in the settlement applied "at most" to people involved in underlying litigation in Florida and Prince Andrew should not use it as a "get out of jail free card".
The unsealing of the deal comes ahead of a 4 January hearing in New York where lawyers for the British royal are expected to argue for a dismissal of Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit, reported The Guardian
In a recent setback for the royal, Judge Lewis A Kaplan rejected a motion by the royal’s attorneys to have the lawsuit dismissed on jurisdictional grounds as Giuffre no longer lives in the US. The defence, led by Andrew Brettler, argued that Virginia Giuffre has lived in Australia for all but two of the past 19 years.
Meanwhile, Giuffre's lawyers are said to have been preparing to file evidence demands, including requesting that Prince Andrew provide medical proof that he is unable to sweat - a claim he made in his “car crash” Newsnight BBC interview in 2019.
000001
Discuss
Popular comments
What's stunning is not so much that 'Royalty' do this sort of thing & expect to get away with it, but that there is still so many people who are unable to see through the scam that is modern Royalty, even as the brittle, tattered facade crumbles.
eefrhyivdzyjopvuvbr
3 January, 09:53 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:00 GMTPileups of Batteries Poses a Threat to Gazans But Hamas Has No Plan for Averting The Crisis - Expert
06:40 GMTVessel Attacked Off Yemen Coast, UKMTO Says
06:27 GMTAt Least Five Syrian Soldiers Killed, 20 Injured After Daesh Attack on Military Vehicle - SANA
05:45 GMTPrince Andrew Hopes to Dodge Public Sex Assault Trial as Court to Unseal Secret Epstein-Giuffre Deal
05:45 GMT'We'll Never Be Able to Wave Goodbye': Danish Researchers Don't Share WHO’s COVID Optimism for 2022
05:12 GMTOver Dozen People Killed in Clashes in Eastern Colombia, Arauquita Mayor Says
04:00 GMTJanuary 6 Panel Seeking to Acquire Videos Trump Recorded Amid Riot, Select Committee Chair Says
03:44 GMTUK Likely to Agree on Migrant Crisis With France Only After April Election - Reports
03:41 GMTEcuadorian President Appoints New Foreign Minister
03:29 GMTTwo Remain Missing in Colorado Fire That Ravaged Thousands of Acres, Destroyed Hundreds of Homes
03:14 GMTUS Capitol Police Face Staffing Shortage Amid Looming Anniversary of January 6 Attack
02:35 GMTPowerful Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rattles Vanuatu - USGS
01:36 GMTAmsterdam Police Arrest 30 People at Anti-Lockdown Demonstration
01:08 GMTHackers Strike Israeli Outlets Jerusalem Post, Maariv Online on Anniversary of Soleimani Killing
00:37 GMTUS Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Tests Positive for COVID-19
YesterdayCheney: Trump 'Clearly Unfit' for Office, Cannot Be Trusted After Dereliction of Duties on Jan 6
YesterdayPrime Minister of Haiti Survives Assassination Attempt Near Gonaives Church
YesterdayWhite House: Biden Told Zelensky US, Allies Will 'Respond Decisively' if Russia 'Invades' Ukraine
YesterdayTrump Getting ‘Terrible Advice’ by Holding Jan. 6 News Conference, Former Aide Says
YesterdaySudanese PM Hamdok Resigns Months After Ouster, Deal With Military Junta