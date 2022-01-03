Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220103/pileups-of-batteries-poses-a-threat-to-gazans-but-hamas-has-no-plan-for-averting-the-crisis---1091989072.html
Pileups of Batteries Poses a Threat to Gazans But Hamas Has No Plan for Averting The Crisis - Expert
Pileups of Batteries Poses a Threat to Gazans But Hamas Has No Plan for Averting The Crisis - Expert
As of today, the Strip contains more than 50,000 tons of broken lead acid batteries, and according to estimates they cause severe environmental and health problems
2022-01-03T07:00+0000
2022-01-03T07:00+0000
israel
gaza
middle east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090853729_0:152:3072:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_0388d731830f1ff979af044ee7e01db7.jpg
For years, the residents of the Gaza Strip have been relying on batteries to overcome the acute power shortages that occur in the enclave for several hours a day.They have been using them to heat themselves, as well as to fuel lights and internet routers. But while one crisis has been mitigated, another one has been created.Means of PunishmentAhmed Helles, a Gaza-based environmentalist who is lecturing at Al Azhar University, says the Strip now has more than 50,000 tonnes of batteries. All of those have been accumulated since 2007, when Hamas, an Islamic group branded as terrorists by Israel, took over the enclave.Today, that waste is piling up in several locations across the Strip. Often times they are thrown onto the streets in densely populated areas. On other occasions, they are seen in farms and agricultural lands.Dangers to Health and EnvironmentLocal experts have long warned that those pileups are causing unavertable damage to the enclave's public health.According to Helles, more than 15,000 Gazans are suffering from various chest-related diseases. Many others experience shortness of breath.Gaza's environment has also been suffering. Batteries often contain such hazardous substances as nickel, lead, mercury and acid. When they break, those materials leak and contaminate the area's soil and water.The enclave's water supply has been a major headache for local authorities. Apart from the fact that its resources have been depleting, piles of waste have made it impossible to drink, and the presence of batteries around Gaza has only aggravated the situation.Who is to Blame?Although Helles blames Israel for the current crisis, he also says that Hamas has so far done nothing to improve the situation. No recycling plans have been thought of. No projects in this field have been promoted.The main reason for this is the lack of funds. The blockaded enclave has been suffering from an acute monetary crisis for years. Most of its funding originally came in from donations of rich donors, while other cash stemmed from the Palestinian Authority and taxes. The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 has only made the situation worse, and the practical meaning of this has been that such projects as battery recycling have not topped the authorities' agenda.That situation has already prompted some Gazans to take matters into their own hands. While some collect those batteries and store them in "safe houses," others prefer to burn the pollutants, not realising the dire health repercussions such a move entails.The Gaza-based expert believes that the situation can still be managed but he also stresses that the only way out is through education and the application of law.
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/hamas-slams-pna-leader-abbas-for-meeting-israeli-defence-minister-for-first-time-in-10-years-1091884679.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210914/with-israel--hamas-locking-horns-again-a-gaza-based-expert-says-full-fledged-war-still-unlikely--1089052255.html
gaza
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Elizabeth Blade
Elizabeth Blade
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090853729_233:0:2964:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b4cec106024289f3a546f17a544c785.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, gaza, middle east

Pileups of Batteries Poses a Threat to Gazans But Hamas Has No Plan for Averting The Crisis - Expert

07:00 GMT 03.01.2022
© AP Photo / Adel HanaMasked militants from the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, a military wing of Hamas, march with their rifles along the main road of the Nusseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Thursday, 28 October 2021.
Masked militants from the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, a military wing of Hamas, march with their rifles along the main road of the Nusseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Thursday, 28 October 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2022
© AP Photo / Adel Hana
Subscribe
Elizabeth Blade
All materials
As of today, the Strip contains more than 50,000 tonnes of broken lead acid batteries, and according to estimates they cause severe environmental and health-related problems. However, in order to cope with the issue, local authorities need funds, a rare commodity in the Strip.
For years, the residents of the Gaza Strip have been relying on batteries to overcome the acute power shortages that occur in the enclave for several hours a day.
They have been using them to heat themselves, as well as to fuel lights and internet routers. But while one crisis has been mitigated, another one has been created.

Means of Punishment

Ahmed Helles, a Gaza-based environmentalist who is lecturing at Al Azhar University, says the Strip now has more than 50,000 tonnes of batteries. All of those have been accumulated since 2007, when Hamas, an Islamic group branded as terrorists by Israel, took over the enclave.

"Before 2007, Israel used to import those batteries. They would recycle them and give them back to the Gazans. When Hamas seized power, Israel wanted to punish the group. Part of that punishment was banning the import of those batteries."

Today, that waste is piling up in several locations across the Strip. Often times they are thrown onto the streets in densely populated areas. On other occasions, they are seen in farms and agricultural lands.

Dangers to Health and Environment

Local experts have long warned that those pileups are causing unavertable damage to the enclave's public health.
According to Helles, more than 15,000 Gazans are suffering from various chest-related diseases. Many others experience shortness of breath.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas adjusts his glasses as he listens during a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured), in the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 25, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
Hamas Slams PNA Leader Abbas for Meeting Israeli Defence Minister for First Time in 10 Years
29 December 2021, 12:04 GMT
Gaza's environment has also been suffering. Batteries often contain such hazardous substances as nickel, lead, mercury and acid. When they break, those materials leak and contaminate the area's soil and water.
The enclave's water supply has been a major headache for local authorities. Apart from the fact that its resources have been depleting, piles of waste have made it impossible to drink, and the presence of batteries around Gaza has only aggravated the situation.

Who is to Blame?

Although Helles blames Israel for the current crisis, he also says that Hamas has so far done nothing to improve the situation. No recycling plans have been thought of. No projects in this field have been promoted.
The main reason for this is the lack of funds. The blockaded enclave has been suffering from an acute monetary crisis for years. Most of its funding originally came in from donations of rich donors, while other cash stemmed from the Palestinian Authority and taxes. The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 has only made the situation worse, and the practical meaning of this has been that such projects as battery recycling have not topped the authorities' agenda.
Израильская противоракетная система Железный купол перехватывает ракеты, запущенные из сектора Газа в направлении Израиля - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
With Israel & Hamas Locking Horns Again, a Gaza-Based Expert Says Full-Fledged War Still Unlikely
14 September 2021, 06:46 GMT
That situation has already prompted some Gazans to take matters into their own hands. While some collect those batteries and store them in "safe houses," others prefer to burn the pollutants, not realising the dire health repercussions such a move entails.
"There is very little awareness here. People dump those batteries on the streets or burn them, and the Hamas authorities do not fight back. They do not introduce penalties to those, who burn this hazardous material. Neither do they punish those, who keep on throwing batteries onto the streets and agricultural lands".
The Gaza-based expert believes that the situation can still be managed but he also stresses that the only way out is through education and the application of law.
"They need to use an iron fist when dealing with those, who contaminate the environment and risk public health. Because if they don't, pretty soon it might be too late".
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:00 GMTPileups of Batteries Poses a Threat to Gazans But Hamas Has No Plan for Averting The Crisis - Expert
06:40 GMTVessel Attacked Off Yemen Coast, UKMTO Says
06:27 GMTAt Least Five Syrian Soldiers Killed, 20 Injured After Daesh Attack on Military Vehicle - SANA
05:45 GMTPrince Andrew Hopes to Dodge Public Sex Assault Trial as Court to Unseal Secret Epstein-Giuffre Deal
05:45 GMT'We'll Never Be Able to Wave Goodbye': Danish Researchers Don't Share WHO’s COVID Optimism for 2022
05:12 GMTOver Dozen People Killed in Clashes in Eastern Colombia, Arauquita Mayor Says
04:00 GMTJanuary 6 Panel Seeking to Acquire Videos Trump Recorded Amid Riot, Select Committee Chair Says
03:44 GMTUK Likely to Agree on Migrant Crisis With France Only After April Election - Reports
03:41 GMTEcuadorian President Appoints New Foreign Minister
03:29 GMTTwo Remain Missing in Colorado Fire That Ravaged Thousands of Acres, Destroyed Hundreds of Homes
03:14 GMTUS Capitol Police Face Staffing Shortage Amid Looming Anniversary of January 6 Attack
02:35 GMTPowerful Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rattles Vanuatu - USGS
01:36 GMTAmsterdam Police Arrest 30 People at Anti-Lockdown Demonstration
01:08 GMTHackers Strike Israeli Outlets Jerusalem Post, Maariv Online on Anniversary of Soleimani Killing
00:37 GMTUS Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Tests Positive for COVID-19
YesterdayCheney: Trump 'Clearly Unfit' for Office, Cannot Be Trusted After Dereliction of Duties on Jan 6
YesterdayPrime Minister of Haiti Survives Assassination Attempt Near Gonaives Church
YesterdayWhite House: Biden Told Zelensky US, Allies Will 'Respond Decisively' if Russia 'Invades' Ukraine
YesterdayTrump Getting ‘Terrible Advice’ by Holding Jan. 6 News Conference, Former Aide Says
YesterdaySudanese PM Hamdok Resigns Months After Ouster, Deal With Military Junta