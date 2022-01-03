https://sputniknews.com/20220103/over-dozen-people-killed-in-clashes-in-eastern-colombia-arauquita-mayor-says-1091987634.html

Over Dozen People Killed in Clashes in Eastern Colombia, Arauquita Mayor Says

At least 17 people were killed in the Arauca Department in eastern Colombia, during clashes between dissidents from the defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and members of the radical left-wing armed group National Liberation Army (ELN)

The clashes occurred in different parts of Arauca Department, which borders Venezuela, on Sunday, including Arauquita, Torres told Caracol Televisión.According to the latest information that local residents provided to the department, "about 17 people were killed," Torres said on Sunday.Apart from Arauquita, clashes were reported in the municipalities of Saravena, Fortul and Tame.The Arauquita mayor called on Colombian President Ivan Duque to stop violence in Arauca.FARC was created in 1964 as a left-wing armed force operating against the Colombian government. In 2017, after the disarmament process, it became the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force political party.

