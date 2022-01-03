Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220103/over-dozen-people-killed-in-clashes-in-eastern-colombia-arauquita-mayor-says-1091987634.html
Over Dozen People Killed in Clashes in Eastern Colombia, Arauquita Mayor Says
Over Dozen People Killed in Clashes in Eastern Colombia, Arauquita Mayor Says
At least 17 people were killed in the Arauca Department in eastern Colombia, during clashes between dissidents from the defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and members of the radical left-wing armed group National Liberation Army (ELN)
2022-01-03T05:12+0000
2022-01-03T05:12+0000
latin america
colombia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105145/04/1051450467_0:0:5100:2870_1920x0_80_0_0_8c04ffb086777dadd9897d3d6eca9322.jpg
The clashes occurred in different parts of Arauca Department, which borders Venezuela, on Sunday, including Arauquita, Torres told Caracol Televisión.According to the latest information that local residents provided to the department, "about 17 people were killed," Torres said on Sunday.Apart from Arauquita, clashes were reported in the municipalities of Saravena, Fortul and Tame.The Arauquita mayor called on Colombian President Ivan Duque to stop violence in Arauca.FARC was created in 1964 as a left-wing armed force operating against the Colombian government. In 2017, after the disarmament process, it became the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force political party.
colombia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105145/04/1051450467_1004:0:5100:3072_1920x0_80_0_0_8f87a58a85ffd61f7c111d65a0fcf9c8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
latin america, colombia

Over Dozen People Killed in Clashes in Eastern Colombia, Arauquita Mayor Says

05:12 GMT 03.01.2022
© AP Photo / Fernando VergaraRevolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, rebels walk in their camp in La Carmelita near Puerto Asis in Colombia's southwestern state of Putumayo, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, rebels walk in their camp in La Carmelita near Puerto Asis in Colombia's southwestern state of Putumayo, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2022
© AP Photo / Fernando Vergara
Subscribe
BOGOTA (Sputnik) - At least 17 people were killed in the Arauca Department in eastern Colombia, during clashes between dissidents from the defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and members of the radical left-wing armed group National Liberation Army (ELN), according to Etelivar Torres, the mayor of the Arauquita municipality.
The clashes occurred in different parts of Arauca Department, which borders Venezuela, on Sunday, including Arauquita, Torres told Caracol Televisión.
According to the latest information that local residents provided to the department, "about 17 people were killed," Torres said on Sunday.
Apart from Arauquita, clashes were reported in the municipalities of Saravena, Fortul and Tame.
The Arauquita mayor called on Colombian President Ivan Duque to stop violence in Arauca.
FARC was created in 1964 as a left-wing armed force operating against the Colombian government. In 2017, after the disarmament process, it became the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force political party.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:12 GMTOver Dozen People Killed in Clashes in Eastern Colombia, Arauquita Mayor Says
04:00 GMTJanuary 6 Panel Seeking to Acquire Videos Trump Recorded Amid Riot, Select Committee Chair Says
03:44 GMTUK Likely to Agree on Migrant Crisis With France Only After April Election - Reports
03:41 GMTEcuadorian President Appoints New Foreign Minister
03:29 GMTTwo Remain Missing in Colorado Fire That Ravaged Thousands of Acres, Destroyed Hundreds of Homes
03:14 GMTUS Capitol Police Face Staffing Shortage Amid Looming Anniversary of January 6 Attack
02:35 GMTPowerful Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rattles Vanuatu - USGS
01:36 GMTAmsterdam Police Arrest 30 People at Anti-Lockdown Demonstration
01:08 GMTHackers Strike Israeli Outlets Jerusalem Post, Maariv Online on Anniversary of Soleimani Killing
00:37 GMTUS Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Tests Positive for COVID-19
YesterdayCheney: Trump 'Clearly Unfit' for Office, Cannot Be Trusted After Dereliction of Duties on Jan 6
YesterdayPrime Minister of Haiti Survives Assassination Attempt Near Gonaives Church
YesterdayWhite House: Biden Told Zelensky US, Allies Will 'Respond Decisively' if Russia 'Invades' Ukraine
YesterdayTrump Getting ‘Terrible Advice’ by Holding Jan. 6 News Conference, Former Aide Says
YesterdaySudanese PM Hamdok Resigns Months After Ouster, Deal With Military Junta
YesterdaySouth African Opposition Allege Cover-Up of Graft Probe Findings Behind Parliament Fire
YesterdayMarjorie Taylor Greene's Personal Twitter Account Permanently Suspended Over COVID Misinformation
Yesterday'Jingle Bells' Axed by New York School Over Concerns Song's Origins Are Racist
YesterdayUS Being Forced to Leave Middle East in Disgrace as Payback for Soleimani’s Death, IRGC Says
YesterdayUkrainians Poke Fun at Defence Minister Spotted Wearing ‘Armoured Bra’