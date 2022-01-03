Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220103/new-york-attorney-general-reportedly-subpoenas-2-of-trumps-children-in-fraud-inquiry-1091999967.html
New York Attorney General Reportedly Subpoenas 2 of Trump's Children in Fraud Inquiry
New York Attorney General Reportedly Subpoenas 2 of Trump's Children in Fraud Inquiry
The New York Attorney General has subpoenaed two of former US President Donald Trump's children as part of an ongoing investigation into his business practices, the New York Times reported on Monday.
2022-01-03T17:02+0000
2022-01-03T17:06+0000
donald trump
fraud
ivanka trump
donald trump jr
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/01/1083283109_0:0:1889:1063_1920x0_80_0_0_427e1fe81aa14863bdd3f53ddd7969a1.jpg
The Attorney General's office subpoenaed Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump on 1 December, the report said citing a person familiar with the matter.Last month, Trump filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James as part of an effort to halt the investigation into his business dealings. In the complaint, Donald Trump is accusing James of violating his constitutional rights and is asking a judge to halt the probe.James has been digging into Trump's real estate business for more than two years in an attempt to find evidence of wrongdoing. However, James can only file a lawsuit against Trump should any wrongdoing be found because it is a civil inquiry.James has said she plans to get testimony from Trump under oath early this month.Trump has said the investigation is a continuation of the political witch by Democrats hunt against him.
https://sputniknews.com/20211005/former-president-donald-trump-falls-off-forbes-400-list-for-first-time-in-25-years-1089691061.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/01/1083283109_61:0:1750:1267_1920x0_80_0_0_e76803859b8f9b1445d0de30ae9e6137.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, fraud, ivanka trump, donald trump jr

New York Attorney General Reportedly Subpoenas 2 of Trump's Children in Fraud Inquiry

17:02 GMT 03.01.2022 (Updated: 17:06 GMT 03.01.2022)
© AP Photo / Evan VucciIn this Jan. 11, 2017, photo, President-elect Donald Trump, center, stands next to Allen Weisselberg, second from left, Donald Trump Jr., right and Ivanka Trump, left, at a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York
In this Jan. 11, 2017, photo, President-elect Donald Trump, center, stands next to Allen Weisselberg, second from left, Donald Trump Jr., right and Ivanka Trump, left, at a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2022
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The New York Attorney General has subpoenaed two of former US President Donald Trump's children as part of an ongoing investigation into his business practices, the New York Times reported on Monday.
The Attorney General's office subpoenaed Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump on 1 December, the report said citing a person familiar with the matter.
Last month, Trump filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James as part of an effort to halt the investigation into his business dealings. In the complaint, Donald Trump is accusing James of violating his constitutional rights and is asking a judge to halt the probe.
In this Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump listens during an event in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2021
Former President Donald Trump Falls Off Forbes 400 List for First Time in 25 Years
5 October 2021, 19:39 GMT
James has been digging into Trump's real estate business for more than two years in an attempt to find evidence of wrongdoing. However, James can only file a lawsuit against Trump should any wrongdoing be found because it is a civil inquiry.
James has said she plans to get testimony from Trump under oath early this month.
Trump has said the investigation is a continuation of the political witch by Democrats hunt against him.
1801101
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:37 GMTSon of India's Home Minister Charged as Main Culprit in Lakhimpur Massacre
17:02 GMTNew York Attorney General Reportedly Subpoenas 2 of Trump's Children in Fraud Inquiry
16:56 GMTFuture CIA Chief Dulles May Have Inspired Nazis to Spread Myth of Secret Fortress, Historian Claims
16:27 GMTPhoto Cock-Up Mistaking Emma Watson For Emma Roberts in Harry Potter Reunion Leaves Fans in Stitches
16:03 GMTUS Authorises Pfizer’s COVID-19 ‘Booster’ Vaccine for 12-15-Year-Old Adolescents
16:02 GMTTexas 2020 Election Audit Found About 12,000 Potential Non-Citizens Suspected of Registering to Vote
15:49 GMTWhite House Cancels Press Briefing Monday Due to First Snowfall in US Capital in 2022
14:57 GMTFire Breaks Out Again at South Africa Parliament - Photo, Video
14:38 GMTWashington DC Hit by First Snowstorm in 2022
14:17 GMTChina Builds Bridge Across Pangong Lake to Speed Up Troop Movements Near India's Military Posts
13:53 GMTChina’s 'Artificial Sun’ Runs Five Times Hotter Than ‘Original’ in Quest For Clean Fusion Energy
13:51 GMT'Rejoice!': Joe Rogan Announces His Presence at GETTR, Complains About 'Sh*t Over at Twitter'
13:36 GMT'Catellite Dish': Elon Musk's Starlink Receivers Attract Cats on Cold Days - Photo
13:23 GMT'Thank You Rahane & Pujara': Fans Mock Cricket Stars After Their Latest Failures vs South Africa
13:12 GMTUS State Department Calls On Sudanese Military Authorities to Ensure Civilian Rule
13:09 GMTBig Five Nuclear Powers Release Joint Statement Saying Their Nukes Aren't Aimed at One Another
13:03 GMTFrench Health Minister Expects January to Be ‘Tough’ for Hospitals Due to Omicron Strain
12:47 GMTCalls Grow for Ronaldo to Captain Man Utd As Concerns Mount Over Harry Maguire's Form
12:46 GMTDistant ‘Cosmic Monster' Star Discovered Spitting Energy of a Billion Suns
12:27 GMTHouthis Say Seized UAE Vessel Had Military Equipment on Board