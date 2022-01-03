https://sputniknews.com/20220103/new-york-attorney-general-reportedly-subpoenas-2-of-trumps-children-in-fraud-inquiry-1091999967.html

New York Attorney General Reportedly Subpoenas 2 of Trump's Children in Fraud Inquiry

The New York Attorney General has subpoenaed two of former US President Donald Trump's children as part of an ongoing investigation into his business practices, the New York Times reported on Monday.

The Attorney General's office subpoenaed Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump on 1 December, the report said citing a person familiar with the matter.Last month, Trump filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James as part of an effort to halt the investigation into his business dealings. In the complaint, Donald Trump is accusing James of violating his constitutional rights and is asking a judge to halt the probe.James has been digging into Trump's real estate business for more than two years in an attempt to find evidence of wrongdoing. However, James can only file a lawsuit against Trump should any wrongdoing be found because it is a civil inquiry.James has said she plans to get testimony from Trump under oath early this month.Trump has said the investigation is a continuation of the political witch by Democrats hunt against him.

