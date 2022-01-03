https://sputniknews.com/20220103/love-it-or-hate-it-this-is-me-legendary-artist-janet-jackson-is-ready-to-tell-her-lifetime-story-1092001334.html

Love it or Hate it, This is Me: Legendary Artist Janet Jackson is Ready to Tell Her Lifetime Story

Love it or Hate it, This is Me: Legendary Artist Janet Jackson is Ready to Tell Her Lifetime Story

Lifetime TV dropped the teaser of an upcoming documentary movie about Janet Jackson on the 1st of January.

2022-01-03T18:43+0000

2022-01-03T18:43+0000

2022-01-03T22:16+0000

celebrity

documentary

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/03/1092001684_0:100:3072:1828_1920x0_80_0_0_2eef935896d49a3b6e2f2c775a5ba9b2.jpg

Lifetime TV on January 1 dropped a teaser of an upcoming documentary movie about the iconic musician Janet Jackson. "This is my story, told by me. Not through someone else’s eyes. This is the truth. Take it or leave it. Love it or hate it. This is me", the musician says of the documentary.The documentary has reportedly been in production for five years, following the death of the Jackson family patriarch, Joe Jackson, in 2018 and is directed by Ben Hirsch, with Janet Jackson and Randy Jackson as executive producers. This film will mark 40 years since the singer’s debut album 'Janet Jackson' and will also touch on the accusations of sexual assault against her brother, Michael Jackson, as well as her infamous "wardrobe malfunction" with Justin Timberlake from their 2004 Super Bowl half-time performance. Fans and admirers of the entertainment icon, as well as many others, are anticipating the film, set to release on January 28. The documentary will be aired over two nights.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

celebrity, documentary