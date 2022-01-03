Love it or Hate it, This is Me: Legendary Artist Janet Jackson is Ready to Tell Her Lifetime Story
18:43 GMT 03.01.2022 (Updated: 22:16 GMT 03.01.2022)
singer Janet Jackson performs on stage during the Jeddah World music Festival on July 18, 2019, at the King Abdullah Sports City in the coastal city of Jeddah.
The tell-all interview and rare behind-the-scenes footage that details life with her brother, Michael Jackson, is highly anticipated.
Lifetime TV on January 1 dropped a teaser of an upcoming documentary movie about the iconic musician Janet Jackson.
✨Happy New Year! It's the moment we've all been waiting for - night one of #JanetJacksonDoc premieres Friday, January 28th at 8/7c.✨@janetjackson @aetv pic.twitter.com/u8HtKs3edO— Lifetime (@lifetimetv) January 1, 2022
"This is my story, told by me. Not through someone else’s eyes. This is the truth. Take it or leave it. Love it or hate it. This is me", the musician says of the documentary.
The documentary has reportedly been in production for five years, following the death of the Jackson family patriarch, Joe Jackson, in 2018 and is directed by Ben Hirsch, with Janet Jackson and Randy Jackson as executive producers.
This film will mark 40 years since the singer’s debut album 'Janet Jackson' and will also touch on the accusations of sexual assault against her brother, Michael Jackson, as well as her infamous "wardrobe malfunction" with Justin Timberlake from their 2004 Super Bowl half-time performance.
Fans and admirers of the entertainment icon, as well as many others, are anticipating the film, set to release on January 28.
📷 | Janet Jackson Documentary billboard in West Hollywood, 2022. pic.twitter.com/83g6Ky9rdC— 𝘕𝘈𝘌𝘋 ◡̈ (@mjjNAED) January 2, 2022
We seen so many documentaries on Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Prince etc and they not alive to tell their story and truth so Janet Jackson speaking her peace from her lips is exciting and she going to be in "RAW" in her documentary I can't wait! pic.twitter.com/PDeNIKxsOI— Janet Jackson Favorite (@JanetJacksonFav) January 2, 2022
I will definitely tune in to the Janet Jackson documentary aka the greatest female entertainer of all time.— ً (@throwbackness) January 1, 2022
The documentary will be aired over two nights.