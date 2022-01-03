Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220103/liz-truss-reportedly-insisted-on-taxpayer-funded-luxury-lunch-at-tory-donors-mayfair-club-1091989659.html
Liz Truss Reportedly ‘Insisted’ on Taxpayer-Funded Luxury Lunch at Tory Donor’s Mayfair Club
Liz Truss Reportedly ‘Insisted’ on Taxpayer-Funded Luxury Lunch at Tory Donor’s Mayfair Club
Liz Truss reportedly hosted a lunch for a US trade representative at a costly private club owned by a Conservative Party donor, dismissing her officials’ advice to opt for a cheaper venue.
2022-01-03T07:33+0000
2022-01-03T07:33+0000
liz truss
uk department for international trade
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/15/1091689253_0:0:2933:1651_1920x0_80_0_0_45f99d2e97c5c8af998dee592ffdaa52.jpg
Liz Truss reportedly hosted a lunch for a US trade representative at a costly private club owned by a Conservative Party donor, dismissing her officials’ advice to opt for a cheaper venue.Truss, who is currently the UK Foreign Secretary, but was Trade Secretary from 24 July 2019 to 15 September 2021, according to leaked Department for International Trade (DIT) correspondence cited by the Sunday Times, “refused to consider anywhere else” and demanded that public funds be used to cover the £3,000 luxury lunch.The cited email, ostensibly sent on 15 June 2021, stated:The seemingly disconcerted official in the correspondence described the Mayfair club as “obviously incredibly expensive and more than I understand we’d usually expect to pay for such a venue”.It was also stated in the leaked email that advisers to Truss had suggested “another option – a Soho restaurant called Quo Vadis – which costs only £1,000.”However, according to the outlet, the email revealed that the special adviser, on behalf of Truss, “refused to consider anywhere else and is insisting that we book 5 Hertford Street and claims SoS would find Quo Vadis inappropriate.”The private club in question is owned by Robin Birley, one of several wealthy donors who backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership bid in 2019, stated the outlet. Birley, also a donor to the UK Independence Party (UKIP) is half-brother of Zac Goldsmith, the environment minister.According to the receipt, Liz Truss and her companions ordered two bottles of dry gin, three £153 bottles of Pazo Barrantes Albariño, a Spanish white wine and two bottles of French red Coudoulet de Beaucastel, costing £130 a bottle.Civil servants were subsequently able to get the events manager to reduce the overall lunch bill to £1,400 on the condition of immediate payment. An emergency process was said to have been used to sanction the payment.A spokesman for the Department for International Trade was cited as saying:According to the Daily Mail, the DIT claimed the club was chosen due to its availability at short notice.In the wake of the leak, Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, was cited as saying:Emily Thornberry, the shadow attorney general, went on Twitter to underscore that Truss has previously faced questions over her “expensive tastes”.She cited an incident when the former international trade secretary took three staff members to Vietnam and Singapore in December 2020. Subsequently she was forced to disclose that the taxpayer cost of the South-Asia trip had included £20,296 for flights, £3,980 for accommodation and £250 for daily individual expenses.This report comes as Liz Truss has been singled out as a potential front-runner to replace scandal-plagued Boris Johnson at the helm of the Conservative Party if he were to be toppled.Rumours of a leadership challenge were triggered as Johnson faced a barrage of criticism over Conservative Party sleaze scandals, unpalatable “Plan B” COVID-19 restrictions, which sparked a rebellion among Tory backbenchers, and allegations of that Downing Street lockdown-breaching Christmas parties in 2020.Amid reports that the Foreign Secretary had been wooing MPs with “drinks parties” to bolster her chances in a potential bid for leadership, a spokesman for Liz Truss was quoted as saying in December:Nevertheless, Truss has become the favourite to succeed Johnson among Conservative party leaders, a new poll conducted by Conservative Home has found. Slightly over 23 per cent of Tory party members would like to see her as PM, while 20 per cent would prefer to have Chancellor Rishi Sunak take over.
https://sputniknews.com/20211219/liz-truss-expected-to-replace-frost-in-negotiating-northern-ireland-protocol-as-foreign-secretary-1091651751.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/tory-mps-reportedly-in-conversations-on-replacing-scandal-plagued-bojo-if-things-fall-down--1091405615.html
Just another globalist shill looking to ride the gravy train. Like changing a piece of used toilet paper with another piece.
1
£1000, £3000….does it matter ? What do you want to serve a Subway butty ?
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/15/1091689253_57:0:2788:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e0b34da39a535761cf76c8da898fe8c6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
liz truss, uk department for international trade, uk

Liz Truss Reportedly ‘Insisted’ on Taxpayer-Funded Luxury Lunch at Tory Donor’s Mayfair Club

07:33 GMT 03.01.2022
© AP Photo / Alberto PezzaliBritain's new Foreign Secretary Liz Truss leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021
Britain's new Foreign Secretary Liz Truss leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2022
© AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
According to Tory sources cited by UK media outlets, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has been hosting private meetings with MPs over champagne – dubbed ‘fizz with Liz’ - at a private Mayfair club amid rumours she was gearing up to challenge scandal-mired PM Boris Johnson’s Tory leadership.
Liz Truss reportedly hosted a lunch for a US trade representative at a costly private club owned by a Conservative Party donor, dismissing her officials’ advice to opt for a cheaper venue.
Truss, who is currently the UK Foreign Secretary, but was Trade Secretary from 24 July 2019 to 15 September 2021, according to leaked Department for International Trade (DIT) correspondence cited by the Sunday Times, “refused to consider anywhere else” and demanded that public funds be used to cover the £3,000 luxury lunch.
The cited email, ostensibly sent on 15 June 2021, stated:
“[Truss] is hosting [the US trade representative] Katherine Tai tomorrow for dinner… She wishes to do so in a private dining room. [Her special adviser] is insisting it takes place at a private members’ club called 5 Hertford Street. She’s recommended this based on having been there before – her argument is that it’s of the appropriate size and standing. To my knowledge we haven’t hosted anyone there before as a department.”
The seemingly disconcerted official in the correspondence described the Mayfair club as “obviously incredibly expensive and more than I understand we’d usually expect to pay for such a venue”.
It was also stated in the leaked email that advisers to Truss had suggested “another option – a Soho restaurant called Quo Vadis – which costs only £1,000.”
However, according to the outlet, the email revealed that the special adviser, on behalf of Truss, “refused to consider anywhere else and is insisting that we book 5 Hertford Street and claims SoS would find Quo Vadis inappropriate.”
The private club in question is owned by Robin Birley, one of several wealthy donors who backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership bid in 2019, stated the outlet. Birley, also a donor to the UK Independence Party (UKIP) is half-brother of Zac Goldsmith, the environment minister.
Britain's International Trade Secretary Liz Truss arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain February 11, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2021
Liz Truss to Replace Frost in Negotiations With EU on Northern Ireland Protocol
19 December 2021, 17:57 GMT
According to the receipt, Liz Truss and her companions ordered two bottles of dry gin, three £153 bottles of Pazo Barrantes Albariño, a Spanish white wine and two bottles of French red Coudoulet de Beaucastel, costing £130 a bottle.
Civil servants were subsequently able to get the events manager to reduce the overall lunch bill to £1,400 on the condition of immediate payment. An emergency process was said to have been used to sanction the payment.
A spokesman for the Department for International Trade was cited as saying:
“This was a diplomatic working dinner attended by the previous international trade secretary, senior UK officials, and US counterparts from our largest single trading partner.”
According to the Daily Mail, the DIT claimed the club was chosen due to its availability at short notice.
In the wake of the leak, Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, was cited as saying:
“It is shameful to see Liz Truss pushing against official advice to book a luxury lunch that brings in thousands of pounds of business to a Tory donor. Without a US trade deal in sight, the sheer incompetence of wasting taxpayer money is truly jarring.”
Emily Thornberry, the shadow attorney general, went on Twitter to underscore that Truss has previously faced questions over her “expensive tastes”.
She cited an incident when the former international trade secretary took three staff members to Vietnam and Singapore in December 2020. Subsequently she was forced to disclose that the taxpayer cost of the South-Asia trip had included £20,296 for flights, £3,980 for accommodation and £250 for daily individual expenses.
This report comes as Liz Truss has been singled out as a potential front-runner to replace scandal-plagued Boris Johnson at the helm of the Conservative Party if he were to be toppled.
Rumours of a leadership challenge were triggered as Johnson faced a barrage of criticism over Conservative Party sleaze scandals, unpalatable “Plan B” COVID-19 restrictions, which sparked a rebellion among Tory backbenchers, and allegations of that Downing Street lockdown-breaching Christmas parties in 2020.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a speech as he visits a UK Food and Drinks market set up in Downing Street, central London on November 30, 2021. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / POOL / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
Tory MPs Reportedly in ‘Conversations’ on Replacing Scandal-Plagued BoJo if ‘Things Fall Down’
10 December 2021, 06:11 GMT
Amid reports that the Foreign Secretary had been wooing MPs with “drinks parties” to bolster her chances in a potential bid for leadership, a spokesman for Liz Truss was quoted as saying in December:
“It’s total and utter rubbish… She’s been Foreign Secretary for less than 12 weeks and is focused on getting on with the job. She meets MPs regularly to discuss foreign policy, and previously trade policy.”
Nevertheless, Truss has become the favourite to succeed Johnson among Conservative party leaders, a new poll conducted by Conservative Home has found. Slightly over 23 per cent of Tory party members would like to see her as PM, while 20 per cent would prefer to have Chancellor Rishi Sunak take over.
010002
Discuss
Popular comments
Just another globalist shill looking to ride the gravy train. Like changing a piece of used toilet paper with another piece.
eefrhyivdzyjopvuvbr
3 January, 10:47 GMT1
000000
£1000, £3000….does it matter ? What do you want to serve a Subway butty ?
Tom One
3 January, 10:46 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:08 GMTSpeculation Over Romelu Lukaku's Next Move Mounts as Thomas Tuchel Set to Hold Crisis Talks With Him
07:34 GMTChina’s Evergrande Halts Trading as Buildings Reported to Be Under Demolition Order
07:33 GMTLiz Truss Reportedly ‘Insisted’ on Taxpayer-Funded Luxury Lunch at Tory Donor’s Mayfair Club
07:00 GMTPileup of Batteries Poses a Threat to Gazans But Hamas Has No Plans to Avert Crisis - Expert
06:40 GMTVessel Attacked Off Yemen Coast, UKMTO Says
06:27 GMTAt Least Five Syrian Soldiers Killed, 20 Injured After Daesh Attack on Military Vehicle - SANA
05:45 GMTPrince Andrew Hopes to Dodge Public Sex Assault Trial as Court to Unseal Secret Epstein-Giuffre Deal
05:45 GMT'We'll Never Be Able to Wave Goodbye': Danish Researchers Don't Share WHO’s COVID Optimism for 2022
05:12 GMTOver Dozen People Killed in Clashes in Eastern Colombia, Arauquita Mayor Says
04:00 GMTJanuary 6 Panel Seeking to Acquire Videos Trump Recorded Amid Riot, Select Committee Chair Says
03:44 GMTUK Likely to Agree on Migrant Crisis With France Only After April Election - Reports
03:41 GMTEcuadorian President Appoints New Foreign Minister
03:29 GMTTwo Remain Missing in Colorado Fire That Ravaged Thousands of Acres, Destroyed Hundreds of Homes
03:14 GMTUS Capitol Police Face Staffing Shortage Amid Looming Anniversary of January 6 Attack
02:35 GMTPowerful Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rattles Vanuatu - USGS
01:36 GMTAmsterdam Police Arrest 30 People at Anti-Lockdown Demonstration
01:08 GMTHackers Strike Israeli Outlets Jerusalem Post, Maariv Online on Anniversary of Soleimani Killing
00:37 GMTUS Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Tests Positive for COVID-19
YesterdayCheney: Trump 'Clearly Unfit' for Office, Cannot Be Trusted After Dereliction of Duties on Jan 6
YesterdayPrime Minister of Haiti Survives Assassination Attempt Near Gonaives Church