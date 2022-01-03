K-Pop Girl-Band Momoland to Collaborate With Natti Natasha in Looming Comeback

Lovers of Latin-Oriental fusion were plunged into a fever of delight when MLD Entertainment shared the news on 3 January that its girl-band Momoland will shortly be bringing out an album with the charismatic artist, Natti Natasha.The 35-year-old performer from the Dominican Republic, who was born Natalia Alexandra Guttierez Batista, sprang to fame in 2017 when she released her single 'Criminal' which was the most watched pop single overall that year.MLD Entertainment confirmed that Natti took part in the production of the album with Momoland as well as participating in a video for the lead single.Momoland debuted in 2016 as a result of reality show 'Finding Momoland'. The group at present consists of Ahin, Hyebin, Jane, JooE, Nancy and Nayun. The band's hit song 'Bboom Bboom', released in 2018, is one of the most recognisable K-Pop songs, and in April 2021, its video hit the 500 million mark in YouTube views. Natti Natasha has 34 million followers so bringing her together with Momoland will open each other up to whole new armies of fans. Fans of Momoland greeted the news with uncontained excitement. The new album is due to be released on 14 January.
