Israeli Apartheid, Harry Dunn, Maxwell's Trial, Omicron and This Week's News Headlines From US&UK

Israeli Apartheid, Harry Dunn, Maxwell's Trial, Omicron and This Week's News Headlines From US&UK

Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Israeli apartheid, Harry Dunn, Ghislaine Maxwell, Omicron, and the latest... 03.01.2022

Israel, Maxwell's Trial, Omicron and This Week's News Headlines from US&UK Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we discuss Israel, Harry Dunn, Ghislaine Maxwell, Omicron, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.

This week we talk to Gideon Levy - columnist for Haaretz about Israeli apartheid. Film and cultural critic Michael McCaffrey tells us about the best movies of 2021 and the most anticipated ones in 2022. Radd Seiger - adviser and spokesman for the Family of Harry Dunn delves into Harry Dunn's case. Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS consultant, physician & surgeon discusses with George Omicron and if there'll be further lockdowns any time soon. Kirby Sommers - investigative journalist & author tells us her thoughts on the outcome of Ghislaine Maxwell's trial. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US. Former MP and Minister Steve Norris brings us the latest UK news.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are solely those of the author and speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

