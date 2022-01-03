https://sputniknews.com/20220103/israel-registers-first-flurona-case-rare-double-infection-of-covid-and-seasonal-flu-1091990879.html

Israel Registers First 'Flurona' Case, Rare Double Infection of COVID and Seasonal Flu

Israel Registers First 'Flurona' Case, Rare Double Infection of COVID and Seasonal Flu

The first case of a simultaneous disease with coronavirus and seasonal flu was confirmed in Israel, according to the Times of Israel, citing Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

2022-01-03T09:01+0000

2022-01-03T09:01+0000

2022-01-03T09:01+0000

middle east

israel

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091634474_0:0:3203:1802_1920x0_80_0_0_2e69ee59230b35a03447b528166145f0.jpg

The first case of a simultaneous disease with coronavirus and seasonal flu was confirmed in Israel, according to the Times of Israel, citing Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.The disease, dubbed "Flurona", was diagnosed in a pregnant, non-vaccinated woman.“She was diagnosed with the flu and coronavirus as soon as she arrived. Both tests came back positive, even after we checked again. The disease is the same disease. They're viral and cause difficulty breathing since both attack the upper respiratory tract,” Professor Arnon Vizhnitser, director of the hospitals' Gynaecology Department said, as quoted by Israeli media.The woman suffered mild symptoms and was released from the hospital, according to reports.The Israeli Ministry of Health is studying the case. There is a possibility that parallel infections could have occurred in medical practice before this event.Earlier, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that the first batch of Pfizer's anti-coronavirus Paxlovid medicine was delivered to Israel on Thursday, making the country a pioneer in approving the drug, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said.In November, Israel red-listed about 50 countries, mostly African, over Omicron-related concerns.

CountTo5Manual Coinfections ? Why I am not surprised. 0

1

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

middle east, israel, covid-19