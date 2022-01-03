Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220103/irans-president-says-main-violator-and-murderer-trump-must-face-trial-for-soleimani-assassination-1092002370.html
Iran’s President Says ‘Main Violator and Murderer’ Trump Must Face Trial for Soleimani Assassination
Iran’s President Says ‘Main Violator and Murderer’ Trump Must Face Trial for Soleimani Assassination
The Iranian anti-terror commander was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad, Iraq on 3 January 2020. The incident brought Tehran and Washington to the brink... 03.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-03T19:03+0000
2022-01-03T19:13+0000
donald trump
united states
iran
ebrahim raisi
qasem soleimani
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089849485_0:0:3074:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_33a104a61e4c27ebabb05a8b36cbf5f6.jpg
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called for “retribution” against those responsible for Revolutionary Guard Quds Force general Qasem Soleimani’s death, emphasizing that plotters led by former US president Donald Trump must be brought to justice.“Martyr Soleimani was an official guest of the Iraqi government and by assassinating him, you both violated the sovereignty of Iraq and assassinated an entire nation,” Raisi added.The Iranian president suggested that “it would be good” if “Trump and [former Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo and other criminals face trial before a just court and their horrible crime is prosecuted and they are published for their brazen acts.”Raisi pointed to Soleimani’s status as a “revolutionary commander belonging to no political grouping,” saying his exploits as head of the IRGC Quds Force helped to save Shia and Sunni Muslims, Christians, Yazidis and all followers of the Abrahamic religions from the scourge of terrorism.Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, were killed in a US drone strike at the Baghdad International Airport on 3 January 2020.The Trump administration initially claimed that Soleimani was assassinated for his suspected role in a deadly December 2019 rocket attack on a US military base in Kirkuk, Iraq, and the 31 December 2019 attempted storming of the US Embassy in Baghdad, and because he posed an “imminent threat” to US national security. Iraqi intelligence later concluded that the Kirkuk attack was likely carried out by Daesh (ISIS)*. Washington then changed its story, saying there was no specific intelligence pointing to any imminent threats from Soleimani. Later still, Trump justified the assassination in part by calling Soleimani a “noted terrorist” who was “saying bad things” about America.The former US president and members of his staff have expressed no regrets regarding their actions, with Trump boasting last summer that he “got” Soleimani and Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, characterizing the men as two “monsters” and boasting that they were “bigger” than late al-Qaeda* leader Osama bin Laden.“Osama bin Laden had one hit, and it was a bad one, in New York City, the World Trade Centre. But these other two guys were monsters. They were monsters. And I kept saying for years ‘why aren’t they getting them?’ For years, I said it. I got them,” Trump said.Soleimani’s Quds Force battled Baghdadi and Daesh across Iraq and Syria, and before that took on al-Qaeda and Taliban** militants in Syria and Afghanistan.Earlier Monday, deputy chief of the judiciary for international affairs Kazem Gharibabadi warned that Trump’s bragging about killing Soleimani was admissible as evidence in an international court of law.Iran and Iraq have issued arrest warrants against Trump and his suspected accomplices. Interpol has refused to touch the case, citing its “political” nature.* Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.** The Taliban is an organization under United Nations sanctions for terrorist activities.
https://sputniknews.com/20220103/iran-links-125-to-soleimani-killing-vows-to-bring-perpetrators-sponsors-and-plotters-to-justice-1091995447.html
https://sputniknews.com/20200106/arch-terrorist-or-inadvertent-ally-three-times-soleimani-saved-american-lives-1077960305.html
“In the face of this horrible crime, the main violator and murderer and criminal, the [former] president of the United States, must be put on trial and be punished in accordance with God’s command,” ... I agree. String that israeli pos up.
2
1
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089849485_252:0:2981:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7dc746ff904cc608538ed6b6ec350bd6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, united states, iran, ebrahim raisi, qasem soleimani

Iran’s President Says ‘Main Violator and Murderer’ Trump Must Face Trial for Soleimani Assassination

19:03 GMT 03.01.2022 (Updated: 19:13 GMT 03.01.2022)
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta In this May 5, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax reform at Cleveland Public Auditorium and Conference Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
 In this May 5, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax reform at Cleveland Public Auditorium and Conference Center in Cleveland, Ohio. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2022
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Iranian anti-terror commander was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad, Iraq on 3 January 2020. The incident brought Tehran and Washington to the brink of war, and the Islamic Republic has vowed repeatedly to avenge the crime.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called for “retribution” against those responsible for Revolutionary Guard Quds Force general Qasem Soleimani’s death, emphasizing that plotters led by former US president Donald Trump must be brought to justice.

“In the face of this horrible crime, the main violator and murderer and criminal, the [former] president of the United States, must be put on trial and be punished in accordance with God’s command,” Raisi said, addressing a commemorative event in Tehran on Monday.

“Martyr Soleimani was an official guest of the Iraqi government and by assassinating him, you both violated the sovereignty of Iraq and assassinated an entire nation,” Raisi added.
The Iranian president suggested that “it would be good” if “Trump and [former Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo and other criminals face trial before a just court and their horrible crime is prosecuted and they are published for their brazen acts.”
“Otherwise I will tell all the American statesmen that have no doubt that the Ummah [Muslim World] will take revenge,” he warned.
Raisi pointed to Soleimani’s status as a “revolutionary commander belonging to no political grouping,” saying his exploits as head of the IRGC Quds Force helped to save Shia and Sunni Muslims, Christians, Yazidis and all followers of the Abrahamic religions from the scourge of terrorism.
A boy carries a portrait of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2022
Iran Links 125 to Soleimani Killing, Vows to Bring ‘Perpetrators, Sponsors and Plotters’ to Justice
12:20 GMT
Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, were killed in a US drone strike at the Baghdad International Airport on 3 January 2020.
The Trump administration initially claimed that Soleimani was assassinated for his suspected role in a deadly December 2019 rocket attack on a US military base in Kirkuk, Iraq, and the 31 December 2019 attempted storming of the US Embassy in Baghdad, and because he posed an “imminent threat” to US national security. Iraqi intelligence later concluded that the Kirkuk attack was likely carried out by Daesh (ISIS)*. Washington then changed its story, saying there was no specific intelligence pointing to any imminent threats from Soleimani. Later still, Trump justified the assassination in part by calling Soleimani a “noted terrorist” who was “saying bad things” about America.
The former US president and members of his staff have expressed no regrets regarding their actions, with Trump boasting last summer that he “got” Soleimani and Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, characterizing the men as two “monsters” and boasting that they were “bigger” than late al-Qaeda* leader Osama bin Laden.
“Osama bin Laden had one hit, and it was a bad one, in New York City, the World Trade Centre. But these other two guys were monsters. They were monsters. And I kept saying for years ‘why aren’t they getting them?’ For years, I said it. I got them,” Trump said.
Soleimani’s Quds Force battled Baghdadi and Daesh across Iraq and Syria, and before that took on al-Qaeda and Taliban** militants in Syria and Afghanistan.
In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, commander of Iran's Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, prays in a religious ceremony at a mosque in the residence of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, March 27, 2015. Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sought Friday to reassure the six world powers conducting nuclear power talks in Switzerland, saying the negotiations remained focused on sealing a deal. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2020
Arch Terrorist or Ally? Three Times Soleimani Saved American Lives
6 January 2020, 17:00 GMT
Earlier Monday, deputy chief of the judiciary for international affairs Kazem Gharibabadi warned that Trump’s bragging about killing Soleimani was admissible as evidence in an international court of law.
Iran and Iraq have issued arrest warrants against Trump and his suspected accomplices. Interpol has refused to touch the case, citing its “political” nature.
* Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
** The Taliban is an organization under United Nations sanctions for terrorist activities.
2000000
Discuss
Popular comments
“In the face of this horrible crime, the main violator and murderer and criminal, the [former] president of the United States, must be put on trial and be punished in accordance with God’s command,” ... I agree. String that israeli pos up.
vtvot tak
3 January, 22:09 GMT2
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:05 GMTFederalising Elections? Dems Signalled Readiness to Change Senate's Rules to Pass Voting Rights Bill
19:03 GMTIran’s President Says ‘Main Violator and Murderer’ Trump Must Face Trial for Soleimani Assassination
18:28 GMTTrump Endorses Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for Re-Election
18:18 GMTArmed Teams With Shoot-to-Kill Authority Reportedly Stationed in DC Days Ahead of Capitol Riot
18:18 GMTSecret Legal Deal Between Epstein and Prince Andrew's Accuser Virginia Giuffre Laid Bare
18:16 GMTMexican President Reiterates Asylum Offer to WikiLeaks' Assange
17:37 GMTSon of India's Home Minister Charged as Main Culprit in Lakhimpur Massacre
17:02 GMTNew York Attorney General Reportedly Subpoenas 2 of Trump's Children in Fraud Inquiry
16:56 GMTFuture CIA Chief Dulles May Have Inspired Nazis to Spread Myth of Secret Fortress, Historian Claims
16:42 GMTK-Pop Girl-Band Momoland to Collaborate With Natti Natasha in Looming Comeback
16:27 GMTPhoto Cock-Up Mistaking Emma Watson For Emma Roberts in Harry Potter Reunion Leaves Fans in Stitches
16:03 GMTUS Authorises Pfizer’s COVID-19 ‘Booster’ Vaccine for 12-15-Year-Old Adolescents
16:02 GMTTexas 2020 Election Audit Found About 12,000 Potential Non-Citizens Suspected of Registering to Vote
15:49 GMTWhite House Cancels Press Briefing Monday Due to First Snowfall in US Capital in 2022
14:57 GMTFire Breaks Out Again at South Africa Parliament - Photo, Video
14:38 GMTWashington DC Hit by First Snowstorm in 2022
14:17 GMTChina Builds Bridge Across Pangong Lake to Speed Up Troop Movements Near India's Military Posts
13:53 GMTChina’s 'Artificial Sun’ Runs Five Times Hotter Than ‘Original’ in Quest For Clean Fusion Energy
13:51 GMT'Rejoice!': Joe Rogan Announces His Presence at GETTR, Complains About 'Sh*t Over at Twitter'
13:36 GMT'Catellite Dish': Elon Musk's Starlink Receivers Attract Cats on Cold Days - Photo