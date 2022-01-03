https://sputniknews.com/20220103/iran-urges-un-to-bring-united-states-israel-to-justice-for-soleimani-killing-1091991502.html

Iran Urges UN to Bring United States, Israel to Justice for Soleimani Killing

Iran Urges UN to Bring United States, Israel to Justice for Soleimani Killing

Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Majid Takht Ravanchi, called on the Security Council to bring the United States and Israel to justice for the murder of General Qasem Soleimani

2022-01-03T08:48+0000

2022-01-03T08:48+0000

2022-01-03T08:48+0000

middle east

iran

general soleimani

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107956/28/1079562897_0:52:1201:727_1920x0_80_0_0_1af2a82dcb6c4a03bced65351b242988.jpg

The letter was sent in connection with the second anniversary of the assassination of Soleimani.According to Ravanchi, Soleimani played a significant role in the fight against international terrorism, so his murder was a "great gift" to Daesh* and other terrorist groups recognized as such by the UN Security Council.Ravanchi noted that the Iranian military is determined to continue the work of Soleimani, actively helping the countries and governments of the region in their fight against terrorism.Soleimani was killed on the night of January 3, 2020, in a drone strike in the area of Baghdad International Airport at the order of former US President Donald Trump.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

middle east, iran, general soleimani