Iran Marks 2nd Anniversary of Qasem Soleimani's Assassination
https://sputniknews.com/20220103/iran-marks-2nd-anniversary-of-qasem-soleimanis-assassination-1091988949.html
Iran Marks 2nd Anniversary of Qasem Soleimani's Assassination
Iran Marks 2nd Anniversary of Qasem Soleimani's Assassination
Ceremony to mark the 2nd anniversary of the assassination of General Soleimani is being held at the Grand Mosalla mosque of Tehran
2022-01-03T10:06+0000
2022-01-03T10:06+0000
Sputnik is live as a Ceremony to mark the 2nd anniversary of the assassination of General Soleimani is being held at the Grand Mosalla mosque of Tehran.Officials from Iran and allied countries are attending the ceremony.Soleimani was the commander of the IRGC's elite Quds Force, whom Washington accused of controlling Shiite militias in Iraq, where he was killed in a US drone strike on January 3, 2020.The assassination prompted Tehran to launch retaliatory missile strikes against two Iraqi bases housing American military personnel.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Iran Marks 2nd Anniversary of Qasem Soleimani's Assassination
Iran Marks 2nd Anniversary of Qasem Soleimani's Assassination
middle east, iran, qasem soleimani

Iran Marks 2nd Anniversary of Qasem Soleimani's Assassination

10:06 GMT 03.01.2022
In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo provided by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, center, attends a meeting in Tehran, Iran.
In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo provided by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, center, attends a meeting in Tehran, Iran. Iran executed Mahmoud Mousavi Majd convicted of providing information to the United States and Israel about the prominent Revolutionary Guard general later killed by a U.S. drone strike, state TV reported on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2022
© AP Photo / Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader
Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force was killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad on 3 January 2020.
Sputnik is live as a Ceremony to mark the 2nd anniversary of the assassination of General Soleimani is being held at the Grand Mosalla mosque of Tehran.
Officials from Iran and allied countries are attending the ceremony.
Soleimani was the commander of the IRGC's elite Quds Force, whom Washington accused of controlling Shiite militias in Iraq, where he was killed in a US drone strike on January 3, 2020.
The assassination prompted Tehran to launch retaliatory missile strikes against two Iraqi bases housing American military personnel.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
