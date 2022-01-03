Sputnik is live as a Ceremony to mark the 2nd anniversary of the assassination of General Soleimani is being held at the Grand Mosalla mosque of Tehran.Officials from Iran and allied countries are attending the ceremony.Soleimani was the commander of the IRGC's elite Quds Force, whom Washington accused of controlling Shiite militias in Iraq, where he was killed in a US drone strike on January 3, 2020.The assassination prompted Tehran to launch retaliatory missile strikes against two Iraqi bases housing American military personnel.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Iran Marks 2nd Anniversary of Qasem Soleimani's Assassination
