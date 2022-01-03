Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220103/houthis-seize-uae-flagged-vessel-off-yemeni-coast-arab-coalition-says-1091995667.html
Houthis Seize UAE-Flagged Vessel Off Yemeni Coast, Arab Coalition Says
Houthis Seize UAE-Flagged Vessel Off Yemeni Coast, Arab Coalition Says
Houthi rebels have hijacked a UAE-flagged cargo ship carrying medical equipment off the Yemeni coast in the southern Red Sea, Arab coalition spokesman Turki Al-Maliki said on Monday.
2022-01-03T12:27+0000
2022-01-03T12:28+0000
yemen
vessel
uae
houthis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/03/1091995751_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_344b3aaf1211444c5c0d4319af547f31.jpg
"At (23:57) on Sunday (02 January 2022), the Cargo Ship (RWABEE) sailing under the flag of the United Arab Emirates was targeted through piracy and hijacking while sailing off the coast of Al-Hudaydah Governorate. (RWABEE) was conducting a maritime mission from the Island of (Socotra) to (Jazan) Port," Al-Maliki said as quoted by Saudi news agency SPA.The coalition spokesman demanded the rebels immediately leave the ship and threatened that in the event of disobedience, the coalition would be forced to take retaliatory measures, including the use of force.Earlier on Monday, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said that Yemen’s Houthi fighters had seized a UAE-flagged vessel in the Red Sea, claiming it carried "military equipment."He added that full details would be shared in a news conference later in the day.Yemen has been gripped by a conflict between government forces led by President Hadi and the Houthi Ansar Allah movement for seven years. The situation in the country was further complicated after Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the side of Yemen's government in 2015, launching air, land and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement.
yemen
uae
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/03/1091995751_171:0:2718:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_383fc02e19f0cdfbef304e1835f7a01e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
yemen, vessel, uae, houthis

Houthis Seize UAE-Flagged Vessel Off Yemeni Coast, Arab Coalition Says

12:27 GMT 03.01.2022 (Updated: 12:28 GMT 03.01.2022)
© MOHAMMED HUWAISNewly recruited Houthi fighters chant slogans as they ride a military vehicle during a gathering in the capital Sanaa to mobilize more fighters to battlefronts to fight pro-government forces in several Yemeni cities, on January 3, 2017.
Newly recruited Houthi fighters chant slogans as they ride a military vehicle during a gathering in the capital Sanaa to mobilize more fighters to battlefronts to fight pro-government forces in several Yemeni cities, on January 3, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2022
© MOHAMMED HUWAIS
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Houthi rebels have hijacked a UAE-flagged cargo ship carrying medical equipment off the Yemeni coast in the southern Red Sea, Arab coalition spokesman Turki Al-Maliki said on Monday.
"At (23:57) on Sunday (02 January 2022), the Cargo Ship (RWABEE) sailing under the flag of the United Arab Emirates was targeted through piracy and hijacking while sailing off the coast of Al-Hudaydah Governorate. (RWABEE) was conducting a maritime mission from the Island of (Socotra) to (Jazan) Port," Al-Maliki said as quoted by Saudi news agency SPA.
The coalition spokesman demanded the rebels immediately leave the ship and threatened that in the event of disobedience, the coalition would be forced to take retaliatory measures, including the use of force.
Earlier on Monday, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said that Yemen’s Houthi fighters had seized a UAE-flagged vessel in the Red Sea, claiming it carried "military equipment."
He added that full details would be shared in a news conference later in the day.
Yemen has been gripped by a conflict between government forces led by President Hadi and the Houthi Ansar Allah movement for seven years. The situation in the country was further complicated after Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the side of Yemen's government in 2015, launching air, land and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement.
400000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:09 GMTBig Five Nuclear Powers Release Joint Statement Saying Their Nukes Aren't Aimed at One Another
13:03 GMTFrench Health Minister Expects January to Be ‘Tough’ for Hospitals Due to Omicron Strain
12:47 GMTCalls Grow for Ronaldo to Captain Man Utd As Concerns Mount Over Harry Maguire's Form
12:46 GMTDistant ‘Cosmic Monster' Star Discovered Spitting Energy of a Billion Suns
12:27 GMTHouthis Seize UAE-Flagged Vessel Off Yemeni Coast, Arab Coalition Says
12:20 GMTIran Links 125 to Soleimani Killing, Vows to Bring ‘Perpetrators, Sponsors and Plotters’ to Justice
12:14 GMTBrazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Hospitalised With Suspected Intestinal Obstruction
11:33 GMTVenezuela Pumps Over 1 Mln Barrels of Crude Daily in Late 2021 Despite ‘Criminal Blockade’ By US
11:30 GMT'Millionaire' From Salt Lake City Busted by Cops for Allegedly Kidnapping, Assaulting Woman
11:04 GMTIndia: Traffic Snarls Across Delhi as BJP Stages Fierce Protests Against New Excise Policy - Videos
10:58 GMTSeoul Believes Fugitive From South Was Once Defector From North Korea
10:34 GMTOver 350,000 People Sign Petition Against UK Former Prime Minister Tony Blair’s Knighthood
10:16 GMTManchin Continues to Hold Biden Hostage on Build Back Better, Issues New Demands
10:06 GMTIran Marks 2nd Anniversary of Qasem Soleimani's Assassination
10:00 GMTMagnitude 5.7 Earthquake Shakes Taiwan - EMSC
09:48 GMTSewage Analysis Can Help Monitor COVID-19 Levels and Predict Outbreaks, Claim US Health Experts
09:01 GMTIsrael Registers First 'Flurona' Case, Rare Double Infection of COVID and Seasonal Flu
08:54 GMTAir Defenses at Military Base Hosting US Forces in Iraq Reportedly Repel Drone Attack
08:48 GMTIran Urges UN to Bring United States, Israel to Justice for Soleimani Killing
08:44 GMTFebruary Gas Futures Prices in Europe Drop By 6%, Trading Below $800