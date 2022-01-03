Houthis Seize UAE-Flagged Vessel Off Yemeni Coast, Arab Coalition Says
12:27 GMT 03.01.2022 (Updated: 12:28 GMT 03.01.2022)
© MOHAMMED HUWAISNewly recruited Houthi fighters chant slogans as they ride a military vehicle during a gathering in the capital Sanaa to mobilize more fighters to battlefronts to fight pro-government forces in several Yemeni cities, on January 3, 2017.
© MOHAMMED HUWAIS
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Houthi rebels have hijacked a UAE-flagged cargo ship carrying medical equipment off the Yemeni coast in the southern Red Sea, Arab coalition spokesman Turki Al-Maliki said on Monday.
"At (23:57) on Sunday (02 January 2022), the Cargo Ship (RWABEE) sailing under the flag of the United Arab Emirates was targeted through piracy and hijacking while sailing off the coast of Al-Hudaydah Governorate. (RWABEE) was conducting a maritime mission from the Island of (Socotra) to (Jazan) Port," Al-Maliki said as quoted by Saudi news agency SPA.
The coalition spokesman demanded the rebels immediately leave the ship and threatened that in the event of disobedience, the coalition would be forced to take retaliatory measures, including the use of force.
Earlier on Monday, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said that Yemen’s Houthi fighters had seized a UAE-flagged vessel in the Red Sea, claiming it carried "military equipment."
1-The Yemeni armed forces are seizing an Emirati military cargo ship with military equipment on board that entered Yemeni waters without any license and engaged in hostilities targeting the security and stability of the Yemeni people.— Yahya Sare'e (@Yahya_Saree) January 3, 2022
He added that full details would be shared in a news conference later in the day.
Yemen has been gripped by a conflict between government forces led by President Hadi and the Houthi Ansar Allah movement for seven years. The situation in the country was further complicated after Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the side of Yemen's government in 2015, launching air, land and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement.