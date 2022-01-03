https://sputniknews.com/20220103/helicopter-crashes-off-israels-haifa-coastline-rescue-underway-1092002981.html

Videos: Helicopter Crashes Off Israel's Haifa Coastline, Rescue Underway

Videos: Helicopter Crashes Off Israel's Haifa Coastline, Rescue Underway

An Israel Defense Forces helicopter with three individuals on board crashed Monday night off the coast of Haifa, Israel according to reports. Search and rescue... 03.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-03T20:26+0000

2022-01-03T20:26+0000

2022-01-03T20:49+0000

crash

helicopter

israel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

According to reports, one individual has been rescued and is being treated at Rambam Hospital. The other two individuals are still being rescued. One was believed to be in serious condition. The search-and-rescue teams from the Israel Defense Forces’ Unit 669 were dispatched to rescue the crew. Flares were launched over the scene to help the search and rescue team locate the crew. The cause of the crash has not been revealed nor has the purpose of the helicopter's flight. The helicopter model was a Eurocopter Panther. The helicopter is utilized in a wide variety of military roles, from combat assault to medical evacuations. The Israel Navy currently operates seven Eurocopters.

mandrake Jew helicopter going down - hopefully Hamas sabotage or such like intervention! 1

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Nevin Brown

Nevin Brown

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nevin Brown

crash, helicopter, israel