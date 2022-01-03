Registration was successful!
Videos: Helicopter Crashes Off Israel's Haifa Coastline, Rescue Underway
Videos: Helicopter Crashes Off Israel's Haifa Coastline, Rescue Underway
An Israel Defense Forces helicopter with three individuals on board crashed Monday night off the coast of Haifa, Israel according to reports. Search and rescue... 03.01.2022, Sputnik International
According to reports, one individual has been rescued and is being treated at Rambam Hospital. The other two individuals are still being rescued. One was believed to be in serious condition. The search-and-rescue teams from the Israel Defense Forces’ Unit 669 were dispatched to rescue the crew. Flares were launched over the scene to help the search and rescue team locate the crew. The cause of the crash has not been revealed nor has the purpose of the helicopter's flight. The helicopter model was a Eurocopter Panther. The helicopter is utilized in a wide variety of military roles, from combat assault to medical evacuations. The Israel Navy currently operates seven Eurocopters.
Jew helicopter going down - hopefully Hamas sabotage or such like intervention!
crash, helicopter, israel

Videos: Helicopter Crashes Off Israel's Haifa Coastline, Rescue Underway

20:26 GMT 03.01.2022 (Updated: 20:49 GMT 03.01.2022)
Nevin Brown
An Israel Defense Forces helicopter with three individuals on board crashed Monday night off the coast of Haifa, Israel according to reports. Search and rescue is underway.
According to reports, one individual has been rescued and is being treated at Rambam Hospital. The other two individuals are still being rescued. One was believed to be in serious condition.
The search-and-rescue teams from the Israel Defense Forces’ Unit 669 were dispatched to rescue the crew.
Flares were launched over the scene to help the search and rescue team locate the crew.
The cause of the crash has not been revealed nor has the purpose of the helicopter's flight.
The helicopter model was a Eurocopter Panther. The helicopter is utilized in a wide variety of military roles, from combat assault to medical evacuations. The Israel Navy currently operates seven Eurocopters.
