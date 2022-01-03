Videos: Helicopter Crashes Off Israel's Haifa Coastline, Rescue Underway
20:26 GMT 03.01.2022
An Israel Defense Forces helicopter with three individuals on board crashed Monday night off the coast of Haifa, Israel according to reports. Search and rescue is underway.
According to reports, one individual has been rescued and is being treated at Rambam Hospital. The other two individuals are still being rescued. One was believed to be in serious condition.
The search-and-rescue teams from the Israel Defense Forces’ Unit 669 were dispatched to rescue the crew.
أعمال بحث إسرائيلية مستمرة في حيفا بعد سقوط مروحية مقابل سواحلها. pic.twitter.com/1i0DENz5dl— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) January 3, 2022
Flares were launched over the scene to help the search and rescue team locate the crew.
Flares fired over the coast of Haifa amid the searches for two missing crewmen in the helicopter crash pic.twitter.com/qkeRodJvNC— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) January 3, 2022
The cause of the crash has not been revealed nor has the purpose of the helicopter's flight.
Video apparently shows the moment the helicopter crashed off the coast of Haifa. pic.twitter.com/Uqm8yldxIP— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) January 3, 2022
The helicopter model was a Eurocopter Panther. The helicopter is utilized in a wide variety of military roles, from combat assault to medical evacuations. The Israel Navy currently operates seven Eurocopters.