Fire Breaks Out Again at South Africa Parliament, Fire Brigade Says
Fire at the South African parliament has broken out again after a lull, the fire brigade reportedly said.
2022-01-03T14:57+0000
2022-01-03T15:42+0000
south africa
fire
south africa, fire

Fire Breaks Out Again at South Africa Parliament, Fire Brigade Says

14:57 GMT 03.01.2022 (Updated: 15:42 GMT 03.01.2022)
© MARCO LONGARISmoke billows from the roof of a building at the South African Parliament precinct in Cape Town on January 2, 2022, during a fire incident.
Smoke billows from the roof of a building at the South African Parliament precinct in Cape Town on January 2, 2022, during a fire incident. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2022
© MARCO LONGARI
Earlier in the day, someone suspected of arson at the parliament building in Cape Town was arrested and charged over the incident.
Fire at the South African parliament has broken out again after a lull, the fire brigade reportedly said.
"The fire restarted in the roof of the building housing the national assembly," the fire brigade's spokesman Jermaine Carelse said, quoted by AFP.
Only a dozen firefighters were still at the scene, he added.
Earlier, police arrested and charged a person suspected of arson.
"Man (49) allegedly linked to setting Parliament building alight to appear in court on 04/01 on charges of housebreaking and theft, arson and will also be charged under The National Key Point Act,” the police tweeted.
The parliament sits in a complex of buildings - an old building dating back to the 19th century and new ones from the 1920s and 1980s that are used by the lower house.
