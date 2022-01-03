Fire Breaks Out Again at South Africa Parliament, Fire Brigade Says

Fire at the South African parliament has broken out again after a lull, the fire brigade reportedly said."The fire restarted in the roof of the building housing the national assembly," the fire brigade's spokesman Jermaine Carelse said, quoted by AFP. Only a dozen firefighters were still at the scene, he added.Earlier, police arrested and charged a person suspected of arson."Man (49) allegedly linked to setting Parliament building alight to appear in court on 04/01 on charges of housebreaking and theft, arson and will also be charged under The National Key Point Act,” the police tweeted. The parliament sits in a complex of buildings - an old building dating back to the 19th century and new ones from the 1920s and 1980s that are used by the lower house.
