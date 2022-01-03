Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220103/ecuadorian-president-appoints-new-foreign-minister-1091987143.html
Ecuadorian President Appoints New Foreign Minister
Ecuadorian President Appoints New Foreign Minister
Presidential adviser Juan Carlos Holguin has been appointed the new Foreign Minister of Ecuador, the country’s President Guillermo Lasso has announced.
2022-01-03T03:41+0000
2022-01-03T03:41+0000
appointment
foreign minister
ecuador
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107755/25/1077552539_0:102:2047:1253_1920x0_80_0_0_cac7bd9f4db29344d06692828f78eeba.jpg
"Former presidential adviser @juancaholguin will assume the post of the Foreign Minister of Ecuador this Monday, January 3, after I decided to entrust new functions to the current Foreign Minister Mauricio Montalvo, which will be announced tomorrow during the award ceremony," Lasso said on Twitter on Sunday.According to the president, Holguin’s appointment should help promote trade agreements and foreign investment and boost employment in Ecuador.During his first press conference following victory in the spring 2021 elections, Lasso, a 65-year-old former banker, said that Ecuador was facing a harsh economic crisis and a healthcare crisis and that he was going to fight corruption and boost the fight against COVID-19 in the country. He also promised to resolve tax evasion problems and tackle unemployment, hunger and poverty.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107755/25/1077552539_120:0:1928:1356_1920x0_80_0_0_bd9fc01416c01f29c4aa82ca9e1fb47d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
appointment, foreign minister, ecuador

Ecuadorian President Appoints New Foreign Minister

03:41 GMT 03.01.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Cancillería del Ecuador / CancilleriaFlag of Ecuador
Flag of Ecuador - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Cancillería del Ecuador / Cancilleria
Subscribe
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Presidential adviser Juan Carlos Holguin has been appointed the new Foreign Minister of Ecuador, the country’s President Guillermo Lasso has announced.
"Former presidential adviser @juancaholguin will assume the post of the Foreign Minister of Ecuador this Monday, January 3, after I decided to entrust new functions to the current Foreign Minister Mauricio Montalvo, which will be announced tomorrow during the award ceremony," Lasso said on Twitter on Sunday.
According to the president, Holguin’s appointment should help promote trade agreements and foreign investment and boost employment in Ecuador.
"The reinforcement in the team is intended to underpin the main goal of the government in its foreign policy: to promote trade agreements and open the economy to the world to continue the reactivation of foreign investment and employment," Lasso said.
During his first press conference following victory in the spring 2021 elections, Lasso, a 65-year-old former banker, said that Ecuador was facing a harsh economic crisis and a healthcare crisis and that he was going to fight corruption and boost the fight against COVID-19 in the country. He also promised to resolve tax evasion problems and tackle unemployment, hunger and poverty.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:44 GMTUK Likely to Agree on Migrant Crisis With France Only After April Election - Reports
03:41 GMTEcuadorian President Appoints New Foreign Minister
03:29 GMTTwo Remain Missing in Colorado Fire That Ravaged Thousands of Acres, Destroyed Hundreds of Homes
03:14 GMTUS Capitol Police Face Staffing Shortage Amid Looming Anniversary of January 6 Attack
02:35 GMTPowerful Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rattles Vanuatu - USGS
01:36 GMTAmsterdam Police Arrest 30 People at Anti-Lockdown Demonstration
01:08 GMTHackers Strike Israeli Outlets Jerusalem Post, Maariv Online on Anniversary of Soleimani Killing
00:37 GMTUS Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Tests Positive for COVID-19
YesterdayCheney: Trump 'Clearly Unfit' for Office, Cannot Be Trusted After Dereliction of Duties on Jan 6
YesterdayPrime Minister of Haiti Survives Assassination Attempt Near Gonaives Church
YesterdayWhite House: Biden Told Zelensky US, Allies Will 'Respond Decisively' if Russia 'Invades' Ukraine
YesterdayTrump Getting ‘Terrible Advice’ by Holding Jan. 6 News Conference, Former Aide Says
YesterdaySudanese PM Hamdok Resigns Months After Ouster, Deal With Military Junta
YesterdaySouth African Opposition Allege Cover-Up of Graft Probe Findings Behind Parliament Fire
YesterdayMarjorie Taylor Greene's Personal Twitter Account Permanently Suspended Over COVID Misinformation
Yesterday'Jingle Bells' Axed by New York School Over Concerns Song's Origins Are Racist
YesterdayUS Being Forced to Leave Middle East in Disgrace as Payback for Soleimani’s Death, IRGC Says
YesterdayUkrainians Poke Fun at Defence Minister Spotted Wearing ‘Armoured Bra’
Yesterday'They Always Remain Silent': Irish PM Blasts Sinn Fein for 'Never' Criticising Russia
YesterdayTwo Killed in Anti-Military Protest in Sudan, Doctors Say