'Catellite Dish': Elon Musk's Starlink Receivers Attract Cats on Cold Days - Photo

It has turned out that Elon Musk's Starlink dishes do not only bring the Internet but also attract cats.A Starlink customer shared a photo recently, showing five cats snuggling on one of the receiver dishes to stay warm in winter. “Starlink works great until the cats find out that the dish gives off a little heat on cold days,” the customer wrote.However, as one of the netizens mentioned, in the working position, Starlink dishes are not parallel to the ground and so their angle cannot be used by animals as a bed. But when the receivers are off, one can make the dishes flat and thus attract felines as a place where they can sleep in warmth.
