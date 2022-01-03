Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220103/catellite-dish-elon-musks-starlink-receivers-attract-cats-on-cold-days---photo-1091992228.html
'Catellite Dish': Elon Musk's Starlink Receivers Attract Cats on Cold Days - Photo
'Catellite Dish': Elon Musk's Starlink Receivers Attract Cats on Cold Days - Photo
It has turned out that Elon Musk's Starlink dishes do not only bring the Internet but also attract cats.
2022-01-03
2022-01-03T13:37+0000
cats
elon musk
starlink
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082884290_0:2:1072:605_1920x0_80_0_0_fcc8d8c94c63d4baa8e42d1e7ead9803.png
It has turned out that Elon Musk's Starlink dishes do not only bring the Internet but also attract cats.A Starlink customer shared a photo recently, showing five cats snuggling on one of the receiver dishes to stay warm in winter. “Starlink works great until the cats find out that the dish gives off a little heat on cold days,” the customer wrote.However, as one of the netizens mentioned, in the working position, Starlink dishes are not parallel to the ground and so their angle cannot be used by animals as a bed. But when the receivers are off, one can make the dishes flat and thus attract felines as a place where they can sleep in warmth.
cats, elon musk, starlink

'Catellite Dish': Elon Musk's Starlink Receivers Attract Cats on Cold Days - Photo

13:36 GMT 03.01.2022
© StarlinkStarlink, SpaceX, Elon Musk
Starlink, SpaceX, Elon Musk - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2022
© Starlink
Sofia Chegodaeva
SpaceX's internet service - Starlink - uses orbital satellites to provide its clients with access to the world wide web.
It has turned out that Elon Musk's Starlink dishes do not only bring the Internet but also attract cats.
A Starlink customer shared a photo recently, showing five cats snuggling on one of the receiver dishes to stay warm in winter.
“Starlink works great until the cats find out that the dish gives off a little heat on cold days,” the customer wrote.
However, as one of the netizens mentioned, in the working position, Starlink dishes are not parallel to the ground and so their angle cannot be used by animals as a bed. But when the receivers are off, one can make the dishes flat and thus attract felines as a place where they can sleep in warmth.
