At Least Five Syrian Soldiers Killed, 20 Injured After Daesh Attack on Military Vehicle - SANA

At Least Five Syrian Soldiers Killed, 20 Injured After Daesh Attack on Military Vehicle - SANA

On 1 January, Syrian state television reported that a US military base in the northeastern Syrian province of Al-Hasakah had come under mortar fire. 03.01.2022, Sputnik International

Five soldiers were killed and 20 others wounded in an attack by Daesh* militants on a military transport bus in the area 50 km east of the third station in the Syrian Badia desert, Syrian media reported on Monday.According to reports, the attack took place on Sunday evening.Other details haven't been provided.The armed confrontation in Syria has been going on since 2011 with Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces fighting different insurgent groups. In late 2017, the Daesh was declared defeated in Syria, pushing forward the issue of the country's restoration, political resolution, and the return of refugees.Negotiations to resolve the Syrian war have been ongoing in Nur-Sultan since 2017 with the mediation of guarantor-states of the Astana format (after the former name of the Kazakh capital, now called Nur-Sultan).*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

Nevi'im Who backs Daesh militants now? 0

Golem Same people who backed them before, namely america, Syria is now seeing a resurgence of ISIS within the country and they will never get rid of daesh so long as there is an american presence within the country, they are the ones arming, training and directing these murderous scumbags. 0

