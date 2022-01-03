https://sputniknews.com/20220103/air-defenses-at-military-base-hosting-us-forces-in-iraq-reportedly-repel-drone-attack--1091991623.html

Air Defenses at Military Base Hosting US Forces in Iraq Reportedly Repel Drone Attack

Air defenses at a military base hosting US forces near Baghdad airport intercepted and shot down two drones, according to reports citing security sources.According to reports, a counter-missile system "engaged them and they were shot down without incident."No casualties were reported.The attack on the Iraqi military base came as Iran and its allies in Iraq marked the second anniversary of the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.Earlier in the day, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Majid Takht Ravanchi, called on the Security Council to bring the United States and Israel to justice for the murder of General Qasem Soleimani.Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps elite Quds Force was killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad on 3 January 2020. The assassination prompted Tehran to launch retaliatory missile strikes against two Iraqi bases housing American military personnel.In early December 2021, the US announced that it ended an active combat operation in Iraq, shifting to advisory mission, with around 2,500 American troops staying in the country to "advise, assist, and enable".

