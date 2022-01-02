White House: Biden Told Zelensky US, Allies Will 'Respond Decisively' if Russia 'Invades' Ukraine

A statement released by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki regarding the Sunday conversation further indicated that the two leaders favor a diplomatic solution and aim to start with next week's bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue through the NATO-Russia Council and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.Biden also used the opportunity to underscore the commitment of the US and its allies to the principle of "nothing about you without you" to Zelenskyy. Biden also reaffirmed the US' pledge to support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. "He also expressed support for confidence-building measures to de-escalate tensions in Donbas and active diplomacy to advance the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, in support of the Normandy Format," Psaki said.Shortly after the White House statement was issued, Zelensky released his own reaction via social media, tweeting that his conversation with Biden proves the "special nature of our relations."Biden earlier spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to discuss rising regional tensions and fears of armed conflict breaking out over Ukraine and European security. The American counterpart has stated that he warned Russia against any "aggressive" moves against its neighbor, warning that any perceived advances would result in "severe sanctions."Putin had repeatedly rejected claims that it intends to invade UkraineReports in the US indicate that tens of thousands of Russian troops are stationed across the Ukraine-Russia border. Moscow has denied these reports and accused the US and its Western allies of intentionally ratcheting up tensions. US and Russian diplomats are set to meet on January 10 to discuss security concerns and start a dialogue of how to deescalate the situation.
On Sunday, United States President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to detail how the US and its allies will "respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine."
A statement released by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki regarding the Sunday conversation further indicated that the two leaders favor a diplomatic solution and aim to start with next week's bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue through the NATO-Russia Council and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.
Biden also used the opportunity to underscore the commitment of the US and its allies to the principle of "nothing about you without you" to Zelenskyy.
Biden also reaffirmed the US' pledge to support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. "He also expressed support for confidence-building measures to de-escalate tensions in Donbas and active diplomacy to advance the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, in support of the Normandy Format," Psaki said.
WH readout of Biden-Zelensky call: “President Biden made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine” pic.twitter.com/xmwf9VLwIv
Shortly after the White House statement was issued, Zelensky released his own reaction via social media, tweeting that his conversation with Biden proves the "special nature of our relations."
"Joint actions of Ukraine, US and partners in keeping peace in Europe, preventing further escalation, reforms, deoligarchization were discussed. We appreciate the unwavering support of Ukraine," Zelenskyy went on to write on Twitter.
Biden earlier spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to discuss rising regional tensions and fears of armed conflict breaking out over Ukraine and European security. The American counterpart has stated that he warned Russia against any "aggressive" moves against its neighbor, warning that any perceived advances would result in "severe sanctions."
Putin had repeatedly rejected claims that it intends to invade Ukraine
Reports in the US indicate that tens of thousands of Russian troops are stationed across the Ukraine-Russia border. Moscow has denied these reports and accused the US and its Western allies of intentionally ratcheting up tensions.