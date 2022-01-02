Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220102/white-house-biden-told-zelensky-us-allies-will-respond-decisively-if-russia-invades-ukraine-1091985073.html
White House: Biden Told Zelensky US, Allies Will 'Respond Decisively' if Russia 'Invades' Ukraine
White House: Biden Told Zelensky US, Allies Will 'Respond Decisively' if Russia 'Invades' Ukraine
On Sunday, United States President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to detail how the US and its allies will "respond decisively if... 02.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-02T22:12+0000
2022-01-02T23:17+0000
joe biden
russia
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091893941_0:0:3187:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_3b82eb539350118b503f6eec4d3e3e06.jpg
A statement released by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki regarding the Sunday conversation further indicated that the two leaders favor a diplomatic solution and aim to start with next week's bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue through the NATO-Russia Council and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.Biden also used the opportunity to underscore the commitment of the US and its allies to the principle of "nothing about you without you" to Zelenskyy. Biden also reaffirmed the US' pledge to support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. "He also expressed support for confidence-building measures to de-escalate tensions in Donbas and active diplomacy to advance the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, in support of the Normandy Format," Psaki said.Shortly after the White House statement was issued, Zelensky released his own reaction via social media, tweeting that his conversation with Biden proves the "special nature of our relations."Biden earlier spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to discuss rising regional tensions and fears of armed conflict breaking out over Ukraine and European security. The American counterpart has stated that he warned Russia against any "aggressive" moves against its neighbor, warning that any perceived advances would result in "severe sanctions."Putin had repeatedly rejected claims that it intends to invade UkraineReports in the US indicate that tens of thousands of Russian troops are stationed across the Ukraine-Russia border. Moscow has denied these reports and accused the US and its Western allies of intentionally ratcheting up tensions. US and Russian diplomats are set to meet on January 10 to discuss security concerns and start a dialogue of how to deescalate the situation.
https://sputniknews.com/20220101/biden-set-to-chat-with-ukraines-zelensky-ahead-of-russia-us-security-talks-1091966221.html
Decisively, like they did in Afghanistan? Vietnam? Etc. What an effing joke. Does anyone take them seriosly?
4
Same Boring Bla-Bla, Different Day! ... IF ANY NATION CROSSING OVER RUSSIA'S RED LINE? .. THEY SHALL BE OverWhelmingLy DEALT WITH -> AS ONE WHO'S FOOLISHLY CHOSEN TO INVADE MOTHER RUSSIA! ...
4
9
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091893941_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b22b04e29bf51042b5672dbaac62c72e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, russia, ukraine, volodymyr zelensky

White House: Biden Told Zelensky US, Allies Will 'Respond Decisively' if Russia 'Invades' Ukraine

22:12 GMT 02.01.2022 (Updated: 23:17 GMT 02.01.2022)
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLISU.S. President Joe Biden is seen in the Oval Office as he speaks by phone
U.S. President Joe Biden is seen in the Oval Office as he speaks by phone - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2022
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
On Sunday, United States President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to detail how the US and its allies will "respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine."
A statement released by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki regarding the Sunday conversation further indicated that the two leaders favor a diplomatic solution and aim to start with next week's bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue through the NATO-Russia Council and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.
Biden also used the opportunity to underscore the commitment of the US and its allies to the principle of "nothing about you without you" to Zelenskyy.
Biden also reaffirmed the US' pledge to support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. "He also expressed support for confidence-building measures to de-escalate tensions in Donbas and active diplomacy to advance the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, in support of the Normandy Format," Psaki said.
Shortly after the White House statement was issued, Zelensky released his own reaction via social media, tweeting that his conversation with Biden proves the "special nature of our relations."
"Joint actions of Ukraine, US and partners in keeping peace in Europe, preventing further escalation, reforms, deoligarchization were discussed. We appreciate the unwavering support of Ukraine," Zelenskyy went on to write on Twitter.
Biden earlier spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to discuss rising regional tensions and fears of armed conflict breaking out over Ukraine and European security. The American counterpart has stated that he warned Russia against any "aggressive" moves against its neighbor, warning that any perceived advances would result in "severe sanctions."
Putin had repeatedly rejected claims that it intends to invade Ukraine
Reports in the US indicate that tens of thousands of Russian troops are stationed across the Ukraine-Russia border. Moscow has denied these reports and accused the US and its Western allies of intentionally ratcheting up tensions.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2022
Biden Set to Chat With Ukraine’s Zelensky Ahead of Russia-US Security Talks
Yesterday, 18:12 GMT
US and Russian diplomats are set to meet on January 10 to discuss security concerns and start a dialogue of how to deescalate the situation.
2172102
Discuss
Popular comments
Decisively, like they did in Afghanistan? Vietnam? Etc. What an effing joke. Does anyone take them seriosly?
keyboardcosmetics
3 January, 01:27 GMT4
202000
Same Boring Bla-Bla, Different Day! ... IF ANY NATION CROSSING OVER RUSSIA'S RED LINE? .. THEY SHALL BE OverWhelmingLy DEALT WITH -> AS ONE WHO'S FOOLISHLY CHOSEN TO INVADE MOTHER RUSSIA! ...
MMichaelAngelus
3 January, 01:27 GMT4
400000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:01 GMTPrime Minister of Haiti Survives Assassination Attempt Near Gonaives Church
22:12 GMTWhite House: Biden Told Zelensky US, Allies Will 'Respond Decisively' if Russia 'Invades' Ukraine
21:29 GMTTrump Getting ‘Terrible Advice’ by Holding Jan. 6 News Conference, Former Aide Says
20:34 GMTSudanese PM Hamdok Resigns Months After Ouster, Deal With Military Junta
20:21 GMTSouth African Opposition Allege Cover-Up of Graft Probe Findings Behind Parliament Fire
19:30 GMTMarjorie Taylor Greene's Personal Twitter Account Permanently Suspended Over COVID Misinformation
18:58 GMT'Jingle Bells' Axed by New York School Over Concerns Song's Origins Are Racist
18:56 GMTUS Being Forced to Leave Middle East in Disgrace as Payback for Soleimani’s Death, IRGC Says
18:30 GMTUkrainians Poke Fun at Defence Minister Spotted Wearing ‘Armoured Bra’
18:11 GMT'They Always Remain Silent': Irish PM Blasts Sinn Fein for 'Never' Criticising Russia
17:50 GMTTwo Killed in Anti-Military Protest in Sudan, Doctors Say
17:36 GMTHamas Slams Tel Aviv Over Gaza Strikes as Bennett Warns Those ‘Pointing Missiles at Israel’ Will Pay
17:13 GMTCyberattack on UK Defence Academy Had 'Significant' Impact, Ex-Director Says
17:00 GMT'Still a Danger He Will Commit New Crime,' Says Prosecutor as Anders Breivik Seeks Parole
16:25 GMTMexican President Statue Is Toppled, Decapitated Shortly After Unveiling
15:28 GMTDonbass Militia Accuses Kiev of Illegal Deployment of Weapons, Equipment Near Conflict Zone
15:01 GMTNew Afghan Army Nearly Complete as Tens of Thousands Join, Says Taliban
14:42 GMTGerman Protesters, Officers Hurt in COVID-19 Rally in Thuringia
14:06 GMTTempers Flare as Amsterdam Protesters Against COVID Rules Clash With Police - Videos
14:04 GMT'Man Did I Have Fun': Andy Cohen Speaks Up After His New Year's Eve Rant About Bill de Blasio