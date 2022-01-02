https://sputniknews.com/20220102/violence-against-government-sometimes-justified-one-in-three-americans-say-in-new-poll-1091975865.html

Violence Against Government 'Sometimes Justified', One in Three Americans Say in New Poll

One in three Americans think violent action against the government could sometimes be justified, a new poll conducted by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland shows.

One in three Americans think violent action against the government could sometimes be justified, a new poll conducted by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland shows. Forty percent of Republicans approved of violent actions against the government, compared to 23 percent of Democrats and 41 percent of independents, the poll found. In general, the percentage of people who said violence against the government was sometimes justified has increased over the past few years. Sixty-two percent of respondents believe violence is never justified, while four percent either had no opinion on that or said they did not think violence was justified. The poll was conducted on 17-19 December and included 1,101 adults. It came just weeks before the US was nearing the one year anniversary of the 6 January attack on the US Capitol, when a mob of pro-Trump activists came to the Capitol to disrupt a Congressional session assembled to formally announce Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election. Some of the rioters clashed with police and vandalised property. The incident claimed several lives and left dozens more injured. Four police officers who responded to the attack committed suicide within months after the event. Hundreds of protesters who took part in the attack have been detained and charged for their actions.

