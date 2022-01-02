Registration was successful!
Violence Against Government 'Sometimes Justified', One in Three Americans Say in New Poll
Violence Against Government 'Sometimes Justified', One in Three Americans Say in New Poll
One in three Americans think violent action against the government could sometimes be justified, a new poll conducted by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland shows.
One in three Americans think violent action against the government could sometimes be justified, a new poll conducted by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland shows. Forty percent of Republicans approved of violent actions against the government, compared to 23 percent of Democrats and 41 percent of independents, the poll found. In general, the percentage of people who said violence against the government was sometimes justified has increased over the past few years. Sixty-two percent of respondents believe violence is never justified, while four percent either had no opinion on that or said they did not think violence was justified. The poll was conducted on 17-19 December and included 1,101 adults. It came just weeks before the US was nearing the one year anniversary of the 6 January attack on the US Capitol, when a mob of pro-Trump activists came to the Capitol to disrupt a Congressional session assembled to formally announce Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election. Some of the rioters clashed with police and vandalised property. The incident claimed several lives and left dozens more injured. Four police officers who responded to the attack committed suicide within months after the event. Hundreds of protesters who took part in the attack have been detained and charged for their actions.
Violence Against Government 'Sometimes Justified', One in Three Americans Say in New Poll

11:30 GMT 02.01.2022 (Updated: 11:32 GMT 02.01.2022)
© REUTERS / Leah MillisAn explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump riot in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump riot in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2022
© REUTERS / Leah Millis
Sofia Chegodaeva
The survey was conducted shortly before the first anniversary of the January 6th attack on the US Capitol.
One in three Americans think violent action against the government could sometimes be justified, a new poll conducted by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland shows.
Forty percent of Republicans approved of violent actions against the government, compared to 23 percent of Democrats and 41 percent of independents, the poll found. In general, the percentage of people who said violence against the government was sometimes justified has increased over the past few years.
Sixty-two percent of respondents believe violence is never justified, while four percent either had no opinion on that or said they did not think violence was justified.
A mob of supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
Florida Man Sentenced to Over 5 Years for Assault During US Capitol Breach
17 December 2021, 22:15 GMT
The poll was conducted on 17-19 December and included 1,101 adults. It came just weeks before the US was nearing the one year anniversary of the 6 January attack on the US Capitol, when a mob of pro-Trump activists came to the Capitol to disrupt a Congressional session assembled to formally announce Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.
Some of the rioters clashed with police and vandalised property. The incident claimed several lives and left dozens more injured. Four police officers who responded to the attack committed suicide within months after the event. Hundreds of protesters who took part in the attack have been detained and charged for their actions.
