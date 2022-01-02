Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Live Video: Protesters Rally in Amsterdam Against Coronavirus Restrictions
https://sputniknews.com/20220102/us-would-face-big-surprise-if-it-tried-f-35-raid-against-russia-in-black-sea-chinese-media-says-1091980549.html
US Would Face ‘Big Surprise’ If It Tried F-35 Raid Against Russia in Black Sea, Chinese Media Says
US Would Face ‘Big Surprise’ If It Tried F-35 Raid Against Russia in Black Sea, Chinese Media Says
Last week, the Russian military reported a 60 percent jump in the number of NATO reconnaissance flights in the Black Sea in 2021 compared with 2020, with the... 02.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-02T13:45+0000
2022-01-02T13:45+0000
s-300
russia
us
f-35
air defense
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/18/1080563568_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8c7178929901431062f4620d3d8dc011.jpg
The Pentagon would be in for a rude awakening if it attempted to launch a precision strike against Russia in the Black Sea region using its stealthy F-35 fighter jets, China’s Sohu web portal has warned.“It is believed that in the near future, as the situation in Eastern Europe continues to heat up, NATO’s opportunities to deploy F-35s in warfare in the Black Sea airspace will appear more frequently,” Sohu notes. However, “some analysts have pointed out that Russia’s “gift” in response to the F-35s is already waiting…As soon as the American F-35s violate Russian airspace, they will be mercilessly shot down using these systems,” the outlet warns.Russia, Sohu says, has built an extensive, air defence network in the Black Sea region to challenge US and NATO operational plans to strike at strategically important Russian cities in the area, with upgraded S-300s, S-400s and soon even the new S-500s expected to be stationed in the region to cool any hotheads at the Pentagon.Last month, National Interest defence observer and former DoD employee Kris Osborn suggested that in the event of a Russia-NATO conflict over Ukraine, the US could conduct Tomahawk cruise missile strikes from vessels operating in the Black Sea to “bring enormous destruction to Russian forces along the Ukrainian border.” The observer also believes that the massed deployment of F-35As, carrier-launched F-35Cs and amphibious assault craft-launched F-35Bs could play a “decisive factor” in any Ukraine land war.Russia's Mobile Air Defence ArsenalRussia has at least 71 battalions of S-400s at its disposal, with launchers and other components divided into 34 regiments, for a total of about 560 launchers. The country also has 125 battalions of the older S-300, totaling over 1,500 launchers, with these systems receiving a variety of upgrades.Last October, Russian media reported on Defence Ministry plans to convert some S-300 and S-400 systems to simultaneously carry a variety of missiles to provide for both long-range strike capability and highly accurate short-range defence for use depending on the tactical situation – allowing even a single battalion of S-300s or S-400s to serve as an echeloned system of air defence.The modernization is expected to affect versions of the S-300 made starting in the late 1980s, with S-300PM-series systems to be fitted with smaller, shorter-range anti-air missiles to complement the 48N6 and 40N6 projectiles designed to take down targets at ranges between 150 and 380 km. Under the plan, one or more of each system’s launch tubes will be replaced with four smaller 9M96 and 9M96M missiles, which have a range of between 30 and 120 km.Regional TensionsThe Black Sea region has become a major arena of tensions between Russia and NATO amid continued claims by the US and its allies that Russia is preparing to “invade” Ukraine, with the bloc simultaneously increasing its reconnaissance, drilling activity and bomber training in the area “in response.” Russian officials have dismissed the allegations of any invasion plans, but have also expressed growing concerns about the Western bloc’s creeping eastward expansion – recently epitomized by the effort to swallow up Ukraine.Moscow has warned that the Mk-41 launchers deployed by the US in Romania and Poland could easily be converted to launch conventional or nuclear strikes deep into Russian territory, and last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if offensive missiles were placed in Ukraine, the flight time toward targets inside Russia would be reduced even further.“I have already said – they’ll put missile systems in Ukraine, 4-5 minutes flight time to Moscow. Where can we move back to? They have simply driven us to such a state that we have to tell them: stop,” Putin said, speaking about Russia’s ‘red lines’ on NATO expansion.The Russian foreign ministry outlined a set of twin security proposals to the US and NATO in mid-December, calling for legally binding guarantees by the two sides not to deploy troops and missiles in areas where they may be perceived as a threat to the other side, and asking the Western alliance to explicitly rule out Ukraine’s incorporation into the bloc. Russia and the US will hold security talks in Geneva on 10 January to discuss the proposals and the situation in Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20210804/chinese-media-impressed-by-russias-s-500-says-worth-studying-possible-purchase-for-pla-1083528351.html
https://sputniknews.com/20201011/s-300s-s-400s-to-be-modified-to-use-various-types-of-missiles-simultaneously-report-says-1080741311.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211227/nato-preparing-for-large-scale-armed-conflict-with-russia-russian-defence-ministry-says-1091840807.html
Excellent article.
0
1
russia
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/18/1080563568_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d35493194c3f32ac97c60d39607c07b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
s-300, russia, us, f-35, air defense, nato

US Would Face ‘Big Surprise’ If It Tried F-35 Raid Against Russia in Black Sea, Chinese Media Says

13:45 GMT 02.01.2022
© Belinda AlkerF-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 "The Wake Island Avengers" and the United Kingdom's Lightning 617 Squadron shortly after embarking onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth on 22 September, 2020, off the coast of the United Kingdom.
F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 The Wake Island Avengers and the United Kingdom's Lightning 617 Squadron shortly after embarking onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth on 22 September, 2020, off the coast of the United Kingdom. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2022
© Belinda Alker
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Last week, the Russian military reported a 60 percent jump in the number of NATO reconnaissance flights in the Black Sea in 2021 compared with 2020, with the alliance also said to have held a total of 15 exercises in the region, nearly double the eight held in the previous year.
The Pentagon would be in for a rude awakening if it attempted to launch a precision strike against Russia in the Black Sea region using its stealthy F-35 fighter jets, China’s Sohu web portal has warned.

Pointing to Russia’s advanced regional air defence network, the outlet suggests that upgraded S-300PM-2 long-range air defence systems deployed in Crimea would come as a “big surprise” to any foreign jets violating Russian airspace, given their improved radar and ultrasensitive target detection and tracking systems, which enable them to search out stealth targets at distances between 200 and 250 km – that is, beyond the range of F-35s’ onboard missiles.

“It is believed that in the near future, as the situation in Eastern Europe continues to heat up, NATO’s opportunities to deploy F-35s in warfare in the Black Sea airspace will appear more frequently,” Sohu notes. However, “some analysts have pointed out that Russia’s “gift” in response to the F-35s is already waiting…As soon as the American F-35s violate Russian airspace, they will be mercilessly shot down using these systems,” the outlet warns.
Russia, Sohu says, has built an extensive, air defence network in the Black Sea region to challenge US and NATO operational plans to strike at strategically important Russian cities in the area, with upgraded S-300s, S-400s and soon even the new S-500s expected to be stationed in the region to cool any hotheads at the Pentagon.
First publicly available footage of S-500 air defence system released by Russian military. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2021
Chinese Media Impressed by Russia’s S-500, Says ‘Worth Studying’ Possible Purchase for PLA
4 August 2021, 16:30 GMT
Last month, National Interest defence observer and former DoD employee Kris Osborn suggested that in the event of a Russia-NATO conflict over Ukraine, the US could conduct Tomahawk cruise missile strikes from vessels operating in the Black Sea to “bring enormous destruction to Russian forces along the Ukrainian border.” The observer also believes that the massed deployment of F-35As, carrier-launched F-35Cs and amphibious assault craft-launched F-35Bs could play a “decisive factor” in any Ukraine land war.

Russia's Mobile Air Defence Arsenal

Russia has at least 71 battalions of S-400s at its disposal, with launchers and other components divided into 34 regiments, for a total of about 560 launchers. The country also has 125 battalions of the older S-300, totaling over 1,500 launchers, with these systems receiving a variety of upgrades.
Last October, Russian media reported on Defence Ministry plans to convert some S-300 and S-400 systems to simultaneously carry a variety of missiles to provide for both long-range strike capability and highly accurate short-range defence for use depending on the tactical situation – allowing even a single battalion of S-300s or S-400s to serve as an echeloned system of air defence.
Дивизион зенитной ракетной системы С-400 Триумф завершил испытания и заступил на боевое дежурство в Крыму - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2020
S-300s, S-400s to Be Modified to Use Various Types of Missiles Simultaneously, Report Says
11 October 2020, 18:52 GMT
The modernization is expected to affect versions of the S-300 made starting in the late 1980s, with S-300PM-series systems to be fitted with smaller, shorter-range anti-air missiles to complement the 48N6 and 40N6 projectiles designed to take down targets at ranges between 150 and 380 km. Under the plan, one or more of each system’s launch tubes will be replaced with four smaller 9M96 and 9M96M missiles, which have a range of between 30 and 120 km.
© Andrei Kaliy / Krasnaya ZvezdaUnusual configuration of S-400 launcher.
Unusual configuration of S-400 launcher. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2022
Unusual configuration of S-400 launcher.
© Andrei Kaliy / Krasnaya Zvezda
Regional Tensions
The Black Sea region has become a major arena of tensions between Russia and NATO amid continued claims by the US and its allies that Russia is preparing to “invade” Ukraine, with the bloc simultaneously increasing its reconnaissance, drilling activity and bomber training in the area “in response.” Russian officials have dismissed the allegations of any invasion plans, but have also expressed growing concerns about the Western bloc’s creeping eastward expansion – recently epitomized by the effort to swallow up Ukraine.
Moscow has warned that the Mk-41 launchers deployed by the US in Romania and Poland could easily be converted to launch conventional or nuclear strikes deep into Russian territory, and last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if offensive missiles were placed in Ukraine, the flight time toward targets inside Russia would be reduced even further.
NATO eFP battle group soldiers wait for NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visit in Tapa military base, Estonia September 6, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
Russian Defence Ministry: NATO Preparing for Large-Scale High-Intensity Conflict With Moscow
27 December 2021, 15:43 GMT
“I have already said – they’ll put missile systems in Ukraine, 4-5 minutes flight time to Moscow. Where can we move back to? They have simply driven us to such a state that we have to tell them: stop,” Putin said, speaking about Russia’s ‘red lines’ on NATO expansion.
The Russian foreign ministry outlined a set of twin security proposals to the US and NATO in mid-December, calling for legally binding guarantees by the two sides not to deploy troops and missiles in areas where they may be perceived as a threat to the other side, and asking the Western alliance to explicitly rule out Ukraine’s incorporation into the bloc. Russia and the US will hold security talks in Geneva on 10 January to discuss the proposals and the situation in Ukraine.
400000
Discuss
Popular comments
Excellent article.
vtvot tak
2 January, 16:53 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:06 GMTTempers Flare as Amsterdam Protesters Against COVID Rules Clash With Police - Videos
14:04 GMT'Man Did I Have Fun': Andy Cohen Speaks Up After His New Year's Eve Rant About Bill de Blasio
13:51 GMTSouth African President Says Police Questioning Person Linked to Parliament Fire, No One Hurt
13:51 GMTMystery Neurological Illness Causing Swift Cognitive Decline Reportedly Spreads in Canadian Province
13:50 GMTUK Might Ease Immigration Rules For Indians Ahead of Trade Talks
13:45 GMTUS Would Face ‘Big Surprise’ If It Tried F-35 Raid Against Russia in Black Sea, Chinese Media Says
12:40 GMTFrance Removes EU Flag From Arc de Triomphe After Backlash
12:39 GMTProtesters Rally in Amsterdam Against Coronavirus Restrictions
12:36 GMTBill Clinton Should Face Probe Over Ties to Sex Traffickers Maxwell & Epstein, Claim Legal Experts
12:34 GMTHijab-Clad Girls Banned From Entering Classroom in India's Karnataka
12:19 GMTUkraine’s Own National Security and Defence Council Debunks Claims of ‘Russian Troop Buildup’
11:42 GMTLionel Messi Tests Positive for COVID-19
11:30 GMTViolence Against Government 'Sometimes Justified', One in Three Americans Say in New Poll
11:22 GMTRussian Ambassador to Berlin Says Moscow to React to RT DE Clampdown
11:00 GMTWatch Iraqi Protesters Trample, Burn US and Israeli Flags Ahead of Anniversary of Soleimani’s Death
10:59 GMTAsteroid ‘Apophis’ Predicted to Skim Dangerously Close to Earth in 2029
10:44 GMTBetty White ‘100 Years Young’ Film to Screen Despite Death of Actress
10:18 GMT‘Full Picture Coming to Light’: 6 Jan. House Panel Gears Up to Go Public With Findings
10:08 GMTFrance to Ease Quarantine Rules for Vaccinated Starting Monday
09:16 GMTIsrael Army Says Detained Man Suspected of Friday Knife Attack on Soldiers