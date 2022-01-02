https://sputniknews.com/20220102/us-being-forced-to-leave-middle-east-in-disgrace-as-payback-for-soleimanis-death-irgc-says-1091983635.html

US Being Forced to Leave Middle East in Disgrace as Payback for Soleimani’s Death, IRGC Says

US Being Forced to Leave Middle East in Disgrace as Payback for Soleimani’s Death, IRGC Says

Monday will mark the second anniversary of the US drone strike assassination of Qasem Soleimani, an Iranian anti-terror commander who assisted the Iraqi and... 02.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-02T18:56+0000

2022-01-02T18:56+0000

2022-01-02T19:20+0000

middle east

united states

iran

qasem soleimani

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/09/1081104413_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_ede99cd215b030aa8ad3471065b982d7.jpg

America being forced to leave the Middle East ‘humiliated’ is one of the forms of restitution Iran will get for the January 2020 murder of Qasem Soleimani, Revolutionary Guard spokesman Ramezan Sharif has said.“Just as the Americans left Afghanistan in humiliation, so too will they have to leave other countries of the region as well. This will be the first punishment that they have to suffer,” the spokesman said, referring to the unexpected August 2021 collapse of Western-backed government in Afghanistan, two weeks before the US and its NATO allies were set to complete their withdrawal from the country after nearly 20 years of war and occupation.Sharif praised Soleimani as a visionary who confidently fought terrorists in Syria and Iraq despite initially being outmanned and outgunned.Commenting on America’s waning power in the Middle East, Sharif warned the countries of the Persian Gulf against depending on Washington for support.At a separate ceremony in Tehran on Sunday, Esmail Qaani, Soleimani’s successor as commander of the elite Revolutionary Guard Quds Force, praised his predecessor as a professional who “established a very good link between the battlefield and diplomacy and was one of the trailblazers and advocates of this logic.”During the two decades or so that he commanded the Quds Force, Soleimani worked extensively with the Iraqi and Syrian militiaries, with Kurdish militias, and even with the US (indirectly) in the fight against Daesh’s self-proclaimed ‘caliphate’. Before that, he fought al-Qaeda and the Taliban in Syria and Afghanistan.Soleimani was killed in US drone strike on 3 January 2020 while on a diplomatic mission in Baghdad aimed at improving Iran’s icy relationship with Saudi Arabia. His assassination brought Tehran and Washington to the brink of war, and the Islamic Republic has repeatedly vowed to avenge the commander’s death.* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.** The Taliban is an organization under United Nations sanctions for terrorist activities.

https://sputniknews.com/20211227/iran-says-soleimani-killing-true-example-of-state-terrorism-as-assassination-anniversary-nears-1091844771.html

vot tak The israeloamerican war criminals who orchestrated and carried out their sickening war crimes in the Mideast should be compelled to leave the living by means of a rope. Very publicly. 3

Francesco Slossel I miei rispetti al valoroso e glorioso Comandante! 0

3

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

middle east, united states, iran, qasem soleimani