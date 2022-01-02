Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220102/two-killed-in-anti-military-protest-in-sudan-doctors-say-1091982990.html
Two Killed in Anti-Military Protest in Sudan, Doctors Say
Two Killed in Anti-Military Protest in Sudan, Doctors Say
Two protesters demonstrating against Sudan's military takeover in Omdurman, the twin city of the capital Khartoum, were killed by live fire on Sunday, doctors said in a statement.
The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, who oppose the military, said on social media that the protesters died from gunshot wounds to the head and to the chest.This brings to 56 the number of civilians killed by Sudanese security forces since the military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on 25 October.Hamdok was reinstated on 21 November after signing a pact with Burhan that seeks to install a civilian cabinet that will be subject to military oversight. Protesters demand a transition to a fully civilian rule.
17:50 GMT 02.01.2022
© -Sudanese protesters carry an injured woman during a demonstration against the October 25 coup, in the capital Khartoum, on 2 January 2022.
Sudanese protesters carry an injured woman during a demonstration against the October 25 coup, in the capital Khartoum, on 2 January 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two protesters demonstrating against Sudan's military takeover in Omdurman, the twin city of the capital Khartoum, were killed by live fire on Sunday, doctors said in a statement.
The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, who oppose the military, said on social media that the protesters died from gunshot wounds to the head and to the chest.
This brings to 56 the number of civilians killed by Sudanese security forces since the military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on 25 October.
Hamdok was reinstated on 21 November after signing a pact with Burhan that seeks to install a civilian cabinet that will be subject to military oversight. Protesters demand a transition to a fully civilian rule.
© 2022 Sputnik.
