Two Killed in Anti-Military Protest in Sudan, Doctors Say

Two protesters demonstrating against Sudan's military takeover in Omdurman, the twin city of the capital Khartoum, were killed by live fire on Sunday, doctors said in a statement.

2022-01-02T17:50+0000

2022-01-02T17:50+0000

2022-01-02T17:50+0000

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, who oppose the military, said on social media that the protesters died from gunshot wounds to the head and to the chest.This brings to 56 the number of civilians killed by Sudanese security forces since the military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on 25 October.Hamdok was reinstated on 21 November after signing a pact with Burhan that seeks to install a civilian cabinet that will be subject to military oversight. Protesters demand a transition to a fully civilian rule.

