Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220102/trump-getting-terrible-advice-by-holding-jan-6-news-conference-former-aide-says--1091984745.html
Trump Getting ‘Terrible Advice’ by Holding Jan. 6 News Conference, Former Aide Says
Trump Getting ‘Terrible Advice’ by Holding Jan. 6 News Conference, Former Aide Says
Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served as former US President Donald Trump's director of strategic communications, believes Trump is receiving “terrible advice” from... 02.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-02T21:29+0000
2022-01-02T21:29+0000
donald trump
conference
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/16/1083682381_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3c7c812e8260569091154ff0400240d4.jpg
In an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Farah Griffin suggested that the upcoming January 6 “would be a wise day for [Trump] to stay silent, to let those who were victims on Capitol Hill talk about that very important and solemn day."She noted that the idea of Trump holding a conference was proof that those around him are misleading the former president.Farah Griffin’s concern is reportedly centered on rhetoric she expects Trump to deliver at the event as she does not believe he will be apologetic or acknowledge the harm done on January 6. Instead, the former aide believes the one-term commander-in-chief will continue to baselessly push that the 2020 election was stolen from him personally, and that those who participated in the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack were justified.The fanning of the same rhetoric that led to the Capitol attack on its anniversary could put congressional Republicans in a difficult position, Farah Griffin believes.Trump remains popular within the GOP, according to some polls, and most Republican lawmakers have been wary to directly defy his version of events. Some, including Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), have tried to downplay the January 6 attack.“It doesn’t look like an armed insurrection…I don’t condone it – but they’re staying within the rope lines in the rotunda,” Johnson previously said of the event. Congressman Andrew Clyde (R-GA) has suggested that, "you would actually think it was just a normal tourist visit" when recalling the riot.Many Republicans have opted to remain quiet on the fallout from the violence, instead focusing their attacks on the ongoing probe by the US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol as a way to support Trump without condoning the actions of the attackers.
How I got cured from herpes I saw a post of Dr. Osas, a herbalist who is helping people to cure themselves of HEPATITIS B, CANCER, HPV, HSV 1&2, AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS (ALS), SHINGLE, SORE COLD, ASSHOLE DISEASE, HIV/AIDS, GENITAL WARTS, SICKEL CELL ANEMIA, TYPHOID, etc. I contacted him and told him how I felt. He said that his herbal medicine can heal me. He sent me the medicine and I received the medicine a few days after he sent it, I took the medicine as prescribed by him. Before completing the medication, the symptoms ceased. I went to the doctor and had another blood test, surprisingly it came out negative. You have no longer had any symptoms. Dr. Osas is excellent and his herbal medicine has no side effects. You can reach him on his Email: Osad2383@gmail.com Or WhatsApp/Call +2349154653305.. I am a living testimony
1
Oh, the poor israeli trumpy quisling. Give the zio-psywar a rest.
1
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/16/1083682381_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_30a76dde1f9d8a2c56908dd41f9039cf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, conference

Trump Getting ‘Terrible Advice’ by Holding Jan. 6 News Conference, Former Aide Says

21:29 GMT 02.01.2022
© REUTERS / MARVIN GENTRYFormer U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Cullman, Alabama, U.S., August 21, 2021.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Cullman, Alabama, U.S., August 21, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2022
© REUTERS / MARVIN GENTRY
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served as former US President Donald Trump's director of strategic communications, believes Trump is receiving “terrible advice” from current advisers by scheduling a news conference on the one-year anniversary of the deadly January 6, 2021, Capitol attack.
In an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Farah Griffin suggested that the upcoming January 6 “would be a wise day for [Trump] to stay silent, to let those who were victims on Capitol Hill talk about that very important and solemn day."
She noted that the idea of Trump holding a conference was proof that those around him are misleading the former president.
“[Trump] has also announced he'll be hosting a press conference [January 6] which, I think, if anything, proves he's still getting terrible advice from folks around him," she said.
Farah Griffin’s concern is reportedly centered on rhetoric she expects Trump to deliver at the event as she does not believe he will be apologetic or acknowledge the harm done on January 6. Instead, the former aide believes the one-term commander-in-chief will continue to baselessly push that the 2020 election was stolen from him personally, and that those who participated in the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack were justified.
“I think instead you'll hear a very sort of, you know, the tone from him that this was — reiterating the lies that the election was stolen, saying that those who are being tried for the insurrection are political prisoners," she said.
The fanning of the same rhetoric that led to the Capitol attack on its anniversary could put congressional Republicans in a difficult position, Farah Griffin believes.
“It's going to put Republicans on Capitol Hill in a very, a very tight position to be in,” she offered, adding, “what side of this are they going to come down on?"
Trump remains popular within the GOP, according to some polls, and most Republican lawmakers have been wary to directly defy his version of events. Some, including Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), have tried to downplay the January 6 attack.
“It doesn’t look like an armed insurrection…I don’t condone it – but they’re staying within the rope lines in the rotunda,” Johnson previously said of the event. Congressman Andrew Clyde (R-GA) has suggested that, "you would actually think it was just a normal tourist visit" when recalling the riot.
Many Republicans have opted to remain quiet on the fallout from the violence, instead focusing their attacks on the ongoing probe by the US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol as a way to support Trump without condoning the actions of the attackers.
616600
Discuss
Popular comments
How I got cured from herpes I saw a post of Dr. Osas, a herbalist who is helping people to cure themselves of HEPATITIS B, CANCER, HPV, HSV 1&2, AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS (ALS), SHINGLE, SORE COLD, ASSHOLE DISEASE, HIV/AIDS, GENITAL WARTS, SICKEL CELL ANEMIA, TYPHOID, etc. I contacted him and told him how I felt. He said that his herbal medicine can heal me. He sent me the medicine and I received the medicine a few days after he sent it, I took the medicine as prescribed by him. Before completing the medication, the symptoms ceased. I went to the doctor and had another blood test, surprisingly it came out negative. You have no longer had any symptoms. Dr. Osas is excellent and his herbal medicine has no side effects. You can reach him on his Email: Osad2383@gmail.com Or WhatsApp/Call +2349154653305.. I am a living testimony
D Dr Osa
3 January, 00:36 GMT1
100000
Oh, the poor israeli trumpy quisling. Give the zio-psywar a rest.
vtvot tak
3 January, 00:44 GMT1
100000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:29 GMTTrump Getting ‘Terrible Advice’ by Holding Jan. 6 News Conference, Former Aide Says
20:34 GMTSudanese PM Hamdok Resigns Months After Ouster, Deal With Military Junta
20:21 GMTSouth African Opposition Allege Cover-Up of Graft Probe Findings Behind Parliament Fire
19:30 GMTMarjorie Taylor Greene's Personal Twitter Account Permanently Suspended Over COVID Misinformation
18:58 GMT'Jingle Bells' Axed by New York School Over Concerns Song's Origins Are Racist
18:56 GMTUS Being Forced to Leave Middle East in Disgrace as Payback for Soleimani’s Death, IRGC Says
18:30 GMTUkrainians Poke Fun at Defence Minister Spotted Wearing ‘Armoured Bra’
18:11 GMT'They Always Remain Silent': Irish PM Blasts Sinn Fein for 'Never' Criticising Russia
17:50 GMTTwo Killed in Anti-Military Protest in Sudan, Doctors Say
17:36 GMTHamas Slams Tel Aviv Over Gaza Strikes as Bennett Warns Those ‘Pointing Missiles at Israel’ Will Pay
17:13 GMTCyberattack on UK Defence Academy Had 'Significant' Impact, Ex-Director Says
17:00 GMT'Still a Danger He Will Commit New Crime,' Says Prosecutor as Anders Breivik Seeks Parole
16:25 GMTMexican President Statue Is Toppled, Decapitated Shortly After Unveiling
15:28 GMTDonbass Militia Accuses Kiev of Illegal Deployment of Weapons, Equipment Near Conflict Zone
15:01 GMTNew Afghan Army Nearly Complete as Tens of Thousands Join, Says Taliban
14:42 GMTGerman Protesters, Officers Hurt in COVID-19 Rally in Thuringia
14:06 GMTTempers Flare as Amsterdam Protesters Against COVID Rules Clash With Police - Videos
14:04 GMT'Man Did I Have Fun': Andy Cohen Speaks Up After His New Year's Eve Rant About Bill de Blasio
13:51 GMTMan Arrested Over South Africa Parliament Fire Due in Court Tuesday
13:51 GMTMystery Neurological Illness Causing Swift Cognitive Decline Reportedly Spreads in Canadian Province