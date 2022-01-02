Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220102/they-always-remain-silent-irish-pm-blasts-sinn-fein-for-never-criticising-russia-1091982335.html
'They Always Remain Silent': Irish PM Blasts Sinn Fein for 'Never' Criticising Russia
'They Always Remain Silent': Irish PM Blasts Sinn Fein for 'Never' Criticising Russia
Ireland’s Taoiseach (prime minister) Micheal Martin has recently slammed the country’s opposition party Sinn Fein for their apparent reluctance to criticise Russia.
2022-01-02T18:11+0000
2022-01-02T18:11+0000
ireland
sinn fein
europe
criticism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/02/1091983140_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_92dfed018423cdae06877a9d1b097aad.jpg
Ireland’s Taoiseach (prime minister) Micheal Martin has recently slammed the country’s opposition party Sinn Fein for their apparent reluctance to criticise Russia.According to The Irish Times, the Fianna Fail leader said that Sinn Fein’s “international, European policy” worries him, branding the party “anti-European”.He also accused Sinn Fein of being “in a very destructive, resolute opposition mode, opposing everything that moves literally, politically".As the newspaper points out, Martin delivered these remarks as several opinion polls show Sinn Fein “opening up a clear lead as the most popular party in Ireland.”Although western officials and media have repeatedly claimed that Russia amassed a sizeable number of troops on Ukraine’s border in the possible preparation for an invasion, Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said last month that they “do not see any danger from what is happening on our borders".“If we’re talking about the kind of massed concentration insisted on by foreign media, we do not see anything like this,” he emphasised. “We are monitoring everything and are aware of everything that’s happening. Today we do not see a threat of naked aggression by Russia.”
What a stupid pretext to attack Sinn Fein? What did Russia do to Ireland? In fact Russia did no harm to any EU member. Mr Martin should know that Israel is the biggest enemy of the EU.
2
Irish PM is a gay liberal sponsored by Soros. LGBTQ army hate any Christian country with strong conservative family traditions.
1
3
ireland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/02/1091983140_73:0:2804:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_085484e08d359f1ce5f2ac894468f21f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ireland, sinn fein, europe, criticism

'They Always Remain Silent': Irish PM Blasts Sinn Fein for 'Never' Criticising Russia

18:11 GMT 02.01.2022
© REUTERS / JOHANNA GERONIreland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Micheal Martin arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, December 15, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool
Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Micheal Martin arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, December 15, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2022
© REUTERS / JOHANNA GERON
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Micheal Martin has also argued that Sinn Fein is “in a very destructive, resolute opposition mode”, and alleged that “a lot of their policies don’t add up”.
Ireland’s Taoiseach (prime minister) Micheal Martin has recently slammed the country’s opposition party Sinn Fein for their apparent reluctance to criticise Russia.
According to The Irish Times, the Fianna Fail leader said that Sinn Fein’s “international, European policy” worries him, branding the party “anti-European”.
“I was struck in the Dáil [the parliament] in the debate leading into the European Council, for example, they were absolutely silent on the massive Russian military build-up on the Ukraine [border],” he said as quoted by the newspaper. “I found that extraordinary. I’ve noticed this for the past number of years; Sinn Féin will never criticise Russia, always remain silent.”
He also accused Sinn Fein of being “in a very destructive, resolute opposition mode, opposing everything that moves literally, politically".
“The level and range of what they’re promising is in the billions at this stage, and doesn’t, frankly, add up,” Martin said. “A lot of their policies don’t add up, their housing policies don’t add up.”
As the newspaper points out, Martin delivered these remarks as several opinion polls show Sinn Fein “opening up a clear lead as the most popular party in Ireland.”
Although western officials and media have repeatedly claimed that Russia amassed a sizeable number of troops on Ukraine’s border in the possible preparation for an invasion, Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said last month that they “do not see any danger from what is happening on our borders".
“If we’re talking about the kind of massed concentration insisted on by foreign media, we do not see anything like this,” he emphasised. “We are monitoring everything and are aware of everything that’s happening. Today we do not see a threat of naked aggression by Russia.”
0170001
Discuss
Popular comments
What a stupid pretext to attack Sinn Fein? What did Russia do to Ireland? In fact Russia did no harm to any EU member. Mr Martin should know that Israel is the biggest enemy of the EU.
HHess
2 January, 21:21 GMT2
200000
Irish PM is a gay liberal sponsored by Soros. LGBTQ army hate any Christian country with strong conservative family traditions.
RHRot Hchild
2 January, 21:28 GMT1
160000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:30 GMTUkrainians Poke Fun at Defence Minister Spotted Wearing ‘Armoured Bra’
18:11 GMT'They Always Remain Silent': Irish PM Blasts Sinn Fein for 'Never' Criticising Russia
17:50 GMTTwo Killed in Anti-Military Protest in Sudan, Doctors Say
17:36 GMTHamas Slams Tel Aviv Over Gaza Strikes as Bennett Warns Those ‘Pointing Missiles at Israel’ Will Pay
17:13 GMTCyberattack on UK Defence Academy Had 'Significant' Impact, Ex-Director Says
17:00 GMT'Still a Danger He Will Commit New Crime,' Says Prosecutor as Anders Breivik Seeks Parole
16:25 GMTMexican President Statue Is Toppled, Decapitated Shortly After Unveiling
15:28 GMTDonbass Militia Accuses Kiev of Illegal Deployment of Weapons, Equipment Near Conflict Zone
15:01 GMTNew Afghan Army Nearly Complete as Tens of Thousands Join, Says Taliban
14:42 GMTGerman Protesters, Officers Hurt in COVID-19 Rally in Thuringia
14:06 GMTTempers Flare as Amsterdam Protesters Against COVID Rules Clash With Police - Videos
14:04 GMT'Man Did I Have Fun': Andy Cohen Speaks Up After His New Year's Eve Rant About Bill de Blasio
13:51 GMTMan Arrested Over South Africa Parliament Fire Due in Court Tuesday
13:51 GMTMystery Neurological Illness Causing Swift Cognitive Decline Reportedly Spreads in Canadian Province
13:50 GMTUK Might Ease Immigration Rules For Indians Ahead of Trade Talks
13:45 GMTUS Would Get ‘Big Surprise’ If It Tried F-35 Raid Against Russia in Black Sea, Chinese Media Says
12:40 GMTFrance Removes EU Flag From Arc de Triomphe After Backlash
12:39 GMTProtesters Rally in Amsterdam Against Coronavirus Restrictions
12:36 GMTBill Clinton Should Face Probe Over Ties to Sex Traffickers Maxwell & Epstein, Claim Legal Experts
12:34 GMTHijab-Clad Girls Banned From Entering Classroom in India's Karnataka