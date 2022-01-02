https://sputniknews.com/20220102/they-always-remain-silent-irish-pm-blasts-sinn-fein-for-never-criticising-russia-1091982335.html

'They Always Remain Silent': Irish PM Blasts Sinn Fein for 'Never' Criticising Russia

'They Always Remain Silent': Irish PM Blasts Sinn Fein for 'Never' Criticising Russia

Ireland’s Taoiseach (prime minister) Micheal Martin has recently slammed the country’s opposition party Sinn Fein for their apparent reluctance to criticise Russia.

According to The Irish Times, the Fianna Fail leader said that Sinn Fein's "international, European policy" worries him, branding the party "anti-European".He also accused Sinn Fein of being "in a very destructive, resolute opposition mode, opposing everything that moves literally, politically".As the newspaper points out, Martin delivered these remarks as several opinion polls show Sinn Fein "opening up a clear lead as the most popular party in Ireland."Although western officials and media have repeatedly claimed that Russia amassed a sizeable number of troops on Ukraine's border in the possible preparation for an invasion, Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said last month that they "do not see any danger from what is happening on our borders"."If we're talking about the kind of massed concentration insisted on by foreign media, we do not see anything like this," he emphasised. "We are monitoring everything and are aware of everything that's happening. Today we do not see a threat of naked aggression by Russia."

Hess What a stupid pretext to attack Sinn Fein? What did Russia do to Ireland? In fact Russia did no harm to any EU member. Mr Martin should know that Israel is the biggest enemy of the EU. 2

Rot Hchild Irish PM is a gay liberal sponsored by Soros. LGBTQ army hate any Christian country with strong conservative family traditions. 1

