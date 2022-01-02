https://sputniknews.com/20220102/tempers-flare-as-amsterdam-protesters-against-covid-rules-clash-with-police---videos-1091979553.html

Tempers Flare as Amsterdam Protesters Against COVID Rules Clash With Police - Videos

Tempers Flare as Amsterdam Protesters Against COVID Rules Clash With Police - Videos

Riot police used batons and shields to disperse a crowd of several thousand who gathered in central Amsterdam earlier on Sunday to protest against draconian coronavirus restrictions and mandatory vaccinations.

2022-01-02T14:06+0000

2022-01-02T14:06+0000

2022-01-02T14:06+0000

netherlands

police

party

covid-19

amsterdam

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/02/1091979693_0:271:3072:1999_1920x0_80_0_0_76c6c2e96fdcc089cd97267248323a77.jpg

Riot police used batons and shields to disperse a crowd of several thousand who gathered in central Amsterdam earlier on Sunday to protest against draconian coronavirus restrictions and mandatory vaccinations.After the protesters broke a ban on public gatherings, Amsterdam's mayor Femke Halsema issued emergency instructions, allowing police to clear Museum Square in the city centre.Videos from the scene were shared online, showing riot police clashing with protesters. The riots come after Dutch police on 1 January broke up an illegal party in the small town of Rijswijk, telling partygoers to leave and arresting those who disobeyed or who were drove under the influence. Videos from the illegal gathering emerged online. “This is an illegal party, so it is prohibited. Moreover, it is not appropriate in the corona crisis. The measures apply to everyone," Josan Meijers, mayor of the municipality of Buren in which Rijswijk is located, reportedly said. He added that the attendees would be fined for being present at the party.Last month, a strict lockdown was imposed in the Netherlands amid a spike in omicron cases, with all but essential shops and venues closed until at least 14 January.

netherlands

amsterdam

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

netherlands, police, party, covid-19, amsterdam