Tempers Flare as Amsterdam Protesters Against COVID Rules Clash With Police - Videos
On 19 December, the Dutch authorities announced lockdown for all but essential stores - including restaurants, hairdressers, gyms, and other public places until at least 14 January.
Riot police used batons and shields to disperse a crowd of several thousand who gathered in central Amsterdam earlier on Sunday to protest against draconian coronavirus restrictions and mandatory vaccinations.
After the protesters broke a ban on public gatherings, Amsterdam's mayor Femke Halsema issued emergency instructions, allowing police to clear Museum Square in the city centre.
Videos from the scene were shared online, showing riot police clashing with protesters.
The riots come after Dutch police on 1 January broke up an illegal party in the small town of Rijswijk, telling partygoers to leave and arresting those who disobeyed or who were drove under the influence.
Videos from the illegal gathering emerged online.
“This is an illegal party, so it is prohibited. Moreover, it is not appropriate in the corona crisis. The measures apply to everyone," Josan Meijers, mayor of the municipality of Buren in which Rijswijk is located, reportedly said.
He added that the attendees would be fined for being present at the party.
Last month, a strict lockdown was imposed in the Netherlands amid a spike in omicron cases, with all but essential shops and venues closed until at least 14 January.