International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
New Afghan Army Nearly Complete as Tens of Thousands Join, Says Taliban
The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) said on Sunday it was about to form a regular standing army of 100,000 fighters, months after taking power in Afghanistan.
Enayatullah Khwarazmi, a spokesman for the Taliban-run defenсe ministry, said the ranks of the new Afghan army had been filled by 80%. A 20-men committee is doing the vetting.Qari Fasihuddin, the Taliban's chief of staff of the armed forces, told al-Jazeera in November that the insurgency planned to recruit 150,000 fighters to join their ranks.The Islamist militancy has also been seeking to woo officials who served under the ousted administration over to the Taliban-controlled ministry. They said many staffers had returned to work.
15:01 GMT 02.01.2022
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) said on Sunday it was about to form a regular standing army of 100,000 fighters, months after taking power in Afghanistan.
Enayatullah Khwarazmi, a spokesman for the Taliban-run defenсe ministry, said the ranks of the new Afghan army had been filled by 80%. A 20-men committee is doing the vetting.
Qari Fasihuddin, the Taliban's chief of staff of the armed forces, told al-Jazeera in November that the insurgency planned to recruit 150,000 fighters to join their ranks.
The Islamist militancy has also been seeking to woo officials who served under the ousted administration over to the Taliban-controlled ministry. They said many staffers had returned to work.
