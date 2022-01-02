https://sputniknews.com/20220102/taliban-says-new-afghan-army-nears-completion-as-tens-of-thousands-join-in-1091981417.html

New Afghan Army Nearly Complete as Tens of Thousands Join, Says Taliban

New Afghan Army Nearly Complete as Tens of Thousands Join, Says Taliban

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) said on Sunday it was about to form a regular standing army of 100,000 fighters, months after taking power in Afghanistan.

2022-01-02T15:01+0000

2022-01-02T15:01+0000

2022-01-02T15:34+0000

afghanistan

afghanistan

taliban

army

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/07/1090544636_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a607c8c881e62d412778bb8a0279b9d1.jpg

Enayatullah Khwarazmi, a spokesman for the Taliban-run defenсe ministry, said the ranks of the new Afghan army had been filled by 80%. A 20-men committee is doing the vetting.Qari Fasihuddin, the Taliban's chief of staff of the armed forces, told al-Jazeera in November that the insurgency planned to recruit 150,000 fighters to join their ranks.The Islamist militancy has also been seeking to woo officials who served under the ousted administration over to the Taliban-controlled ministry. They said many staffers had returned to work.

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

afghanistan, taliban, army